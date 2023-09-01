Follow Us

RANE BRAKE LINING LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Susp. & Braking - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹781.30 Closed
-0.13-1.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Rane Brake Lining Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹777.00₹794.10
₹781.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹586.55₹915.85
₹781.30
Open Price
₹794.10
Prev. Close
₹782.35
Volume
8,893

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1791.1
  • R2799.5
  • R3804.9
  • Pivot
    785.7
  • S1777.3
  • S2771.9
  • S3763.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5729.83785.44
  • 10734.68782.6
  • 20723.21781.07
  • 50735.85781.53
  • 100716.13766.53
  • 200703.84747.62

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.535.437.0915.276.7735.17-2.27
13.087.4040.4741.5456.41118.39110.05
2.832.3821.569.8810.81209.0231.35
0.5010.1160.6873.7238.55116.7712.05

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. Share Holdings

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rane Brake Lining Ltd.

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011TN2004PLC054948 and registration number is 054948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L Ganesh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Director
  • Mr. Yasuji Ishii
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Srivatsan Coimbatore Natarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Malhotra
    Director

FAQs on Rane Brake Lining Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Brake Lining Ltd.?

The market cap of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹603.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rane Brake Lining Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is 18.38 and PB ratio of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is 2.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rane Brake Lining Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹781.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane Brake Lining Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Brake Lining Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹915.85 and 52-week low of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹586.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

