Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.86
|19.86
|23.16
|27.70
|25.39
|91.61
|-10.87
|3.06
|-15.19
|42.41
|55.61
|128.70
|357.91
|197.16
|2.50
|-7.28
|10.68
|16.69
|45.41
|1,132.06
|1,076.38
|5.19
|17.41
|48.87
|60.15
|55.03
|135.46
|70.11
|-1.67
|-4.73
|35.47
|15.15
|28.47
|387.64
|1,211.54
|1.43
|0
|-5.03
|4.81
|1.68
|1.85
|-51.07
|4.43
|6.63
|26.68
|18.31
|1.25
|308.37
|171.85
|10.26
|53.19
|359.09
|359.09
|359.09
|359.09
|657.50
|-4.76
|-5.06
|-14.19
|-27.40
|-65.74
|174.26
|207.90
|19.24
|15.49
|-4.68
|6.91
|13.74
|424.70
|14.29
|6.67
|6.18
|8.48
|8.85
|2.83
|273.60
|147.91
|2.24
|20.22
|9.74
|49.46
|46.67
|13.45
|80.04
|11.38
|3.25
|8.68
|4.14
|21.47
|318.02
|243.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1972PLC011500 and registration number is 011500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is ₹9.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is -17.09 and PB ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is ₹24.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is ₹25.25 and 52-week low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is ₹16.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.