Here's the live share price of Ahmedabad Steelcraft along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.2
|-26.58
|-7.2
|-5.89
|-28.53
|100.98
|52.8
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.8
|-2.57
|-5.84
|10.29
|-7.98
|24.9
|14.27
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|8.77
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-18.16
|-31.36
|-17.43
|7.25
|11.46
|11.1
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|27.19
|21.2
|14.03
|-2.47
|34.54
|51.12
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-8.53
|5.06
|9.23
|-9.6
|-8.74
|-10.07
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4.43
|-20.53
|-10.82
|8.17
|22.06
|16.22
|National General Industries
|0.13
|11.23
|5.87
|45.81
|18.08
|-7.1
|15.78
|Modern Steels
|0
|7.14
|3.69
|-5.99
|-20.82
|-3.9
|26.01
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-1.3
|2.26
|-12.34
|-2
|2.25
|33.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ahmedabad Steelcraft has declined 28.53% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Ahmedabad Steelcraft has outperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|166.71
|166.18
|10
|167.88
|168.72
|20
|184.74
|173.55
|50
|173.89
|174.77
|100
|167.56
|174.07
|200
|175.72
|180.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ahmedabad Steelcraft remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Ahm. Steelcraft - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Ahm. Steelcraft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Ahm. Steelcraft - Results March 31,2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Ahm. Steelcraft - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 1St (01/2026-27) Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On
|May 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Ahm. Steelcraft - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 1St (01/2026-27) Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On
Source: Dion Global
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1972PLC011500 and registration number is 011500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹167.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ahmedabad Steelcraft is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹252.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahmedabad Steelcraft are ₹171.30 and ₹160.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahmedabad Steelcraft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹249.90 and 52-week low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹84.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ahmedabad Steelcraft has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, -26.58% for the past month, -7.2% over 3 months, -28.53% over 1 year, 100.98% across 3 years, and 52.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft are 13.52 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global