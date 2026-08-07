Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Envair Electrodyne Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE

Kirloskars Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Envair Electrodyne along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.80 Closed
-1.99₹ -0.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Envair Electrodyne Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.80₹49.00
₹48.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.68₹128.95
₹48.80
Open Price
₹48.80
Prev. Close
₹49.79
Volume
1,389

Source: Dion Global

Envair Electrodyne Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Envair Electrodyne		-5.00-33.62-11.50-23.75-39.36-14.437.88
Powerica		0.62-5.558.3936.3136.3110.886.39
Exicom Tele-Systems		0.54-1.7029.2355.0710.65-9.88-6.05
Honda India Power Products		0.25-2.60-9.25-7.47-25.02-1.7312.40
Yuken India		13.274.459.10-0.29-22.187.838.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Envair Electrodyne has declined 39.36% compared to peers like Powerica (36.31%), Exicom Tele-Systems (10.65%), Honda India Power Products (-25.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Envair Electrodyne has outperformed peers relative to Powerica (6.39%) and Exicom Tele-Systems (-6.05%).

Envair Electrodyne Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Envair Electrodyne Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.0350.96
1050.4652.16
2059.8357.91
5081.9467.69
10066.6669.75
20070.1973.76

Source: Dion Global

Envair Electrodyne Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Envair Electrodyne remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Envair Electrodyne Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTEnvair Electrodyne - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Regarding Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Un-Audited
Jul 28, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTEnvair Electrodyne - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Jul 27, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTEnvair Electrodyne - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 17, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTEnvair Electrodyne - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Regarding Withdrawal Of Application For Copper Clad Laminated (CCL)
Jul 06, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTEnvair Electrodyne - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Envair Electrodyne

Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307MH1981PLC023810 and registration number is 023810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines
  • Address
    Office No 123, Wing A Sohrab Hall, 21 Pune Maharashtra 411001
  • Contact
    cs@envair.in
    www.envaire.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Nagpal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Avasthi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Envair Electrodyne Share Price

What is the share price of Envair Electrodyne?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Envair Electrodyne is ₹48.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Envair Electrodyne?

The Envair Electrodyne is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Envair Electrodyne?

The market cap of Envair Electrodyne is ₹22.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Envair Electrodyne?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Envair Electrodyne are ₹49.00 and ₹48.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Envair Electrodyne?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Envair Electrodyne stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Envair Electrodyne is ₹128.95 and 52-week low of Envair Electrodyne is ₹36.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Envair Electrodyne performed historically in terms of returns?

The Envair Electrodyne has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -33.62% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, -39.36% over 1 year, -14.43% across 3 years, and 7.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Envair Electrodyne?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Envair Electrodyne are 211.26 and 2.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Envair Electrodyne News

More Envair Electrodyne News
Market Pulse