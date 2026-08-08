Here's the live share price of Sarup Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sarup Industries
|10.49
|-2.82
|7.24
|-23.78
|41.04
|85.44
|43.43
|Metro Brands
|-6.42
|-7.47
|-6.05
|-7.79
|-12.5
|-3.23
|14.46
|Relaxo Footwears
|4.12
|9.32
|36.4
|13.37
|-3.73
|-23.03
|-18.27
|Bata India
|3.42
|7.48
|-0.15
|-18.53
|-38.94
|-25.78
|-15.53
|Redtape
|5.7
|5.18
|4.48
|6.54
|15.23
|4.32
|2.57
|Campus Activewear
|-1.08
|-4.14
|-12.33
|-20.46
|-16.52
|-8.88
|-10.29
|Sreeleathers
|-0.47
|4.49
|15.89
|0.69
|-8.92
|-0.92
|4.87
|Liberty Shoes
|0.75
|-2.42
|2.84
|-8.41
|-16.32
|4.66
|8.45
|Lehar Footwears
|-2.14
|-1.8
|0.48
|4.69
|-7.43
|20.9
|40.15
|Khadim India
|0.62
|-7.25
|-10.44
|-42.22
|-62.69
|-25.84
|-18.37
|KSR Footwear
|-4.31
|-7.35
|-22.26
|0.39
|-11.4
|-3.95
|-2.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sarup Industries has gained 41.04% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-12.50%), Relaxo Footwears (-3.73%), Bata India (-38.94%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarup Industries has outperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|119.63
|120.59
|10
|119.12
|121.18
|20
|127.72
|123.26
|50
|124.59
|128.95
|100
|144.89
|134.83
|200
|136.8
|130.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sarup Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Sarup Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Sarup Industries - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY, FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Sarup Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY, FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON MARC
|May 26, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Sarup Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Inter Alia Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quar
|Apr 21, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Sarup Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Sarup Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19113PB1979PLC004014 and registration number is 004014. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarup Industries is ₹131.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarup Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sarup Industries is ₹42.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarup Industries are ₹136.60 and ₹123.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarup Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarup Industries is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Sarup Industries is ₹82.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarup Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 6.72% over 3 months, 46.17% over 1 year, 87.99% across 3 years, and 44.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarup Industries are 75.04 and -17.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global