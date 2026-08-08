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Sarup Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARUP INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Sarup Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹131.10 Closed
0.77₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sarup Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.60₹136.60
₹131.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.12₹208.00
₹131.10
Open Price
₹136.60
Prev. Close
₹130.10
Volume
1,498

Source: Dion Global

Sarup Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sarup Industries		10.49-2.827.24-23.7841.0485.4443.43
Metro Brands		-6.42-7.47-6.05-7.79-12.5-3.2314.46
Relaxo Footwears		4.129.3236.413.37-3.73-23.03-18.27
Bata India		3.427.48-0.15-18.53-38.94-25.78-15.53
Redtape		5.75.184.486.5415.234.322.57
Campus Activewear		-1.08-4.14-12.33-20.46-16.52-8.88-10.29
Sreeleathers		-0.474.4915.890.69-8.92-0.924.87
Liberty Shoes		0.75-2.422.84-8.41-16.324.668.45
Lehar Footwears		-2.14-1.80.484.69-7.4320.940.15
Khadim India		0.62-7.25-10.44-42.22-62.69-25.84-18.37
KSR Footwear		-4.31-7.35-22.260.39-11.4-3.95-2.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sarup Industries has gained 41.04% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-12.50%), Relaxo Footwears (-3.73%), Bata India (-38.94%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarup Industries has outperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).

Sarup Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sarup Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5119.63120.59
10119.12121.18
20127.72123.26
50124.59128.95
100144.89134.83
200136.8130.59

Source: Dion Global

Sarup Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sarup Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sarup Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTSarup Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTSarup Industries - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY, FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTSarup Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY, FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON MARC
May 26, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTSarup Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Inter Alia Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quar
Apr 21, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTSarup Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Sarup Industries

Sarup Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19113PB1979PLC004014 and registration number is 004014. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Simarjit Singh Bawa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atamjit Singh Bawa
    Director
  • Mrs. Harjinder Kaur
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Rajindra Kumar Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Jeet Sharma
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Sharma
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Sarup Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sarup Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarup Industries is ₹131.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sarup Industries?

The Sarup Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarup Industries?

The market cap of Sarup Industries is ₹42.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarup Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarup Industries are ₹136.60 and ₹123.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarup Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarup Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarup Industries is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Sarup Industries is ₹82.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sarup Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sarup Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 6.72% over 3 months, 46.17% over 1 year, 87.99% across 3 years, and 44.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarup Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarup Industries are 75.04 and -17.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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