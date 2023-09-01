What is the Market Cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.? The market cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is ₹9.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is -17.09 and PB ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is 0.4 as on .

What is the share price of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is ₹24.20 as on .