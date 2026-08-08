Here's the live share price of Liberty Shoes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Liberty Shoes
|0.75
|-3.23
|2.82
|-8.41
|-17.24
|4.66
|8.45
|Metro Brands
|-6.42
|-8.42
|-6.10
|-7.79
|-14.30
|-3.23
|14.46
|Relaxo Footwears
|4.12
|7.18
|37.74
|13.37
|-6.50
|-23.03
|-18.27
|Bata India
|3.42
|5.17
|-1.06
|-18.53
|-39.09
|-25.78
|-15.53
|Redtape
|5.70
|2.68
|7.12
|6.54
|12.90
|4.32
|2.57
|Campus Activewear
|-1.08
|-4.84
|-11.72
|-20.46
|-16.11
|-8.88
|-10.29
|Sreeleathers
|-0.47
|0.54
|15.76
|0.69
|-9.46
|-0.92
|4.87
|Lehar Footwears
|-2.14
|-3.42
|-0.25
|4.69
|-7.18
|20.90
|40.15
|Khadim India
|0.62
|-9.23
|-12.95
|-42.22
|-62.59
|-25.84
|-18.37
|KSR Footwear
|-4.31
|-11.97
|-20.53
|0.39
|-11.40
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Sarup Industries
|10.49
|-2.82
|2.42
|-23.78
|40.29
|85.44
|43.43
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Liberty Shoes has declined 17.24% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Liberty Shoes has outperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|262.01
|263.39
|10
|262.36
|263.22
|20
|265.22
|263.07
|50
|256.27
|259.52
|100
|252.23
|259.37
|200
|266.61
|274.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Liberty Shoes saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.36%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Liberty Shoes - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting-Liberty Shoes Limited
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Liberty Shoes - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulations
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Liberty Shoes - Reply To Letter On Increase On Volume
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Liberty Shoes - Clarification sought from Liberty Shoes Ltd
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Liberty Shoes - Reply To Letter/ Email On Increase In Volume
Source: Dion Global
Liberty Shoes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201HR1986PLC033185 and registration number is 033185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 739.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Liberty Shoes is ₹262.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Liberty Shoes is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Liberty Shoes is ₹447.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Liberty Shoes are ₹266.80 and ₹261.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Liberty Shoes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Liberty Shoes is ₹404.90 and 52-week low of Liberty Shoes is ₹210.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Liberty Shoes has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, 2.59% over 3 months, -17.43% over 1 year, 4.58% across 3 years, and 8.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Liberty Shoes are 0.00 and 2.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global