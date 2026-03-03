Here's the live share price of Revathi Equipment India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Revathi Equipment India has declined 27.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.22%.
Revathi Equipment India’s current P/E of 21.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Revathi Equipment India
|4.58
|-8.07
|-18.12
|-23.43
|-40.22
|-41.12
|-27.22
|Elgi Equipments
|-3.87
|5.56
|2.60
|5.93
|23.70
|3.59
|23.58
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|-0.68
|13.17
|8.20
|1.91
|19.16
|19.66
|39.61
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|0.72
|-2.19
|8.87
|-11.98
|16.68
|24.21
|36.80
|Veljan Denison
|-1.47
|-16.20
|-17.37
|-19.49
|-0.02
|16.62
|21.22
|Semac Construction
|-16.35
|-9.09
|-33.16
|-58.58
|-30.99
|-43.21
|-15.24
Over the last one year, Revathi Equipment India has declined 40.22% compared to peers like Elgi Equipments (23.70%), Ingersoll-Rand (India) (19.16%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (16.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Revathi Equipment India has underperformed peers relative to Elgi Equipments (23.58%) and Ingersoll-Rand (India) (39.61%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|617.51
|624.61
|10
|620.71
|623.93
|20
|627.3
|633.14
|50
|670.8
|678.71
|100
|789.52
|759.36
|200
|867.9
|978.55
In the latest quarter, Revathi Equipment India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:47 PM IST
|Revathi Equipment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jan 29, 2026, 3:34 AM IST
|Revathi Equipment In - Statement Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Period Ende
|Jan 13, 2026, 9:31 PM IST
|Revathi Equipment In - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended 31St De
|Jan 12, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
|Revathi Equipment In - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jan 12, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
|Revathi Equipment In - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Revathi Equipment India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TZ2020PLC033369 and registration number is 033369. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Compressors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Revathi Equipment India is ₹636.00 as on Feb 26, 2026.
The Revathi Equipment India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Revathi Equipment India is ₹195.06 Cr as on Feb 26, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Revathi Equipment India are ₹636.00 and ₹636.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Revathi Equipment India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Revathi Equipment India is ₹1,288.95 and 52-week low of Revathi Equipment India is ₹600.50 as on Feb 26, 2026.
The Revathi Equipment India has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, -8.07% for the past month, -18.12% over 3 months, -40.22% over 1 year, -41.12% across 3 years, and -27.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Revathi Equipment India are 21.92 and 1.55 on Feb 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.