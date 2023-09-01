Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011TN2004PLC054948 and registration number is 054948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.