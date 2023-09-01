Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Khadim India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KHADIM INDIA LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹275.10 Closed
-2.57-7.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Khadim India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹273.80₹284.20
₹275.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.20₹334.00
₹275.10
Open Price
₹282.90
Prev. Close
₹282.35
Volume
64,892

Khadim India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1281.5
  • R2288.05
  • R3291.9
  • Pivot
    277.65
  • S1271.1
  • S2267.25
  • S3260.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5290.47278.53
  • 10301.45274.16
  • 20301.51264.23
  • 50280.78247.74
  • 100243.19237.56
  • 200243.34234.31

Khadim India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.4121.6221.6237.864.20136.44-63.77
2.741.158.4629.8935.56113.49113.49
-0.76-0.722.6819.03-8.5743.75118.96
-1.07-4.426.7418.68-12.1530.2758.27
-0.430.25-1.56-25.94-37.31-19.83-19.83
-1.28-3.9815.9745.3449.4614.5514.55
-1.54-5.68-6.66-83.72-85.93-13.83-54.02
-0.743.656.8021.4216.6055.70-15.94
4.6311.9711.3620.8552.4275.6227.77
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09
10.972.244.00-12.536.45129.7950.26

Khadim India Ltd. Share Holdings

Khadim India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund6,50,0000.314.92
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III12,5860.390.29
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI8,0070.50.18
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V4,5370.340.1

Khadim India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Khadim India Ltd.

Khadim India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129WB1981PLC034337 and registration number is 034337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Siddhartha Roy Burman
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rittick Roy Burman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ritoban Roy Burman
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Indra Nath Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Surabhi Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Chauthmal Churiwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khadim India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Khadim India Ltd.?

The market cap of Khadim India Ltd. is ₹494.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khadim India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Khadim India Ltd. is 31.28 and PB ratio of Khadim India Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Khadim India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khadim India Ltd. is ₹275.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khadim India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khadim India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khadim India Ltd. is ₹334.00 and 52-week low of Khadim India Ltd. is ₹177.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data