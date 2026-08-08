What is the share price of Veljan Denison? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veljan Denison is ₹1,668.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Veljan Denison? The Veljan Denison is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veljan Denison? The market cap of Veljan Denison is ₹750.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Veljan Denison? Today’s highest and lowest price of Veljan Denison are ₹1,709.40 and ₹1,660.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veljan Denison? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veljan Denison stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veljan Denison is ₹1,963.50 and 52-week low of Veljan Denison is ₹752.00 as on .

How has the Veljan Denison performed historically in terms of returns? The Veljan Denison has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, 58.7% over 3 months, 30.86% over 1 year, 25.58% across 3 years, and 22.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veljan Denison? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veljan Denison are 28.67 and 2.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global