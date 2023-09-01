Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.63
|11.97
|11.36
|20.85
|52.42
|75.62
|27.77
|2.74
|1.15
|8.46
|29.89
|35.56
|113.49
|113.49
|-0.76
|-0.72
|2.68
|19.03
|-8.57
|43.75
|118.96
|-1.07
|-4.42
|6.74
|18.68
|-12.15
|30.27
|58.27
|-0.43
|0.25
|-1.56
|-25.94
|-37.31
|-19.83
|-19.83
|-1.28
|-3.98
|15.97
|45.34
|49.46
|14.55
|14.55
|-1.54
|-5.68
|-6.66
|-83.72
|-85.93
|-13.83
|-54.02
|-0.74
|3.65
|6.80
|21.42
|16.60
|55.70
|-15.94
|-2.41
|21.62
|21.62
|37.86
|4.20
|136.44
|-63.77
|15.09
|12.51
|-4.49
|14.25
|13.64
|26.25
|-40.09
|10.97
|2.24
|4.00
|-12.53
|6.45
|129.79
|50.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Liberty Shoes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201HR1986PLC033185 and registration number is 033185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 487.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Liberty Shoes Ltd. is ₹437.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Liberty Shoes Ltd. is 40.56 and PB ratio of Liberty Shoes Ltd. is 2.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Liberty Shoes Ltd. is ₹256.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Liberty Shoes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Liberty Shoes Ltd. is ₹442.00 and 52-week low of Liberty Shoes Ltd. is ₹166.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.