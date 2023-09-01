Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.41
|21.62
|21.62
|37.86
|4.20
|136.44
|-63.77
|2.74
|1.15
|8.46
|29.89
|35.56
|113.49
|113.49
|-0.76
|-0.72
|2.68
|19.03
|-8.57
|43.75
|118.96
|-1.07
|-4.42
|6.74
|18.68
|-12.15
|30.27
|58.27
|-0.43
|0.25
|-1.56
|-25.94
|-37.31
|-19.83
|-19.83
|-1.28
|-3.98
|15.97
|45.34
|49.46
|14.55
|14.55
|-1.54
|-5.68
|-6.66
|-83.72
|-85.93
|-13.83
|-54.02
|-0.74
|3.65
|6.80
|21.42
|16.60
|55.70
|-15.94
|4.63
|11.97
|11.36
|20.85
|52.42
|75.62
|27.77
|15.09
|12.51
|-4.49
|14.25
|13.64
|26.25
|-40.09
|10.97
|2.24
|4.00
|-12.53
|6.45
|129.79
|50.26
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|6,50,000
|0.3
|14.92
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|12,586
|0.39
|0.29
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|8,007
|0.5
|0.18
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|4,537
|0.34
|0.1
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Khadim India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129WB1981PLC034337 and registration number is 034337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Khadim India Ltd. is ₹494.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Khadim India Ltd. is 31.28 and PB ratio of Khadim India Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khadim India Ltd. is ₹275.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khadim India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khadim India Ltd. is ₹334.00 and 52-week low of Khadim India Ltd. is ₹177.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.