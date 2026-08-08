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Khadim India Share Price

NSE
BSE

KHADIM INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Khadim India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹97.80 Closed
1.22₹ 1.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Khadim India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.50₹97.80
₹97.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.75₹295.00
₹97.80
Open Price
₹96.62
Prev. Close
₹96.62
Volume
2,046

Source: Dion Global

Khadim India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Khadim India		0.62-9.23-12.95-42.22-62.59-25.84-18.37
Metro Brands		-6.42-8.42-6.10-7.79-14.30-3.2314.46
Relaxo Footwears		4.127.1837.7413.37-6.50-23.03-18.27
Bata India		3.425.17-1.06-18.53-39.09-25.78-15.53
Redtape		5.702.687.126.5412.904.322.57
Campus Activewear		-1.08-4.84-11.72-20.46-16.11-8.88-10.29
Sreeleathers		-0.470.5415.760.69-9.46-0.924.87
Liberty Shoes		0.75-3.232.82-8.41-17.244.668.45
Lehar Footwears		-2.14-3.42-0.254.69-7.1820.9040.15
KSR Footwear		-4.31-11.97-20.530.39-11.40-3.95-2.39
Sarup Industries		10.49-2.822.42-23.7840.2985.4443.43

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Khadim India has declined 62.59% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Khadim India has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).

Khadim India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Khadim India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
595.9697.05
1095.7596.97
2098.5498.27
50102.19101.66
100101.08111.85
200144.45143.42

Source: Dion Global

Khadim India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Khadim India saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.90%, while DII stake decreased to 1.14%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Khadim India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTKhadim India - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTKhadim India - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 05:07 AM IST ISTKhadim India - Updates Relating To In-Principle Approval For Issuance Of 10,22,727 Fully Convertible Equity Share Warrants Of
Aug 04, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTKhadim India - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The 1S
Aug 02, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTKhadim India - Voting Results Of The EGM Dated August 01, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Khadim India

Khadim India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129WB1981PLC034337 and registration number is 034337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddhartha Roy Burman
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rittick Roy Burman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ritoban Roy Burman
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Upama Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Surabhi Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Chauthmal Churiwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khadim India Share Price

What is the share price of Khadim India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khadim India is ₹97.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Khadim India?

The Khadim India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khadim India?

The market cap of Khadim India is ₹179.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Khadim India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Khadim India are ₹97.80 and ₹96.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khadim India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khadim India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khadim India is ₹295.00 and 52-week low of Khadim India is ₹77.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Khadim India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Khadim India has shown returns of 1.22% over the past day, -9.23% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, -62.59% over 1 year, -25.84% across 3 years, and -18.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khadim India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khadim India are 58.01 and 1.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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