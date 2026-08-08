What is the share price of Sarup Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarup Industries is ₹131.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Sarup Industries? The Sarup Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarup Industries? The market cap of Sarup Industries is ₹42.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarup Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarup Industries are ₹136.60 and ₹123.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarup Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarup Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarup Industries is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Sarup Industries is ₹82.12 as on .

How has the Sarup Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sarup Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 6.72% over 3 months, 46.17% over 1 year, 87.99% across 3 years, and 44.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarup Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarup Industries are 75.04 and -17.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global