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Rane Brake Lining Share Price

NSE
BSE

RANE BRAKE LINING

Rane Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Rane Brake Lining along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹744.55 Closed
-0.65₹ -4.85
As on Apr 21, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rane Brake Lining Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹730.00₹758.30
₹744.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹637.95₹1,368.50
₹744.55
Open Price
₹749.40
Prev. Close
₹749.40
Volume
2,475

Source: Dion Global

Rane Brake Lining Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rane Brake Lining		-0.653.21-9.59-26.55-10.266.2412.60
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		8.6110.428.393.9817.805.9016.67
Sundaram Brake Lining		-1.02-5.3016.0533.89-1.3913.4711.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rane Brake Lining has declined 10.26% compared to peers like ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (17.80%), Sundaram Brake Lining (-1.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Rane Brake Lining has underperformed peers relative to ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (16.67%) and Sundaram Brake Lining (11.89%).

Rane Brake Lining Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rane Brake Lining Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5734.41735.58
10715.49723.08
20709.56712.98
50708.81732.84
100814.41795.9
200939.21856.54

Source: Dion Global

Rane Brake Lining Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rane Brake Lining remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.31%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rane Brake Lining Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 07, 2025, 06:50 PM IST ISTRane Brake Lining Lt - Corrigendum
Apr 07, 2025, 06:26 AM IST ISTRane Brake Lining Lt - Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date For Merger
Apr 07, 2025, 06:10 AM IST ISTRane Brake Lining Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Apr 04, 2025, 04:40 PM IST ISTRane Brake Lining Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 25, 2025, 11:51 PM IST ISTRane Brake Lining Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Rane Brake Lining

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011TN2004PLC054948 and registration number is 054948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 660.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Chairman
  • Mr. L Ganesh
    Director
  • Mr. Yasuji Ishii
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Srivatsan Coimbatore Natarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Malhotra
    Director

FAQs on Rane Brake Lining Share Price

What is the share price of Rane Brake Lining?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Brake Lining is ₹744.55 as on Apr 21, 2025.

What kind of stock is Rane Brake Lining?

The Rane Brake Lining is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Brake Lining?

The market cap of Rane Brake Lining is ₹575.53 Cr as on Apr 21, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rane Brake Lining?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane Brake Lining are ₹758.30 and ₹730.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane Brake Lining?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Brake Lining stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Brake Lining is ₹1,368.50 and 52-week low of Rane Brake Lining is ₹637.95 as on Apr 21, 2025.

How has the Rane Brake Lining performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rane Brake Lining has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, 3.21% for the past month, -9.59% over 3 months, -10.26% over 1 year, 6.24% across 3 years, and 12.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rane Brake Lining?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane Brake Lining are 12.86 and 2.07 on Apr 21, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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