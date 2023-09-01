Follow Us

RANE (MADRAS) LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Dr. Trans & Steer - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹662.50 Closed
0.583.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rane (Madras) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹654.05₹670.00
₹662.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹343.15₹765.00
₹662.50
Open Price
₹657.60
Prev. Close
₹658.70
Volume
21,868

Rane (Madras) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1669.35
  • R2677.65
  • R3685.3
  • Pivot
    661.7
  • S1653.4
  • S2645.75
  • S3637.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5374.42656.45
  • 10369.55650.97
  • 20372.01647.43
  • 50381.69638.86
  • 100356.74599.31
  • 200359.3534.39

Rane (Madras) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.124.6411.3151.8371.90206.041.34
3.092.111.74-3.3815.65232.7957.00
2.11-14.513.1116.6257.74182.300.30

Rane (Madras) Ltd. Share Holdings

Rane (Madras) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rane (Madras) Ltd.

Rane (Madras) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN2004PLC052856 and registration number is 052856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1555.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ganesh Lakshminarayan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. N Ramesh Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Hosangady
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
    Director
  • Ms. Vasudha Sundararaman
    Director

FAQs on Rane (Madras) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rane (Madras) Ltd.?

The market cap of Rane (Madras) Ltd. is ₹1,77.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rane (Madras) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rane (Madras) Ltd. is -7.5 and PB ratio of Rane (Madras) Ltd. is 4.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rane (Madras) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane (Madras) Ltd. is ₹662.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane (Madras) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane (Madras) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane (Madras) Ltd. is ₹765.00 and 52-week low of Rane (Madras) Ltd. is ₹343.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

