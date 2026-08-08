What is the share price of Lehar Footwears? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lehar Footwears is ₹239.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Lehar Footwears? The Lehar Footwears is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lehar Footwears? The market cap of Lehar Footwears is ₹423.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lehar Footwears? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lehar Footwears are ₹241.65 and ₹236.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lehar Footwears? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lehar Footwears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lehar Footwears is ₹310.00 and 52-week low of Lehar Footwears is ₹160.00 as on .

How has the Lehar Footwears performed historically in terms of returns? The Lehar Footwears has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, -0.25% over 3 months, -7.18% over 1 year, 20.9% across 3 years, and 40.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lehar Footwears? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lehar Footwears are 20.34 and 3.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global