What is the share price of Rane (Madras)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane (Madras) is ₹1,048.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rane (Madras)? The Rane (Madras) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rane (Madras)? The market cap of Rane (Madras) is ₹2,896.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rane (Madras)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane (Madras) are ₹1,062.90 and ₹1,032.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane (Madras)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane (Madras) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane (Madras) is ₹1,323.00 and 52-week low of Rane (Madras) is ₹612.50 as on .

How has the Rane (Madras) performed historically in terms of returns? The Rane (Madras) has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -14.54% for the past month, 11.69% over 3 months, 28.37% over 1 year, 19.43% across 3 years, and 20.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rane (Madras)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane (Madras) are 24.33 and 3.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global