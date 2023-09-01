Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011TN2004PLC054948 and registration number is 054948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹603.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is 18.38 and PB ratio of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is 2.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹781.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Brake Lining Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹915.85 and 52-week low of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹586.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.