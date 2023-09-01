Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.90
|177.83
|184.21
|197.62
|499.36
|819.70
|195.88
|0.45
|-0.94
|-0.29
|13.07
|86.04
|440.19
|233.26
|1.24
|0.67
|22.26
|81.91
|122.79
|1,004.38
|948.77
|0.42
|20.44
|20.49
|36.95
|78.47
|159.30
|92.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307MH1981PLC023810 and registration number is 023810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is ₹86.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is 11.71 and PB ratio of Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is 35.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is ₹186.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Envair Electrodyne Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is ₹186.46 and 52-week low of Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.