Here's the live share price of Yuken India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yuken India
|13.27
|4.45
|9.10
|-0.29
|-22.18
|7.83
|8.30
|Powerica
|0.62
|-5.55
|8.39
|36.31
|36.31
|10.88
|6.39
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|0.54
|-1.70
|29.23
|55.07
|10.65
|-9.88
|-6.05
|Honda India Power Products
|0.25
|-2.60
|-9.25
|-7.47
|-25.02
|-1.73
|12.40
|Envair Electrodyne
|-5.00
|-33.62
|-11.50
|-23.75
|-39.36
|-14.43
|7.88
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yuken India has declined 22.18% compared to peers like Powerica (36.31%), Exicom Tele-Systems (10.65%), Honda India Power Products (-25.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Yuken India has outperformed peers relative to Powerica (6.39%) and Exicom Tele-Systems (-6.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|706.23
|727.28
|10
|709.58
|722.33
|20
|731.32
|724.82
|50
|716.66
|723.56
|100
|707.51
|732.65
|200
|777.54
|777.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yuken India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|70,479
|0.46
|4.19
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:54 PM IST IST
|Yuken India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 202
|Jul 02, 2026, 02:44 PM IST IST
|Yuken India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Yuken India - Communication To Shareholders W.R.T Share Transfer To IEPFA
|Jun 03, 2026, 02:45 PM IST IST
|Yuken India - Resignation Of Statutory Auditors Of Material Subsidiary
|May 26, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Yuken India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Yuken India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150KA1976PLC003017 and registration number is 003017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 397.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuken India is ₹801.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yuken India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yuken India is ₹1,088.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yuken India are ₹816.35 and ₹791.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuken India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuken India is ₹1,090.00 and 52-week low of Yuken India is ₹587.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yuken India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 4.45% for the past month, 9.1% over 3 months, -22.18% over 1 year, 7.83% across 3 years, and 8.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yuken India are 75.18 and 2.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global