Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Share Price

NSE
BSE

AHMEDABAD STEELCRAFT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Ahmedabad Steelcraft along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.00 Closed
2.64₹ 4.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.00₹171.30
₹167.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.00₹249.90
₹167.00
Open Price
₹171.30
Prev. Close
₹162.70
Volume
3,058

Source: Dion Global

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.2-26.58-7.2-5.89-28.53100.9852.8
Kalyani Steels		-3.8-2.57-5.8410.29-7.9824.914.27
Mangalam Worldwide		13.738.776.786.786.782.211.32
Shah Metacorp		2.08-18.16-31.36-17.437.2511.4611.1
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2827.1921.214.03-2.4734.5451.12
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-8.535.069.23-9.6-8.74-10.07
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4.43-20.53-10.828.1722.0616.22
National General Industries		0.1311.235.8745.8118.08-7.115.78
Modern Steels		07.143.69-5.99-20.82-3.926.01
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-1.32.26-12.34-22.2533.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ahmedabad Steelcraft has declined 28.53% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Ahmedabad Steelcraft has outperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5166.71166.18
10167.88168.72
20184.74173.55
50173.89174.77
100167.56174.07
200175.72180.49

Source: Dion Global

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ahmedabad Steelcraft remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTAhm. Steelcraft - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTAhm. Steelcraft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTAhm. Steelcraft - Results March 31,2026
May 30, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTAhm. Steelcraft - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 1St (01/2026-27) Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On
May 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTAhm. Steelcraft - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 1St (01/2026-27) Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On

Source: Dion Global

About Ahmedabad Steelcraft

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1972PLC011500 and registration number is 011500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Dutt Pandey
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rohit Pandey
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Punia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ahmedabad Steelcraft Share Price

What is the share price of Ahmedabad Steelcraft?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹167.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ahmedabad Steelcraft?

The Ahmedabad Steelcraft is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft?

The market cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹252.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ahmedabad Steelcraft?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahmedabad Steelcraft are ₹171.30 and ₹160.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahmedabad Steelcraft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹249.90 and 52-week low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft is ₹84.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ahmedabad Steelcraft performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ahmedabad Steelcraft has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, -26.58% for the past month, -7.2% over 3 months, -28.53% over 1 year, 100.98% across 3 years, and 52.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft are 13.52 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ahmedabad Steelcraft News

More Ahmedabad Steelcraft News
Market Pulse