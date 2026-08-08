What is the share price of Rane Brake Lining? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rane Brake Lining is ₹744.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Rane Brake Lining? The Rane Brake Lining is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Brake Lining? The market cap of Rane Brake Lining is ₹575.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rane Brake Lining? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rane Brake Lining are ₹758.30 and ₹730.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rane Brake Lining? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rane Brake Lining stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rane Brake Lining is ₹1,368.50 and 52-week low of Rane Brake Lining is ₹637.95 as on .

How has the Rane Brake Lining performed historically in terms of returns? The Rane Brake Lining has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, 3.21% for the past month, -9.59% over 3 months, -10.26% over 1 year, 6.24% across 3 years, and 12.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rane Brake Lining? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rane Brake Lining are 12.86 and 2.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global