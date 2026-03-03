Here's the live share price of KSR Footwear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of KSR Footwear has declined 0.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.80%.
KSR Footwear’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KSR Footwear
|8.89
|14.02
|20.48
|-1.80
|-1.80
|-0.60
|-0.36
|Metro Brands
|-2.20
|-1.36
|-7.46
|-12.86
|-11.99
|8.09
|15.61
|Bata India
|-3.70
|-11.12
|-21.28
|-33.87
|-37.84
|-18.20
|-12.78
|Relaxo Footwears
|-5.61
|-12.39
|-17.92
|-33.35
|-20.26
|-24.32
|-16.87
|Campus Activewear
|-4.78
|-7.39
|-8.91
|-7.18
|-2.32
|-14.86
|-7.96
|Redtape
|-6.44
|-6.88
|-9.41
|-13.49
|-13.81
|-1.74
|-1.05
|Sreeleathers
|-1.95
|-8.15
|-12.04
|-16.22
|-8.70
|3.95
|6.49
|Lehar Footwears
|0.20
|-0.39
|-3.42
|-16.88
|15.02
|42.51
|58.30
|Liberty Shoes
|-3.31
|-8.42
|-19.18
|-30.45
|-17.27
|3.26
|10.11
|Khadim India
|-11.94
|-27.43
|-40.86
|-49.59
|-54.88
|-15.35
|-7.43
|Sarup Industries
|0
|-8.53
|-8.09
|78.31
|126.68
|74.33
|52.07
Over the last one year, KSR Footwear has declined 1.80% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-11.99%), Bata India (-37.84%), Relaxo Footwears (-20.26%). From a 5 year perspective, KSR Footwear has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (15.61%) and Bata India (-12.78%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.62
|29.74
|10
|31.05
|30.08
|20
|29.98
|29.66
|50
|25.51
|26.79
|100
|16.08
|0
|200
|8.04
|0
In the latest quarter, KSR Footwear saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.67%, while DII stake decreased to 4.59%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,00,000
|0.01
|0.92
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:32 PM IST
|KSR Footwear - UFR As 31.12.2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:15 PM IST
|KSR Footwear - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 03, 2026, 7:05 PM IST
|KSR Footwear - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended
|Jan 05, 2026, 8:14 PM IST
|KSR Footwear - Reply To BSE Query Dated January 05, 2026 W.R.T. Price Movement
|Jan 05, 2026, 6:20 AM IST
|KSR Footwear - Clarification sought from KSR Footwear Ltd
KSR Footwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/2023 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46413WB2023PLC264443 and registration number is 264443. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSR Footwear is ₹31.71 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The KSR Footwear is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KSR Footwear is ₹58.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KSR Footwear are ₹31.71 and ₹29.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSR Footwear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSR Footwear is ₹33.95 and 52-week low of KSR Footwear is ₹14.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The KSR Footwear has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 9.8% for the past month, 3.36% over 3 months, -1.8% over 1 year, -0.6% across 3 years, and -0.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KSR Footwear are 0.00 and 0.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.