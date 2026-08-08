What is the share price of Khadim India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khadim India is ₹97.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Khadim India? The Khadim India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khadim India? The market cap of Khadim India is ₹179.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Khadim India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Khadim India are ₹97.80 and ₹96.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khadim India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khadim India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khadim India is ₹295.00 and 52-week low of Khadim India is ₹77.75 as on .

How has the Khadim India performed historically in terms of returns? The Khadim India has shown returns of 1.22% over the past day, -9.23% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, -62.59% over 1 year, -25.84% across 3 years, and -18.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khadim India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khadim India are 58.01 and 1.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global