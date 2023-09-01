Follow Us

LIBERTY SHOES LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹256.75 Closed
1.74.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Liberty Shoes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹252.35₹259.00
₹256.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹166.50₹442.00
₹256.75
Open Price
₹252.50
Prev. Close
₹252.45
Volume
1,27,392

Liberty Shoes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1259.58
  • R2262.62
  • R3266.23
  • Pivot
    255.97
  • S1252.93
  • S2249.32
  • S3246.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5358.47251.57
  • 10378.26248.57
  • 20340.31243.83
  • 50243.67239.05
  • 100194.99238.26
  • 200174.87236.13

Liberty Shoes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.6311.9711.3620.8552.4275.6227.77
2.741.158.4629.8935.56113.49113.49
-0.76-0.722.6819.03-8.5743.75118.96
-1.07-4.426.7418.68-12.1530.2758.27
-0.430.25-1.56-25.94-37.31-19.83-19.83
-1.28-3.9815.9745.3449.4614.5514.55
-1.54-5.68-6.66-83.72-85.93-13.83-54.02
-0.743.656.8021.4216.6055.70-15.94
-2.4121.6221.6237.864.20136.44-63.77
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09
10.972.244.00-12.536.45129.7950.26

Liberty Shoes Ltd. Share Holdings

Liberty Shoes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Liberty Shoes Ltd.

Liberty Shoes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201HR1986PLC033185 and registration number is 033185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 487.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shammi Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Adish Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Baid
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sujata
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Aditya Khemka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Bali Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Liberty Shoes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Liberty Shoes Ltd.?

The market cap of Liberty Shoes Ltd. is ₹437.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Liberty Shoes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Liberty Shoes Ltd. is 40.56 and PB ratio of Liberty Shoes Ltd. is 2.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Liberty Shoes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Liberty Shoes Ltd. is ₹256.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Liberty Shoes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Liberty Shoes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Liberty Shoes Ltd. is ₹442.00 and 52-week low of Liberty Shoes Ltd. is ₹166.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

