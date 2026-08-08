What is the share price of Liberty Shoes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Liberty Shoes is ₹262.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Liberty Shoes? The Liberty Shoes is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Liberty Shoes? The market cap of Liberty Shoes is ₹447.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Liberty Shoes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Liberty Shoes are ₹266.80 and ₹261.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Liberty Shoes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Liberty Shoes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Liberty Shoes is ₹404.90 and 52-week low of Liberty Shoes is ₹210.05 as on .

How has the Liberty Shoes performed historically in terms of returns? The Liberty Shoes has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, 2.59% over 3 months, -17.43% over 1 year, 4.58% across 3 years, and 8.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Liberty Shoes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Liberty Shoes are 0.00 and 2.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global