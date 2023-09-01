Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Modern Steels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MODERN STEELS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.99 Closed
4.370.67
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Modern Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.85₹16.24
₹15.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.63₹21.45
₹15.99
Open Price
₹15.60
Prev. Close
₹15.32
Volume
11,447

Modern Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.54
  • R217.08
  • R317.93
  • Pivot
    15.69
  • S115.15
  • S214.3
  • S313.76

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.0515.18
  • 1016.1115.04
  • 2016.8314.97
  • 5017.0514.95
  • 10017.814.92
  • 20017.2114.96

Modern Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.676.188.488.852.83273.60147.91
3.06-15.1942.4155.61128.70357.91197.16
2.50-7.2810.6816.6945.411,132.061,076.38
5.1917.4148.8760.1555.03135.4670.11
-1.67-4.7335.4715.1528.47387.641,211.54
1.430-5.034.811.681.85-51.07
4.436.6326.6818.311.25308.37171.85
10.2653.19359.09359.09359.09359.09657.50
-4.76-5.06-14.19-27.40-65.74174.26207.90
19.2415.49-4.686.9113.74424.7014.29
2.2420.229.7449.4646.6713.4580.04
11.383.258.684.1421.47318.02243.59
3.8619.8623.1627.7025.3991.61-10.87

Modern Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

Modern Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Sep, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Modern Steels Ltd.

Modern Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1973PLC003358 and registration number is 003358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Avtar Krishan Vashist
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Meena Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Satish Kumar Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modern Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of Modern Steels Ltd. is ₹23.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modern Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modern Steels Ltd. is 1.69 and PB ratio of Modern Steels Ltd. is -22.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modern Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Steels Ltd. is ₹15.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Steels Ltd. is ₹21.45 and 52-week low of Modern Steels Ltd. is ₹10.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data