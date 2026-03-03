Facebook Pixel Code
Semac Construction Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEMAC CONSTRUCTION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Semac Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹220.00 Closed
-4.37₹ -10.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Semac Construction Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.05₹232.75
₹220.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹216.05₹567.00
₹220.00
Open Price
₹226.95
Prev. Close
₹230.05
Volume
46

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Semac Construction has declined 15.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.99%.

Semac Construction’s current P/E of 20.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Semac Construction Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Semac Construction		-16.35-9.09-33.16-58.58-30.99-43.21-15.24
Elgi Equipments		-3.875.562.605.9323.703.5923.58
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		-0.6813.178.201.9119.1619.6639.61
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		0.72-2.198.87-11.9816.6824.2136.80
Veljan Denison		-1.47-16.20-17.37-19.49-0.0216.6221.22
Revathi Equipment India		4.58-8.07-18.12-23.43-40.22-41.12-27.22

Over the last one year, Semac Construction has declined 30.99% compared to peers like Elgi Equipments (23.70%), Ingersoll-Rand (India) (19.16%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (16.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Semac Construction has underperformed peers relative to Elgi Equipments (23.58%) and Ingersoll-Rand (India) (39.61%).

Semac Construction Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Semac Construction Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5249.53245.78
10254.72251.44
20252.56256.46
50275.07279.51
100333.03321.76
200397.14395.97

Semac Construction Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Semac Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Semac Construction Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 05, 2026, 8:46 PM ISTSemac Construction - Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended 31St December 2025
Feb 05, 2026, 8:37 PM ISTSemac Construction - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval And Adoption Of Financial Result For The Period Ended 31St December 2
Jan 23, 2026, 10:24 PM ISTSemac Construction - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval And Consideration Of Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended 31St
Jan 20, 2026, 2:42 AM ISTSemac Construction - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Joint Venture For Bid
Jan 08, 2026, 10:40 PM ISTSemac Construction - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Semac Construction

Semac Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120TZ1977PLC000780 and registration number is 000780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of boring, cutting, sinking and tunnelling machinery (whether or not for underground use). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Dalmia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harivansh Dalmia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Deepali Dalmia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. V V Subramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narinder Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Semac Construction Share Price

What is the share price of Semac Construction?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Semac Construction is ₹220.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Semac Construction?

The Semac Construction is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Semac Construction?

The market cap of Semac Construction is ₹68.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Semac Construction?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Semac Construction are ₹232.75 and ₹216.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Semac Construction?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Semac Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Semac Construction is ₹567.00 and 52-week low of Semac Construction is ₹216.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Semac Construction performed historically in terms of returns?

The Semac Construction has shown returns of -4.37% over the past day, -16.33% for the past month, -33.33% over 3 months, -30.99% over 1 year, -42.19% across 3 years, and -15.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Semac Construction?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Semac Construction are 20.22 and 0.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Semac Construction News

