Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.67
|33.55
|45.26
|49.59
|40.21
|124.66
|83.48
|5.61
|-8.82
|-9.14
|3.16
|-0.02
|344.39
|230.87
|-2.40
|12.38
|17.11
|45.55
|61.82
|412.55
|404.76
|-2.24
|-1.13
|10.53
|4.93
|10.94
|421.78
|245.38
|-0.35
|8.39
|-6.40
|34.28
|116.64
|270.17
|226.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Veljan Denison Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29119TG1973PLC001670 and registration number is 001670. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Compressors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Veljan Denison Ltd. is ₹414.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Veljan Denison Ltd. is 27.26 and PB ratio of Veljan Denison Ltd. is 2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veljan Denison Ltd. is ₹1,843.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veljan Denison Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veljan Denison Ltd. is ₹1,950.00 and 52-week low of Veljan Denison Ltd. is ₹1,106.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.