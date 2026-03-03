Here's the live share price of Semac Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Semac Construction has declined 15.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.99%.
Semac Construction’s current P/E of 20.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Semac Construction
|-16.35
|-9.09
|-33.16
|-58.58
|-30.99
|-43.21
|-15.24
|Elgi Equipments
|-3.87
|5.56
|2.60
|5.93
|23.70
|3.59
|23.58
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|-0.68
|13.17
|8.20
|1.91
|19.16
|19.66
|39.61
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|0.72
|-2.19
|8.87
|-11.98
|16.68
|24.21
|36.80
|Veljan Denison
|-1.47
|-16.20
|-17.37
|-19.49
|-0.02
|16.62
|21.22
|Revathi Equipment India
|4.58
|-8.07
|-18.12
|-23.43
|-40.22
|-41.12
|-27.22
Over the last one year, Semac Construction has declined 30.99% compared to peers like Elgi Equipments (23.70%), Ingersoll-Rand (India) (19.16%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (16.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Semac Construction has underperformed peers relative to Elgi Equipments (23.58%) and Ingersoll-Rand (India) (39.61%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|249.53
|245.78
|10
|254.72
|251.44
|20
|252.56
|256.46
|50
|275.07
|279.51
|100
|333.03
|321.76
|200
|397.14
|395.97
In the latest quarter, Semac Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:46 PM IST
|Semac Construction - Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended 31St December 2025
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:37 PM IST
|Semac Construction - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval And Adoption Of Financial Result For The Period Ended 31St December 2
|Jan 23, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
|Semac Construction - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval And Consideration Of Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended 31St
|Jan 20, 2026, 2:42 AM IST
|Semac Construction - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Joint Venture For Bid
|Jan 08, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
|Semac Construction - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Semac Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120TZ1977PLC000780 and registration number is 000780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of boring, cutting, sinking and tunnelling machinery (whether or not for underground use). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Semac Construction is ₹220.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Semac Construction is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Semac Construction is ₹68.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Semac Construction are ₹232.75 and ₹216.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Semac Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Semac Construction is ₹567.00 and 52-week low of Semac Construction is ₹216.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Semac Construction has shown returns of -4.37% over the past day, -16.33% for the past month, -33.33% over 3 months, -30.99% over 1 year, -42.19% across 3 years, and -15.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Semac Construction are 20.22 and 0.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.