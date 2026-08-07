Here's the live share price of Envair Electrodyne along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Envair Electrodyne
|-5.00
|-33.62
|-11.50
|-23.75
|-39.36
|-14.43
|7.88
|Powerica
|0.62
|-5.55
|8.39
|36.31
|36.31
|10.88
|6.39
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|0.54
|-1.70
|29.23
|55.07
|10.65
|-9.88
|-6.05
|Honda India Power Products
|0.25
|-2.60
|-9.25
|-7.47
|-25.02
|-1.73
|12.40
|Yuken India
|13.27
|4.45
|9.10
|-0.29
|-22.18
|7.83
|8.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Envair Electrodyne has declined 39.36% compared to peers like Powerica (36.31%), Exicom Tele-Systems (10.65%), Honda India Power Products (-25.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Envair Electrodyne has outperformed peers relative to Powerica (6.39%) and Exicom Tele-Systems (-6.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.03
|50.96
|10
|50.46
|52.16
|20
|59.83
|57.91
|50
|81.94
|67.69
|100
|66.66
|69.75
|200
|70.19
|73.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Envair Electrodyne remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Envair Electrodyne - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Regarding Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Un-Audited
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Envair Electrodyne - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Envair Electrodyne - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Envair Electrodyne - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Regarding Withdrawal Of Application For Copper Clad Laminated (CCL)
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Envair Electrodyne - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307MH1981PLC023810 and registration number is 023810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Envair Electrodyne is ₹48.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Envair Electrodyne is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Envair Electrodyne is ₹22.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Envair Electrodyne are ₹49.00 and ₹48.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Envair Electrodyne stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Envair Electrodyne is ₹128.95 and 52-week low of Envair Electrodyne is ₹36.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Envair Electrodyne has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -33.62% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, -39.36% over 1 year, -14.43% across 3 years, and 7.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Envair Electrodyne are 211.26 and 2.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global