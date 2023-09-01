Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.59
|17.96
|25.13
|39.06
|39.06
|22.65
|22.65
|-1.93
|-10.68
|14.58
|51.54
|73.96
|384.07
|136.08
Yuken India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150KA1976PLC003017 and registration number is 003017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Yuken India Ltd. is ₹977.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yuken India Ltd. is 164.87 and PB ratio of Yuken India Ltd. is 4.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuken India Ltd. is ₹752.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuken India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuken India Ltd. is ₹790.20 and 52-week low of Yuken India Ltd. is ₹450.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.