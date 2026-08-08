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Modern Steels Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODERN STEELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Modern Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Modern Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.50₹13.50
₹13.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.35₹20.15
₹13.50
Open Price
₹13.50
Prev. Close
₹13.50
Volume
155

Source: Dion Global

Modern Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modern Steels		04.90.45-5.99-25.33-3.926.01
Kalyani Steels		-3.8-6.12-2.3410.29-5.8124.914.27
Mangalam Worldwide		13.739.896.786.786.782.211.32
Shah Metacorp		2.08-14.78-31.72-17.4311.4911.4611.1
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.2-29.6-2.54-5.89-26.95100.9852.8
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2826.1421.5414.03-0.1534.5451.12
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-5.395.069.23-8.28-8.74-10.07
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4-19.02-10.828.7222.0616.22
National General Industries		0.1313.033.9445.8113.62-7.115.78
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-9.19-7.04-12.34-14.572.2533.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modern Steels has declined 25.33% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-5.81%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (11.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Steels has outperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).

Modern Steels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modern Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.3713.26
1013.3913.27
2013.0913.23
5013.2613.21
10012.9913.4
20014.2214.17

Source: Dion Global

Modern Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modern Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Modern Steels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTModern Steels - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
Aug 04, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTModern Steels - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter
Jul 07, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTModern Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTModern Steels - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
Jun 08, 2026, 04:14 PM IST ISTModern Steels - Report On The Requests For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares

Source: Dion Global

About Modern Steels

Modern Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1973PLC003358 and registration number is 003358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Prof. Satish Kumar Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Avtar Krishan Vashist
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Anupama Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modern Steels Share Price

What is the share price of Modern Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Steels is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modern Steels?

The Modern Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Steels?

The market cap of Modern Steels is ₹19.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Steels are ₹13.50 and ₹13.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Steels is ₹20.15 and 52-week low of Modern Steels is ₹10.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Modern Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modern Steels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 7.14% for the past month, 3.69% over 3 months, -20.82% over 1 year, -3.9% across 3 years, and 26.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Steels are 18.17 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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