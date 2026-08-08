Here's the live share price of Modern Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modern Steels
|0
|4.9
|0.45
|-5.99
|-25.33
|-3.9
|26.01
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.8
|-6.12
|-2.34
|10.29
|-5.81
|24.9
|14.27
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|9.89
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-14.78
|-31.72
|-17.43
|11.49
|11.46
|11.1
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.2
|-29.6
|-2.54
|-5.89
|-26.95
|100.98
|52.8
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|26.14
|21.54
|14.03
|-0.15
|34.54
|51.12
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-5.39
|5.06
|9.23
|-8.28
|-8.74
|-10.07
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4
|-19.02
|-10.82
|8.72
|22.06
|16.22
|National General Industries
|0.13
|13.03
|3.94
|45.81
|13.62
|-7.1
|15.78
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-9.19
|-7.04
|-12.34
|-14.57
|2.25
|33.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modern Steels has declined 25.33% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-5.81%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (11.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Steels has outperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.37
|13.26
|10
|13.39
|13.27
|20
|13.09
|13.23
|50
|13.26
|13.21
|100
|12.99
|13.4
|200
|14.22
|14.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modern Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Modern Steels - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Modern Steels - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Modern Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Modern Steels - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
|Jun 08, 2026, 04:14 PM IST IST
|Modern Steels - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
Source: Dion Global
Modern Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1973PLC003358 and registration number is 003358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Steels is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modern Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modern Steels is ₹19.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Steels are ₹13.50 and ₹13.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Steels is ₹20.15 and 52-week low of Modern Steels is ₹10.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modern Steels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 7.14% for the past month, 3.69% over 3 months, -20.82% over 1 year, -3.9% across 3 years, and 26.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Steels are 18.17 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global