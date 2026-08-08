What is the share price of Sreeleathers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sreeleathers is ₹213.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sreeleathers? The Sreeleathers is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sreeleathers? The market cap of Sreeleathers is ₹493.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sreeleathers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sreeleathers are ₹217.85 and ₹213.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sreeleathers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sreeleathers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sreeleathers is ₹258.45 and 52-week low of Sreeleathers is ₹167.00 as on .

How has the Sreeleathers performed historically in terms of returns? The Sreeleathers has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, 15.76% over 3 months, -9.46% over 1 year, -0.92% across 3 years, and 4.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sreeleathers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sreeleathers are 17.16 and 0.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global