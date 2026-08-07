What is the share price of Envair Electrodyne? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Envair Electrodyne is ₹48.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Envair Electrodyne? The Envair Electrodyne is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Envair Electrodyne? The market cap of Envair Electrodyne is ₹22.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Envair Electrodyne? Today’s highest and lowest price of Envair Electrodyne are ₹49.00 and ₹48.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Envair Electrodyne? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Envair Electrodyne stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Envair Electrodyne is ₹128.95 and 52-week low of Envair Electrodyne is ₹36.68 as on .

How has the Envair Electrodyne performed historically in terms of returns? The Envair Electrodyne has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -33.62% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, -39.36% over 1 year, -14.43% across 3 years, and 7.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Envair Electrodyne? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Envair Electrodyne are 211.26 and 2.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global