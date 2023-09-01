Follow Us

AHMEDABAD STEELCRAFT LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.20 Closed
-3.97-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.20₹26.46
₹24.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.55₹25.25
₹24.20
Open Price
₹26.46
Prev. Close
₹25.20
Volume
4,488

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.71
  • R227.21
  • R327.97
  • Pivot
    24.95
  • S123.45
  • S222.69
  • S321.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.6324.06
  • 1018.7123.22
  • 2019.0922.19
  • 5019.3220.87
  • 10018.6720.06
  • 20019.3619.5

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.8619.8623.1627.7025.3991.61-10.87
3.06-15.1942.4155.61128.70357.91197.16
2.50-7.2810.6816.6945.411,132.061,076.38
5.1917.4148.8760.1555.03135.4670.11
-1.67-4.7335.4715.1528.47387.641,211.54
1.430-5.034.811.681.85-51.07
4.436.6326.6818.311.25308.37171.85
10.2653.19359.09359.09359.09359.09657.50
-4.76-5.06-14.19-27.40-65.74174.26207.90
19.2415.49-4.686.9113.74424.7014.29
6.676.188.488.852.83273.60147.91
2.2420.229.7449.4646.6713.4580.04
11.383.258.684.1421.47318.02243.59

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. Share Holdings

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1972PLC011500 and registration number is 011500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Chandrakant Gandhi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Darshan Ashokbhai Jhaveri
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nitaben Girishchandra Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Navinchandra Jhaveri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shashank Indulal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Chinubhai Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrujal Sudhirbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aniruddh Darshanbhai Jhaveri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kartikeya Shashankbhai Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.?

The market cap of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is ₹9.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is -17.09 and PB ratio of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is ₹24.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is ₹25.25 and 52-week low of Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. is ₹16.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

