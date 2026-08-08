Here's the live share price of Sreeleathers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sreeleathers
|-0.47
|0.54
|15.76
|0.69
|-9.46
|-0.92
|4.87
|Metro Brands
|-6.42
|-8.42
|-6.10
|-7.79
|-14.30
|-3.23
|14.46
|Relaxo Footwears
|4.12
|7.18
|37.74
|13.37
|-6.50
|-23.03
|-18.27
|Bata India
|3.42
|5.17
|-1.06
|-18.53
|-39.09
|-25.78
|-15.53
|Redtape
|5.70
|2.68
|7.12
|6.54
|12.90
|4.32
|2.57
|Campus Activewear
|-1.08
|-4.84
|-11.72
|-20.46
|-16.11
|-8.88
|-10.29
|Liberty Shoes
|0.75
|-3.23
|2.82
|-8.41
|-17.24
|4.66
|8.45
|Lehar Footwears
|-2.14
|-3.42
|-0.25
|4.69
|-7.18
|20.90
|40.15
|Khadim India
|0.62
|-9.23
|-12.95
|-42.22
|-62.59
|-25.84
|-18.37
|KSR Footwear
|-4.31
|-11.97
|-20.53
|0.39
|-11.40
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Sarup Industries
|10.49
|-2.82
|2.42
|-23.78
|40.29
|85.44
|43.43
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sreeleathers has declined 9.46% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Sreeleathers has outperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|214.86
|215.11
|10
|220.07
|215.88
|20
|215.15
|215.04
|50
|207.72
|209.23
|100
|196.64
|205.75
|200
|208.28
|210.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sreeleathers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 6.90%, and public shareholding unchanged at 18.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Sreeleathers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Notice
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Sreeleathers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Sreeleathers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Sreeleathers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Sreeleathers Limited Held On Monday, July 06, 2026
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Sreeleathers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Notice Of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Sreeleathers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1991PLC050656 and registration number is 050656. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sreeleathers is ₹213.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sreeleathers is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sreeleathers is ₹493.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sreeleathers are ₹217.85 and ₹213.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sreeleathers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sreeleathers is ₹258.45 and 52-week low of Sreeleathers is ₹167.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sreeleathers has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, 15.76% over 3 months, -9.46% over 1 year, -0.92% across 3 years, and 4.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sreeleathers are 17.16 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global