Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.78
|3.60
|6.75
|21.37
|16.55
|55.62
|-15.98
|2.91
|1.32
|8.64
|30.11
|35.79
|113.84
|113.84
|-0.69
|-0.65
|2.76
|19.12
|-8.50
|43.86
|119.13
|-1.02
|-4.37
|6.79
|18.73
|-12.11
|30.33
|58.35
|-0.33
|0.35
|-1.46
|-25.87
|-37.25
|-19.75
|-19.75
|-1.73
|-4.42
|15.44
|44.68
|48.79
|14.03
|14.03
|-1.32
|-5.47
|-6.45
|-83.68
|-85.90
|-13.64
|-53.92
|-2.43
|21.60
|21.60
|37.84
|4.19
|136.40
|-63.78
|4.60
|11.95
|11.34
|20.83
|52.39
|75.58
|27.74
|15.09
|12.51
|-4.49
|14.25
|13.64
|26.25
|-40.09
|11.73
|2.94
|4.72
|-11.94
|7.18
|131.36
|51.28
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sreeleathers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1991PLC050656 and registration number is 050656. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sreeleathers Ltd. is ₹500.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sreeleathers Ltd. is 18.87 and PB ratio of Sreeleathers Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sreeleathers Ltd. is ₹215.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sreeleathers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sreeleathers Ltd. is ₹265.40 and 52-week low of Sreeleathers Ltd. is ₹160.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.