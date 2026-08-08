Here's the live share price of Lehar Footwears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lehar Footwears
|-2.14
|-3.42
|-0.25
|4.69
|-7.18
|20.90
|40.15
|Metro Brands
|-6.42
|-8.42
|-6.10
|-7.79
|-14.30
|-3.23
|14.46
|Relaxo Footwears
|4.12
|7.18
|37.74
|13.37
|-6.50
|-23.03
|-18.27
|Bata India
|3.42
|5.17
|-1.06
|-18.53
|-39.09
|-25.78
|-15.53
|Redtape
|5.70
|2.68
|7.12
|6.54
|12.90
|4.32
|2.57
|Campus Activewear
|-1.08
|-4.84
|-11.72
|-20.46
|-16.11
|-8.88
|-10.29
|Sreeleathers
|-0.47
|0.54
|15.76
|0.69
|-9.46
|-0.92
|4.87
|Liberty Shoes
|0.75
|-3.23
|2.82
|-8.41
|-17.24
|4.66
|8.45
|Khadim India
|0.62
|-9.23
|-12.95
|-42.22
|-62.59
|-25.84
|-18.37
|KSR Footwear
|-4.31
|-11.97
|-20.53
|0.39
|-11.40
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Sarup Industries
|10.49
|-2.82
|2.42
|-23.78
|40.29
|85.44
|43.43
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lehar Footwears has declined 7.18% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Lehar Footwears has outperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|244.59
|241.26
|10
|246.16
|243.17
|20
|245.49
|245.16
|50
|251.67
|245.19
|100
|233.56
|241.1
|200
|234.41
|238.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lehar Footwears saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Lehar Footwears - Update on board meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Lehar Footwears - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Lehar Footwears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:22 PM IST IST
|Lehar Footwears - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 03:56 PM IST IST
|Lehar Footwears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Lehar Footwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201RJ1994PLC008196 and registration number is 008196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lehar Footwears is ₹239.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lehar Footwears is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lehar Footwears is ₹423.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lehar Footwears are ₹241.65 and ₹236.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lehar Footwears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lehar Footwears is ₹310.00 and 52-week low of Lehar Footwears is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lehar Footwears has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, -0.25% over 3 months, -7.18% over 1 year, 20.9% across 3 years, and 40.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lehar Footwears are 20.34 and 3.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global