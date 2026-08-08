What is the share price of Modern Steels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Steels is ₹13.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Modern Steels? The Modern Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Steels? The market cap of Modern Steels is ₹19.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Steels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Steels are ₹13.50 and ₹13.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Steels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Steels is ₹20.15 and 52-week low of Modern Steels is ₹10.35 as on .

How has the Modern Steels performed historically in terms of returns? The Modern Steels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 7.14% for the past month, 3.69% over 3 months, -20.82% over 1 year, -3.9% across 3 years, and 26.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Steels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Steels are 18.17 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global