Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|5.42
|-16.44
|-26.15
|-14.55
|2.78
|-59.24
|3.07
|1.43
|8.90
|30.24
|35.53
|113.97
|113.97
|-0.74
|-0.74
|2.65
|18.88
|-8.62
|43.54
|118.08
|-0.94
|-4.34
|6.72
|18.89
|-12.15
|30.17
|58.13
|-0.26
|0.43
|-1.47
|-25.85
|-37.21
|-19.66
|-19.66
|-0.99
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-1.43
|-4.61
|14.94
|44.50
|46.78
|316.36
|278.23
|-1.38
|-5.51
|-6.71
|-83.65
|-85.91
|-13.98
|-53.97
|-0.39
|3.70
|6.83
|22.09
|15.30
|55.90
|-15.86
|-2.62
|21.40
|21.67
|37.71
|4.13
|136.49
|-63.73
|4.40
|11.66
|11.28
|20.38
|51.72
|75.41
|27.57
|5.31
|25.96
|42.76
|111.12
|198.21
|783.29
|425.45
|15.62
|11.55
|-5.42
|13.82
|12.14
|28.95
|-41.43
|11.33
|2.30
|4.07
|-12.26
|6.77
|128.13
|51.83
|-9.38
|-33.15
|-28.67
|-20.99
|-13.91
|643.28
|743.04
|8.33
|9.40
|6.41
|14.87
|10.95
|161.74
|99.49
|2.46
|-2.91
|13.33
|16.44
|6.80
|115.15
|50.00
|-7.00
|2.26
|13.00
|14.14
|-26.14
|162.79
|15.31
|3.80
|-0.49
|-23.24
|-39.68
|29.09
|94.52
|-26.04
|0.20
|-13.79
|19.62
|23.46
|118.82
|25.16
|34.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sarup Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19113PB1979PLC004014 and registration number is 004014. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sarup Industries Ltd. is ₹7.34 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sarup Industries Ltd. is -2.08 and PB ratio of Sarup Industries Ltd. is -1.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarup Industries Ltd. is ₹22.56 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarup Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarup Industries Ltd. is ₹34.75 and 52-week low of Sarup Industries Ltd. is ₹20.56 as on Aug 28, 2023.