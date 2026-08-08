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Rane (Madras) Share Price

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BSE

RANE (MADRAS)

Rane Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rane (Madras) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,048.00 Closed
0.52₹ 5.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rane (Madras) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,032.05₹1,062.90
₹1,048.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹612.50₹1,323.00
₹1,048.00
Open Price
₹1,041.55
Prev. Close
₹1,042.60
Volume
2,208

Source: Dion Global

Rane (Madras) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rane (Madras)		-9.43-14.5411.6924.5228.3719.4320.57
Automotive Axles		1.081.670.47-5.678.33-4.474.87
Rico Auto Industries		7.1815.7722.1613.30122.3914.1623.21
Hindustan Hardy		-6.97-10.00-12.66-10.88-23.4923.0124.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rane (Madras) has gained 28.37% compared to peers like Automotive Axles (8.33%), Rico Auto Industries (122.39%), Hindustan Hardy (-23.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Rane (Madras) has outperformed peers relative to Automotive Axles (4.87%) and Rico Auto Industries (23.21%).

Rane (Madras) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rane (Madras) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,151.721,150.44
101,150.91,156.39
201,195.81,158.12
501,080.911,094.51
100933.61,002.63
200863.9923.14

Source: Dion Global

Rane (Madras) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rane (Madras) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.79%, FII holding rose to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rane (Madras) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTRane (Madras) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTRane (Madras) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTRane (Madras) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTRane (Madras) - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTRane (Madras) - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026 - Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Rane (Madras)

Rane (Madras) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN2004PLC052856 and registration number is 052856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3863.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Vasudha Sundararaman
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
    Director
  • Mr. L Ganesh
    Director
  • Mr. N Ramesh Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Hosangady
    Director

FAQs on Rane (Madras) Share Price

What is the share price of Rane (Madras)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane (Madras) is ₹1,048.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rane (Madras)?

The Rane (Madras) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rane (Madras)?

The market cap of Rane (Madras) is ₹2,896.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rane (Madras)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane (Madras) are ₹1,062.90 and ₹1,032.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane (Madras)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane (Madras) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane (Madras) is ₹1,323.00 and 52-week low of Rane (Madras) is ₹612.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rane (Madras) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rane (Madras) has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -14.54% for the past month, 11.69% over 3 months, 28.37% over 1 year, 19.43% across 3 years, and 20.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rane (Madras)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane (Madras) are 24.33 and 3.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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