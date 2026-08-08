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Yuken India Share Price

NSE
BSE

YUKEN INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Yuken India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹801.00 Closed
-0.30₹ -2.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yuken India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹791.60₹816.35
₹801.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹587.00₹1,090.00
₹801.00
Open Price
₹809.15
Prev. Close
₹803.45
Volume
1,451

Source: Dion Global

Yuken India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yuken India		13.274.459.10-0.29-22.187.838.30
Powerica		0.62-5.558.3936.3136.3110.886.39
Exicom Tele-Systems		0.54-1.7029.2355.0710.65-9.88-6.05
Honda India Power Products		0.25-2.60-9.25-7.47-25.02-1.7312.40
Envair Electrodyne		-5.00-33.62-11.50-23.75-39.36-14.437.88

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yuken India has declined 22.18% compared to peers like Powerica (36.31%), Exicom Tele-Systems (10.65%), Honda India Power Products (-25.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Yuken India has outperformed peers relative to Powerica (6.39%) and Exicom Tele-Systems (-6.05%).

Yuken India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yuken India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5706.23727.28
10709.58722.33
20731.32724.82
50716.66723.56
100707.51732.65
200777.54777.88

Source: Dion Global

Yuken India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yuken India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Yuken India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
70,4790.464.19

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Yuken India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:54 PM IST ISTYuken India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 202
Jul 02, 2026, 02:44 PM IST ISTYuken India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTYuken India - Communication To Shareholders W.R.T Share Transfer To IEPFA
Jun 03, 2026, 02:45 PM IST ISTYuken India - Resignation Of Statutory Auditors Of Material Subsidiary
May 26, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTYuken India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Yuken India

Yuken India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150KA1976PLC003017 and registration number is 003017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 397.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tadanori Okada
    Chairman
  • Mr. C P Rangachar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yoshitake Tanaka
    Director
  • Mr. T Parabrahman
    Director
  • Mr. K Chandrashekhar Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Indra Prem Menon
    Director

FAQs on Yuken India Share Price

What is the share price of Yuken India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuken India is ₹801.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yuken India?

The Yuken India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yuken India?

The market cap of Yuken India is ₹1,088.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yuken India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yuken India are ₹816.35 and ₹791.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yuken India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuken India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuken India is ₹1,090.00 and 52-week low of Yuken India is ₹587.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yuken India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yuken India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 4.45% for the past month, 9.1% over 3 months, -22.18% over 1 year, 7.83% across 3 years, and 8.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yuken India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yuken India are 75.18 and 2.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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