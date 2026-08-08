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Veljan Denison Share Price

NSE
BSE

VELJAN DENISON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Veljan Denison along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,668.00 Closed
-1.03₹ -17.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Veljan Denison Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,660.00₹1,709.40
₹1,668.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹752.00₹1,963.50
₹1,668.00
Open Price
₹1,660.00
Prev. Close
₹1,685.30
Volume
91

Source: Dion Global

Veljan Denison Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veljan Denison		-4.742.1458.7039.1030.8625.5822.64
Elgi Equipments		3.25-0.314.5118.0610.204.2923.39
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		-0.10-0.63-5.2624.3018.7713.2134.47
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		-2.87-18.28-9.5121.818.7832.6730.06
Revathi Equipment India		6.07-3.7222.8017.17-18.75-37.79-24.78
Semac Construction		3.29-2.548.3336.59-39.93-40.31-14.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veljan Denison has gained 30.86% compared to peers like Elgi Equipments (10.20%), Ingersoll-Rand (India) (18.77%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (8.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Veljan Denison has outperformed peers relative to Elgi Equipments (23.39%) and Ingersoll-Rand (India) (34.47%).

Veljan Denison Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veljan Denison Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,770.841,674.36
101,763.381,707.07
201,735.831,687.64
501,449.81,518.71
1001,200.331,354.45
2001,180.861,255.1

Source: Dion Global

Veljan Denison Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veljan Denison remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Veljan Denison Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTVeljan Denison - 52Nd Annual General Meeting -29Th August 2029 At 11.00 AM At A18,19,APIE, Balanagar, Hyderabad-500037, Telan
Aug 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTVeljan Denison - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTVeljan Denison - Announcements Loaded Successfully.``VDL- ADOPTION OF MOA AND AOA OF THE COMPANY IN CONFIRMITY OF NEW COM
Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTVeljan Denison - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTVeljan Denison - Unaudited Financial Results ( Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 Along With Limit

Source: Dion Global

About Veljan Denison

Veljan Denison Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29119TG1973PLC001670 and registration number is 001670. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Compressors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. U Sri Krishna
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. U Uma Devi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V G Srinivas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Suresh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Narayan Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Mohan Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vidyasagar Gannamani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veljan Denison Share Price

What is the share price of Veljan Denison?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veljan Denison is ₹1,668.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veljan Denison?

The Veljan Denison is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veljan Denison?

The market cap of Veljan Denison is ₹750.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veljan Denison?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veljan Denison are ₹1,709.40 and ₹1,660.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veljan Denison?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veljan Denison stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veljan Denison is ₹1,963.50 and 52-week low of Veljan Denison is ₹752.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Veljan Denison performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veljan Denison has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, 58.7% over 3 months, 30.86% over 1 year, 25.58% across 3 years, and 22.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veljan Denison?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veljan Denison are 28.67 and 2.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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