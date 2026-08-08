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Sreeleathers Share Price

NSE
BSE

SREELEATHERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Sreeleathers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹213.00 Closed
-1.84₹ -4.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sreeleathers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.00₹217.85
₹213.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹167.00₹258.45
₹213.00
Open Price
₹217.00
Prev. Close
₹217.00
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Sreeleathers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sreeleathers		-0.470.5415.760.69-9.46-0.924.87
Metro Brands		-6.42-8.42-6.10-7.79-14.30-3.2314.46
Relaxo Footwears		4.127.1837.7413.37-6.50-23.03-18.27
Bata India		3.425.17-1.06-18.53-39.09-25.78-15.53
Redtape		5.702.687.126.5412.904.322.57
Campus Activewear		-1.08-4.84-11.72-20.46-16.11-8.88-10.29
Liberty Shoes		0.75-3.232.82-8.41-17.244.668.45
Lehar Footwears		-2.14-3.42-0.254.69-7.1820.9040.15
Khadim India		0.62-9.23-12.95-42.22-62.59-25.84-18.37
KSR Footwear		-4.31-11.97-20.530.39-11.40-3.95-2.39
Sarup Industries		10.49-2.822.42-23.7840.2985.4443.43

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sreeleathers has declined 9.46% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Sreeleathers has outperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).

Sreeleathers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sreeleathers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5214.86215.11
10220.07215.88
20215.15215.04
50207.72209.23
100196.64205.75
200208.28210.36

Source: Dion Global

Sreeleathers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sreeleathers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 6.90%, and public shareholding unchanged at 18.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sreeleathers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTSreeleathers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Notice
Jul 13, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTSreeleathers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 10, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTSreeleathers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTSreeleathers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Sreeleathers Limited Held On Monday, July 06, 2026
Jul 02, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTSreeleathers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Notice Of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Sreeleathers

Sreeleathers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1991PLC050656 and registration number is 050656. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satyabrata Dey
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shipra Dey
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rochita Dey
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Chandra Bera
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalidas Sarkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sreeleathers Share Price

What is the share price of Sreeleathers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sreeleathers is ₹213.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sreeleathers?

The Sreeleathers is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sreeleathers?

The market cap of Sreeleathers is ₹493.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sreeleathers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sreeleathers are ₹217.85 and ₹213.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sreeleathers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sreeleathers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sreeleathers is ₹258.45 and 52-week low of Sreeleathers is ₹167.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sreeleathers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sreeleathers has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, 15.76% over 3 months, -9.46% over 1 year, -0.92% across 3 years, and 4.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sreeleathers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sreeleathers are 17.16 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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