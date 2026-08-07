What is the share price of Ahmedabad Steelcraft? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹167.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ahmedabad Steelcraft? The Ahmedabad Steelcraft is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft? The market cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹252.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ahmedabad Steelcraft? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahmedabad Steelcraft are ₹171.30 and ₹160.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahmedabad Steelcraft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹249.90 and 52-week low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹84.00 as on .

How has the Ahmedabad Steelcraft performed historically in terms of returns? The Ahmedabad Steelcraft has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, -26.58% for the past month, -7.2% over 3 months, -28.53% over 1 year, 100.98% across 3 years, and 52.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft are 13.52 and 1.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global