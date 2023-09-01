Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sarup Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SARUP INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.56 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sarup Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.60₹22.56
₹22.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.56₹34.75
₹22.56
Open Price
₹21.60
Prev. Close
₹22.56
Volume
0

Sarup Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.88
  • R223.2
  • R323.84
  • Pivot
    22.24
  • S121.92
  • S221.28
  • S320.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.2822.02
  • 1029.9521.91
  • 2028.1422.21
  • 5026.2623.48
  • 10024.7924.47
  • 20023.4224.53

Sarup Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.42-16.44-26.15-14.552.78-59.24
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77

Sarup Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sarup Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sarup Industries Ltd.

Sarup Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19113PB1979PLC004014 and registration number is 004014. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Simarjit Singh Bawa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atamjit Singh Bawa
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Arora
    Director
  • Ms. Lissy Jacob
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Rajpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurendra Singh Bedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sarup Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sarup Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sarup Industries Ltd. is ₹7.34 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarup Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sarup Industries Ltd. is -2.08 and PB ratio of Sarup Industries Ltd. is -1.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Sarup Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarup Industries Ltd. is ₹22.56 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarup Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarup Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarup Industries Ltd. is ₹34.75 and 52-week low of Sarup Industries Ltd. is ₹20.56 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data