Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Envair Electrodyne Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines | Smallcap | BSE
₹186.70 Closed
1.993.64
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Envair Electrodyne Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹186.70₹186.70
₹186.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.00₹186.46
₹186.70
Open Price
₹186.70
Prev. Close
₹183.06
Volume
3,284

Envair Electrodyne Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1186.7
  • R2186.7
  • R3186.7
  • Pivot
    186.7
  • S1186.7
  • S2186.7
  • S3186.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.96174.52
  • 1028.59158.88
  • 2028.88135.15
  • 5031.34104.3
  • 10028.0587.76
  • 20027.6373

Envair Electrodyne Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.90177.83184.21197.62499.36819.70195.88
0.45-0.94-0.2913.0786.04440.19233.26
1.240.6722.2681.91122.791,004.38948.77
0.4220.4420.4936.9578.47159.3092.25

Envair Electrodyne Ltd. Share Holdings

Envair Electrodyne Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Envair Electrodyne Ltd.

Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307MH1981PLC023810 and registration number is 023810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Nagpal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anis Ahmad Quraishi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Narula
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Envair Electrodyne Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Envair Electrodyne Ltd.?

The market cap of Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is ₹86.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Envair Electrodyne Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is 11.71 and PB ratio of Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is 35.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Envair Electrodyne Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is ₹186.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Envair Electrodyne Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Envair Electrodyne Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is ₹186.46 and 52-week low of Envair Electrodyne Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data