Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.31
|25.96
|42.76
|111.12
|198.21
|783.29
|425.45
|3.07
|1.43
|8.90
|30.24
|35.53
|113.97
|113.97
|-0.74
|-0.74
|2.65
|18.88
|-8.62
|43.54
|118.08
|-0.94
|-4.34
|6.72
|18.89
|-12.15
|30.17
|58.13
|-0.26
|0.43
|-1.47
|-25.85
|-37.21
|-19.66
|-19.66
|-0.99
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-1.43
|-4.61
|14.94
|44.50
|46.78
|316.36
|278.23
|-1.38
|-5.51
|-6.71
|-83.65
|-85.91
|-13.98
|-53.97
|-0.39
|3.70
|6.83
|22.09
|15.30
|55.90
|-15.86
|-2.62
|21.40
|21.67
|37.71
|4.13
|136.49
|-63.73
|4.40
|11.66
|11.28
|20.38
|51.72
|75.41
|27.57
|15.62
|11.55
|-5.42
|13.82
|12.14
|28.95
|-41.43
|11.33
|2.30
|4.07
|-12.26
|6.77
|128.13
|51.83
|-9.38
|-33.15
|-28.67
|-20.99
|-13.91
|643.28
|743.04
|8.33
|9.40
|6.41
|14.87
|10.95
|161.74
|99.49
|2.46
|-2.91
|13.33
|16.44
|6.80
|115.15
|50.00
|-7.00
|2.26
|13.00
|14.14
|-26.14
|162.79
|15.31
|3.80
|-0.49
|-23.24
|-39.68
|29.09
|94.52
|-26.04
|0.20
|-13.79
|19.62
|23.46
|118.82
|25.16
|34.77
|1.55
|3.21
|-4.33
|-15.97
|26.68
|-15.97
|-0.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lehar Footwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201RJ1994PLC008196 and registration number is 008196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lehar Footwears Ltd. is ₹284.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lehar Footwears Ltd. is 39.97 and PB ratio of Lehar Footwears Ltd. is 3.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lehar Footwears Ltd. is ₹174.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lehar Footwears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lehar Footwears Ltd. is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Lehar Footwears Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.