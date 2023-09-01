Follow Us

LEHAR FOOTWEARS LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹174.45 Closed
0.661.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lehar Footwears Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.70₹178.95
₹174.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.10₹179.00
₹174.45
Open Price
₹178.95
Prev. Close
₹173.30
Volume
10,644

Lehar Footwears Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1178.7
  • R2182.95
  • R3186.95
  • Pivot
    174.7
  • S1170.45
  • S2166.45
  • S3162.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 595.29169.78
  • 1095.35165
  • 2089.68157.56
  • 5072.19144.81
  • 10055.98129.86
  • 20047.88110.48

Lehar Footwears Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77
1.553.21-4.33-15.9726.68-15.97-0.05

Lehar Footwears Ltd. Share Holdings

Lehar Footwears Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lehar Footwears Ltd.

Lehar Footwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201RJ1994PLC008196 and registration number is 008196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chand Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam Gemini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lehar Footwears Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lehar Footwears Ltd.?

The market cap of Lehar Footwears Ltd. is ₹284.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lehar Footwears Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lehar Footwears Ltd. is 39.97 and PB ratio of Lehar Footwears Ltd. is 3.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lehar Footwears Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lehar Footwears Ltd. is ₹174.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lehar Footwears Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lehar Footwears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lehar Footwears Ltd. is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Lehar Footwears Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

