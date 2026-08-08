Here's the live share price of Khadim India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Khadim India
|0.62
|-9.23
|-12.95
|-42.22
|-62.59
|-25.84
|-18.37
|Metro Brands
|-6.42
|-8.42
|-6.10
|-7.79
|-14.30
|-3.23
|14.46
|Relaxo Footwears
|4.12
|7.18
|37.74
|13.37
|-6.50
|-23.03
|-18.27
|Bata India
|3.42
|5.17
|-1.06
|-18.53
|-39.09
|-25.78
|-15.53
|Redtape
|5.70
|2.68
|7.12
|6.54
|12.90
|4.32
|2.57
|Campus Activewear
|-1.08
|-4.84
|-11.72
|-20.46
|-16.11
|-8.88
|-10.29
|Sreeleathers
|-0.47
|0.54
|15.76
|0.69
|-9.46
|-0.92
|4.87
|Liberty Shoes
|0.75
|-3.23
|2.82
|-8.41
|-17.24
|4.66
|8.45
|Lehar Footwears
|-2.14
|-3.42
|-0.25
|4.69
|-7.18
|20.90
|40.15
|KSR Footwear
|-4.31
|-11.97
|-20.53
|0.39
|-11.40
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Sarup Industries
|10.49
|-2.82
|2.42
|-23.78
|40.29
|85.44
|43.43
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Khadim India has declined 62.59% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Khadim India has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|95.96
|97.05
|10
|95.75
|96.97
|20
|98.54
|98.27
|50
|102.19
|101.66
|100
|101.08
|111.85
|200
|144.45
|143.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Khadim India saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.90%, while DII stake decreased to 1.14%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Khadim India - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Khadim India - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:07 AM IST IST
|Khadim India - Updates Relating To In-Principle Approval For Issuance Of 10,22,727 Fully Convertible Equity Share Warrants Of
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Khadim India - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The 1S
|Aug 02, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|Khadim India - Voting Results Of The EGM Dated August 01, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Khadim India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129WB1981PLC034337 and registration number is 034337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khadim India is ₹97.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khadim India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Khadim India is ₹179.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Khadim India are ₹97.80 and ₹96.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khadim India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khadim India is ₹295.00 and 52-week low of Khadim India is ₹77.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khadim India has shown returns of 1.22% over the past day, -9.23% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, -62.59% over 1 year, -25.84% across 3 years, and -18.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khadim India are 58.01 and 1.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global