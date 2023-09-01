What is the Market Cap of Modern Steels Ltd.? The market cap of Modern Steels Ltd. is ₹23.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modern Steels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Modern Steels Ltd. is 1.69 and PB ratio of Modern Steels Ltd. is -22.8 as on .

What is the share price of Modern Steels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Steels Ltd. is ₹15.99 as on .