Sreeleathers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SREELEATHERS LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹215.95 Closed
0.120.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sreeleathers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹215.10₹217.50
₹215.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.60₹265.40
₹215.95
Open Price
₹216.45
Prev. Close
₹215.70
Volume
16,488

Sreeleathers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1217.27
  • R2218.58
  • R3219.67
  • Pivot
    216.18
  • S1214.87
  • S2213.78
  • S3212.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5221.66216.66
  • 10226.9216.98
  • 20226.77215.63
  • 50209.86209.57
  • 100187.6203.28
  • 200183.16198.53

Sreeleathers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.783.606.7521.3716.5555.62-15.98
2.911.328.6430.1135.79113.84113.84
-0.69-0.652.7619.12-8.5043.86119.13
-1.02-4.376.7918.73-12.1130.3358.35
-0.330.35-1.46-25.87-37.25-19.75-19.75
-1.73-4.4215.4444.6848.7914.0314.03
-1.32-5.47-6.45-83.68-85.90-13.64-53.92
-2.4321.6021.6037.844.19136.40-63.78
4.6011.9511.3420.8352.3975.5827.74
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09
11.732.944.72-11.947.18131.3651.28

Sreeleathers Ltd. Share Holdings

Sreeleathers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sreeleathers Ltd.

Sreeleathers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1991PLC050656 and registration number is 050656. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satyabrata Dey
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Chandra Bera
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sadhana Adhikary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalidas Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shipra Dey
    Director
  • Ms. Rochita Dey
    Director

FAQs on Sreeleathers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sreeleathers Ltd.?

The market cap of Sreeleathers Ltd. is ₹500.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sreeleathers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sreeleathers Ltd. is 18.87 and PB ratio of Sreeleathers Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sreeleathers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sreeleathers Ltd. is ₹215.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sreeleathers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sreeleathers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sreeleathers Ltd. is ₹265.40 and 52-week low of Sreeleathers Ltd. is ₹160.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

