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Liberty Shoes Share Price

NSE
BSE

LIBERTY SHOES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Liberty Shoes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹262.50 Closed
-0.94₹ -2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Liberty Shoes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹261.90₹266.80
₹262.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹210.05₹404.90
₹262.50
Open Price
₹265.20
Prev. Close
₹265.00
Volume
2,443

Source: Dion Global

Liberty Shoes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Liberty Shoes		0.75-3.232.82-8.41-17.244.668.45
Metro Brands		-6.42-8.42-6.10-7.79-14.30-3.2314.46
Relaxo Footwears		4.127.1837.7413.37-6.50-23.03-18.27
Bata India		3.425.17-1.06-18.53-39.09-25.78-15.53
Redtape		5.702.687.126.5412.904.322.57
Campus Activewear		-1.08-4.84-11.72-20.46-16.11-8.88-10.29
Sreeleathers		-0.470.5415.760.69-9.46-0.924.87
Lehar Footwears		-2.14-3.42-0.254.69-7.1820.9040.15
Khadim India		0.62-9.23-12.95-42.22-62.59-25.84-18.37
KSR Footwear		-4.31-11.97-20.530.39-11.40-3.95-2.39
Sarup Industries		10.49-2.822.42-23.7840.2985.4443.43

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Liberty Shoes has declined 17.24% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Liberty Shoes has outperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).

Liberty Shoes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Liberty Shoes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5262.01263.39
10262.36263.22
20265.22263.07
50256.27259.52
100252.23259.37
200266.61274.99

Source: Dion Global

Liberty Shoes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Liberty Shoes saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.36%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Liberty Shoes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTLiberty Shoes - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting-Liberty Shoes Limited
Jul 22, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTLiberty Shoes - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulations
Jul 21, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTLiberty Shoes - Reply To Letter On Increase On Volume
Jul 20, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTLiberty Shoes - Clarification sought from Liberty Shoes Ltd
Jul 20, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTLiberty Shoes - Reply To Letter/ Email On Increase In Volume

Source: Dion Global

About Liberty Shoes

Liberty Shoes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201HR1986PLC033185 and registration number is 033185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 739.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anupam Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shammi Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Adish Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Das Mundhra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Jindal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sujata
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Liberty Shoes Share Price

What is the share price of Liberty Shoes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Liberty Shoes is ₹262.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Liberty Shoes?

The Liberty Shoes is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Liberty Shoes?

The market cap of Liberty Shoes is ₹447.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Liberty Shoes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Liberty Shoes are ₹266.80 and ₹261.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Liberty Shoes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Liberty Shoes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Liberty Shoes is ₹404.90 and 52-week low of Liberty Shoes is ₹210.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Liberty Shoes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Liberty Shoes has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, 2.59% over 3 months, -17.43% over 1 year, 4.58% across 3 years, and 8.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Liberty Shoes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Liberty Shoes are 0.00 and 2.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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