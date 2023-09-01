Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Modern Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1973PLC003358 and registration number is 003358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Modern Steels Ltd. is ₹23.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Modern Steels Ltd. is 1.69 and PB ratio of Modern Steels Ltd. is -22.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Steels Ltd. is ₹15.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Steels Ltd. is ₹21.45 and 52-week low of Modern Steels Ltd. is ₹10.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.