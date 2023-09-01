Follow Us

Yuken India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

YUKEN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Hydraulics | Smallcap | NSE
₹752.15 Closed
-2.29-17.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yuken India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹749.00₹777.95
₹752.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹450.55₹790.20
₹752.15
Open Price
₹777.95
Prev. Close
₹769.75
Volume
4,777

Yuken India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1770.42
  • R2787.13
  • R3796.32
  • Pivot
    761.23
  • S1744.52
  • S2735.33
  • S3718.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5517.6753.62
  • 10516.5727.55
  • 20519.76693.97
  • 50528.48654.79
  • 100485.39622.11
  • 200516.06588.36

Yuken India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.5917.9625.1339.0639.0622.6522.65
-1.93-10.6814.5851.5473.96384.07136.08

Yuken India Ltd. Share Holdings

Yuken India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Corrigendum
    Yuken India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Other: Annual Report 2022-23.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:29 AM

About Yuken India Ltd.

Yuken India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150KA1976PLC003017 and registration number is 003017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hidemi Yasuki
    Chairman
  • Mr. C P Rangachar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hideharu Nagahisa
    Director
  • Capt. N S Mohanram
    Director
  • Mr. R Srinivasan
    Director
  • Dr. Premchander
    Director
  • Mrs. Vidya Rangachar
    Director
  • Mrs. Indra Prem Menon
    Director
  • Mr. Kenichi Takaku
    Director

FAQs on Yuken India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yuken India Ltd.?

The market cap of Yuken India Ltd. is ₹977.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yuken India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yuken India Ltd. is 164.87 and PB ratio of Yuken India Ltd. is 4.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yuken India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuken India Ltd. is ₹752.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yuken India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuken India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuken India Ltd. is ₹790.20 and 52-week low of Yuken India Ltd. is ₹450.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

