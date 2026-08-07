Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Rane group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Rane group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Rane Holdings
|1769.15
|12.10
|0.69
|0.46
|Rane (Madras)
|1048.00
|5.40
|0.52
|2.21
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Rane Brake Lining
|744.55
|-4.85
|-0.65
|2.48
|Rane Engine Valve
|318.00
|-2.10
|-0.66
|1.05
The top gainers among the Rane group stocks today are Rane Holdings (up 0.69%) and Rane (Madras) (up 0.52%). On the other hand, the top losers include Rane Engine Valve (down 0.66%) and Rane Brake Lining (down 0.65%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Rane Group has a strong presence across industries, including auto ancillaries, and finance.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Rane group here.
Aside of the Rane Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.