Revathi Equipment India Share Price

NSE
BSE

REVATHI EQUIPMENT INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Revathi Equipment India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹636.00 Closed
0.16₹ 1.00
As on Feb 26, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Revathi Equipment India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹636.00₹636.00
₹636.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹600.50₹1,288.95
₹636.00
Open Price
₹636.00
Prev. Close
₹635.00
Volume
19

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Revathi Equipment India has declined 27.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.22%.

Revathi Equipment India’s current P/E of 21.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Revathi Equipment India Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Revathi Equipment India		4.58-8.07-18.12-23.43-40.22-41.12-27.22
Elgi Equipments		-3.875.562.605.9323.703.5923.58
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		-0.6813.178.201.9119.1619.6639.61
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		0.72-2.198.87-11.9816.6824.2136.80
Veljan Denison		-1.47-16.20-17.37-19.49-0.0216.6221.22
Semac Construction		-16.35-9.09-33.16-58.58-30.99-43.21-15.24

Over the last one year, Revathi Equipment India has declined 40.22% compared to peers like Elgi Equipments (23.70%), Ingersoll-Rand (India) (19.16%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (16.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Revathi Equipment India has underperformed peers relative to Elgi Equipments (23.58%) and Ingersoll-Rand (India) (39.61%).

Revathi Equipment India Financials

Revathi Equipment India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5617.51624.61
10620.71623.93
20627.3633.14
50670.8678.71
100789.52759.36
200867.9978.55

Revathi Equipment India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Revathi Equipment India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Revathi Equipment India Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 6:47 PM ISTRevathi Equipment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jan 29, 2026, 3:34 AM ISTRevathi Equipment In - Statement Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Period Ende
Jan 13, 2026, 9:31 PM ISTRevathi Equipment In - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended 31St De
Jan 12, 2026, 11:24 PM ISTRevathi Equipment In - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jan 12, 2026, 11:21 PM ISTRevathi Equipment In - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

About Revathi Equipment India

Revathi Equipment India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TZ2020PLC033369 and registration number is 033369. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Compressors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Dalmia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepali Dalmia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Palaniappan Muthusekkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Venkata Ramanan Bapoo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatachalam Venkata Subramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sellappa Gounder Sundarasamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Revathi Equipment India Share Price

What is the share price of Revathi Equipment India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Revathi Equipment India is ₹636.00 as on Feb 26, 2026.

What kind of stock is Revathi Equipment India?

The Revathi Equipment India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Revathi Equipment India?

The market cap of Revathi Equipment India is ₹195.06 Cr as on Feb 26, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Revathi Equipment India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Revathi Equipment India are ₹636.00 and ₹636.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Revathi Equipment India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Revathi Equipment India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Revathi Equipment India is ₹1,288.95 and 52-week low of Revathi Equipment India is ₹600.50 as on Feb 26, 2026.

How has the Revathi Equipment India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Revathi Equipment India has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, -8.07% for the past month, -18.12% over 3 months, -40.22% over 1 year, -41.12% across 3 years, and -27.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Revathi Equipment India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Revathi Equipment India are 21.92 and 1.55 on Feb 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Revathi Equipment India News

