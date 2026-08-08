Here's the live share price of Rane (Madras) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rane (Madras)
|-9.43
|-14.54
|11.69
|24.52
|28.37
|19.43
|20.57
|Automotive Axles
|1.08
|1.67
|0.47
|-5.67
|8.33
|-4.47
|4.87
|Rico Auto Industries
|7.18
|15.77
|22.16
|13.30
|122.39
|14.16
|23.21
|Hindustan Hardy
|-6.97
|-10.00
|-12.66
|-10.88
|-23.49
|23.01
|24.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rane (Madras) has gained 28.37% compared to peers like Automotive Axles (8.33%), Rico Auto Industries (122.39%), Hindustan Hardy (-23.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Rane (Madras) has outperformed peers relative to Automotive Axles (4.87%) and Rico Auto Industries (23.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,151.72
|1,150.44
|10
|1,150.9
|1,156.39
|20
|1,195.8
|1,158.12
|50
|1,080.91
|1,094.51
|100
|933.6
|1,002.63
|200
|863.9
|923.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rane (Madras) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.79%, FII holding rose to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Rane (Madras) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|Rane (Madras) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Rane (Madras) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Rane (Madras) - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Rane (Madras) - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026 - Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
Source: Dion Global
Rane (Madras) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN2004PLC052856 and registration number is 052856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3863.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane (Madras) is ₹1,048.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rane (Madras) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rane (Madras) is ₹2,896.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane (Madras) are ₹1,062.90 and ₹1,032.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane (Madras) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane (Madras) is ₹1,323.00 and 52-week low of Rane (Madras) is ₹612.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rane (Madras) has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -14.54% for the past month, 11.69% over 3 months, 28.37% over 1 year, 19.43% across 3 years, and 20.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane (Madras) are 24.33 and 3.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global