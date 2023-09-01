Follow Us

VELJAN DENISON LTD.

Sector : Compressors | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,843.00 Closed
1.8633.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Veljan Denison Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,831.00₹1,874.00
₹1,843.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,106.00₹1,950.00
₹1,843.00
Open Price
₹1,831.00
Prev. Close
₹1,809.35
Volume
298

Veljan Denison Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,867.67
  • R21,892.33
  • R31,910.67
  • Pivot
    1,849.33
  • S11,824.67
  • S21,806.33
  • S31,781.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,232.911,786.39
  • 101,243.131,749.39
  • 201,265.541,675.28
  • 501,295.461,529.5
  • 1001,199.511,427.64
  • 2001,182.311,345.05

Veljan Denison Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.6733.5545.2649.5940.21124.6683.48
5.61-8.82-9.143.16-0.02344.39230.87
-2.4012.3817.1145.5561.82412.55404.76
-2.24-1.1310.534.9310.94421.78245.38
-0.358.39-6.4034.28116.64270.17226.73

Veljan Denison Ltd. Share Holdings

Veljan Denison Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Veljan Denison Ltd.

Veljan Denison Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29119TG1973PLC001670 and registration number is 001670. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Compressors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V C Janardan Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. U Srikrishna
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. A Suresh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B S Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Narayan Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. U Uma Devi
    Director

FAQs on Veljan Denison Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veljan Denison Ltd.?

The market cap of Veljan Denison Ltd. is ₹414.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veljan Denison Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veljan Denison Ltd. is 27.26 and PB ratio of Veljan Denison Ltd. is 2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veljan Denison Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veljan Denison Ltd. is ₹1,843.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veljan Denison Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veljan Denison Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veljan Denison Ltd. is ₹1,950.00 and 52-week low of Veljan Denison Ltd. is ₹1,106.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

