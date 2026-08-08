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Lehar Footwears Share Price

NSE
BSE

LEHAR FOOTWEARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Lehar Footwears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹239.80 Closed
1.42₹ 3.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lehar Footwears Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.00₹241.65
₹239.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.00₹310.00
₹239.80
Open Price
₹239.75
Prev. Close
₹236.45
Volume
16,891

Source: Dion Global

Lehar Footwears Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lehar Footwears		-2.14-3.42-0.254.69-7.1820.9040.15
Metro Brands		-6.42-8.42-6.10-7.79-14.30-3.2314.46
Relaxo Footwears		4.127.1837.7413.37-6.50-23.03-18.27
Bata India		3.425.17-1.06-18.53-39.09-25.78-15.53
Redtape		5.702.687.126.5412.904.322.57
Campus Activewear		-1.08-4.84-11.72-20.46-16.11-8.88-10.29
Sreeleathers		-0.470.5415.760.69-9.46-0.924.87
Liberty Shoes		0.75-3.232.82-8.41-17.244.668.45
Khadim India		0.62-9.23-12.95-42.22-62.59-25.84-18.37
KSR Footwear		-4.31-11.97-20.530.39-11.40-3.95-2.39
Sarup Industries		10.49-2.822.42-23.7840.2985.4443.43

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lehar Footwears has declined 7.18% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Lehar Footwears has outperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).

Lehar Footwears Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lehar Footwears Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5244.59241.26
10246.16243.17
20245.49245.16
50251.67245.19
100233.56241.1
200234.41238.97

Source: Dion Global

Lehar Footwears Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lehar Footwears saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lehar Footwears Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTLehar Footwears - Update on board meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTLehar Footwears - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTLehar Footwears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Jul 10, 2026, 04:22 PM IST ISTLehar Footwears - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 03:56 PM IST ISTLehar Footwears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Lehar Footwears

Lehar Footwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201RJ1994PLC008196 and registration number is 008196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dileep Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rakshanda Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Lehar Footwears Share Price

What is the share price of Lehar Footwears?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lehar Footwears is ₹239.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lehar Footwears?

The Lehar Footwears is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lehar Footwears?

The market cap of Lehar Footwears is ₹423.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lehar Footwears?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lehar Footwears are ₹241.65 and ₹236.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lehar Footwears?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lehar Footwears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lehar Footwears is ₹310.00 and 52-week low of Lehar Footwears is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lehar Footwears performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lehar Footwears has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, -0.25% over 3 months, -7.18% over 1 year, 20.9% across 3 years, and 40.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lehar Footwears?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lehar Footwears are 20.34 and 3.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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