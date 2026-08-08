Here's the live share price of Veljan Denison along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veljan Denison
|-4.74
|2.14
|58.70
|39.10
|30.86
|25.58
|22.64
|Elgi Equipments
|3.25
|-0.31
|4.51
|18.06
|10.20
|4.29
|23.39
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|-0.10
|-0.63
|-5.26
|24.30
|18.77
|13.21
|34.47
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|-2.87
|-18.28
|-9.51
|21.81
|8.78
|32.67
|30.06
|Revathi Equipment India
|6.07
|-3.72
|22.80
|17.17
|-18.75
|-37.79
|-24.78
|Semac Construction
|3.29
|-2.54
|8.33
|36.59
|-39.93
|-40.31
|-14.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veljan Denison has gained 30.86% compared to peers like Elgi Equipments (10.20%), Ingersoll-Rand (India) (18.77%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (8.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Veljan Denison has outperformed peers relative to Elgi Equipments (23.39%) and Ingersoll-Rand (India) (34.47%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,770.84
|1,674.36
|10
|1,763.38
|1,707.07
|20
|1,735.83
|1,687.64
|50
|1,449.8
|1,518.71
|100
|1,200.33
|1,354.45
|200
|1,180.86
|1,255.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veljan Denison remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Veljan Denison - 52Nd Annual General Meeting -29Th August 2029 At 11.00 AM At A18,19,APIE, Balanagar, Hyderabad-500037, Telan
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Veljan Denison - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Veljan Denison - Announcements Loaded Successfully.``VDL- ADOPTION OF MOA AND AOA OF THE COMPANY IN CONFIRMITY OF NEW COM
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Veljan Denison - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Veljan Denison - Unaudited Financial Results ( Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 Along With Limit
Source: Dion Global
Veljan Denison Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29119TG1973PLC001670 and registration number is 001670. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Compressors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veljan Denison is ₹1,668.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veljan Denison is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veljan Denison is ₹750.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veljan Denison are ₹1,709.40 and ₹1,660.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veljan Denison stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veljan Denison is ₹1,963.50 and 52-week low of Veljan Denison is ₹752.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veljan Denison has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, 58.7% over 3 months, 30.86% over 1 year, 25.58% across 3 years, and 22.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veljan Denison are 28.67 and 2.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global