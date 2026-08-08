What is the share price of Yuken India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuken India is ₹801.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Yuken India? The Yuken India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yuken India? The market cap of Yuken India is ₹1,088.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yuken India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yuken India are ₹816.35 and ₹791.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yuken India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuken India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuken India is ₹1,090.00 and 52-week low of Yuken India is ₹587.00 as on .

How has the Yuken India performed historically in terms of returns? The Yuken India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 4.45% for the past month, 9.1% over 3 months, -22.18% over 1 year, 7.83% across 3 years, and 8.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yuken India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yuken India are 75.18 and 2.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global