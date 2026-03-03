Facebook Pixel Code
KSR Footwear Share Price

NSE
BSE

KSR FOOTWEAR

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of KSR Footwear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.71 Closed
5.00₹ 1.51
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

KSR Footwear Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.44₹31.71
₹31.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.05₹33.95
₹31.71
Open Price
₹29.44
Prev. Close
₹30.20
Volume
2,25,388

Over the last 5 years, the share price of KSR Footwear has declined 0.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.80%.

KSR Footwear’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

KSR Footwear Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KSR Footwear		8.8914.0220.48-1.80-1.80-0.60-0.36
Metro Brands		-2.20-1.36-7.46-12.86-11.998.0915.61
Bata India		-3.70-11.12-21.28-33.87-37.84-18.20-12.78
Relaxo Footwears		-5.61-12.39-17.92-33.35-20.26-24.32-16.87
Campus Activewear		-4.78-7.39-8.91-7.18-2.32-14.86-7.96
Redtape		-6.44-6.88-9.41-13.49-13.81-1.74-1.05
Sreeleathers		-1.95-8.15-12.04-16.22-8.703.956.49
Lehar Footwears		0.20-0.39-3.42-16.8815.0242.5158.30
Liberty Shoes		-3.31-8.42-19.18-30.45-17.273.2610.11
Khadim India		-11.94-27.43-40.86-49.59-54.88-15.35-7.43
Sarup Industries		0-8.53-8.0978.31126.6874.3352.07

Over the last one year, KSR Footwear has declined 1.80% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-11.99%), Bata India (-37.84%), Relaxo Footwears (-20.26%). From a 5 year perspective, KSR Footwear has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (15.61%) and Bata India (-12.78%).

KSR Footwear Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

KSR Footwear Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.6229.74
1031.0530.08
2029.9829.66
5025.5126.79
10016.080
2008.040

KSR Footwear Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KSR Footwear saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.67%, while DII stake decreased to 4.59%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KSR Footwear Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,00,0000.010.92

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

KSR Footwear Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 7:32 PM ISTKSR Footwear - UFR As 31.12.2025
Feb 12, 2026, 7:15 PM ISTKSR Footwear - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 03, 2026, 7:05 PM ISTKSR Footwear - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended
Jan 05, 2026, 8:14 PM ISTKSR Footwear - Reply To BSE Query Dated January 05, 2026 W.R.T. Price Movement
Jan 05, 2026, 6:20 AM ISTKSR Footwear - Clarification sought from KSR Footwear Ltd

About KSR Footwear

KSR Footwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/2023 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46413WB2023PLC264443 and registration number is 264443. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Suman Barman Roy
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Rittick Roy Burman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritoban Roy Burman
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Dhritipriya Raydasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basab Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suman Murarka
    Independent Director

FAQs on KSR Footwear Share Price

What is the share price of KSR Footwear?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSR Footwear is ₹31.71 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is KSR Footwear?

The KSR Footwear is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KSR Footwear?

The market cap of KSR Footwear is ₹58.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KSR Footwear?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KSR Footwear are ₹31.71 and ₹29.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KSR Footwear?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSR Footwear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSR Footwear is ₹33.95 and 52-week low of KSR Footwear is ₹14.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the KSR Footwear performed historically in terms of returns?

The KSR Footwear has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 9.8% for the past month, 3.36% over 3 months, -1.8% over 1 year, -0.6% across 3 years, and -0.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KSR Footwear?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KSR Footwear are 0.00 and 0.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

KSR Footwear News

