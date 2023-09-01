What is the Market Cap of Khadim India Ltd.? The market cap of Khadim India Ltd. is ₹494.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khadim India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Khadim India Ltd. is 31.28 and PB ratio of Khadim India Ltd. is 2.19 as on .

What is the share price of Khadim India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khadim India Ltd. is ₹275.10 as on .