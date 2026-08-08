Here's the live share price of Rane Brake Lining along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rane Brake Lining
|-0.65
|3.21
|-9.59
|-26.55
|-10.26
|6.24
|12.60
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|8.61
|10.42
|8.39
|3.98
|17.80
|5.90
|16.67
|Sundaram Brake Lining
|-1.02
|-5.30
|16.05
|33.89
|-1.39
|13.47
|11.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rane Brake Lining has declined 10.26% compared to peers like ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (17.80%), Sundaram Brake Lining (-1.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Rane Brake Lining has underperformed peers relative to ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (16.67%) and Sundaram Brake Lining (11.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|734.41
|735.58
|10
|715.49
|723.08
|20
|709.56
|712.98
|50
|708.81
|732.84
|100
|814.41
|795.9
|200
|939.21
|856.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rane Brake Lining remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.31%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 07, 2025, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Rane Brake Lining Lt - Corrigendum
|Apr 07, 2025, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Rane Brake Lining Lt - Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date For Merger
|Apr 07, 2025, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Rane Brake Lining Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Apr 04, 2025, 04:40 PM IST IST
|Rane Brake Lining Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 25, 2025, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Rane Brake Lining Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011TN2004PLC054948 and registration number is 054948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 660.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Brake Lining is ₹744.55 as on Apr 21, 2025.
The Rane Brake Lining is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rane Brake Lining is ₹575.53 Cr as on Apr 21, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane Brake Lining are ₹758.30 and ₹730.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Brake Lining stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Brake Lining is ₹1,368.50 and 52-week low of Rane Brake Lining is ₹637.95 as on Apr 21, 2025.
The Rane Brake Lining has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, 3.21% for the past month, -9.59% over 3 months, -10.26% over 1 year, 6.24% across 3 years, and 12.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane Brake Lining are 12.86 and 2.07 on Apr 21, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.03 per annum.
Source: Dion Global