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Keltech Energies Share Price

NSE
BSE

KELTECH ENERGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Keltech Energies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9,750.05 Closed
5.00₹ 464.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Keltech Energies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9,101.00₹9,750.05
₹9,750.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,900.00₹9,863.50
₹9,750.05
Open Price
₹9,300.00
Prev. Close
₹9,285.80
Volume
1,462

Source: Dion Global

Keltech Energies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Keltech Energies		6.057.92114.21199.29138.3881.2764.8
Solar Industries India		0.142.4514.1437.4327.2868.0259.63
Premier Explosives		-2.98-5.8917.4227.649.1749.6867.91
GOCL Corporation		9.1610.7232.2862.0130.01-0.459.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Keltech Energies has gained 138.38% compared to peers like Solar Industries India (27.28%), Premier Explosives (49.17%), GOCL Corporation (30.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Keltech Energies has outperformed peers relative to Solar Industries India (59.63%) and Premier Explosives (67.91%).

Keltech Energies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Keltech Energies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58,979.018,940.35
108,441.998,766.65
208,509.898,423.47
506,953.647,341.24
1005,420.196,189.73
2004,595.475,208.66

Source: Dion Global

Keltech Energies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Keltech Energies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Keltech Energies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:27 AM IST ISTKeltech Energies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 08, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTKeltech Energies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTKeltech Energies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTKeltech Energies - Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTKeltech Energies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Keltech Energies

Keltech Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1977PLC031660 and registration number is 031660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Explosives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 532.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Vishwasrao Chowgule
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Laxmanrao Chowgule
    Executive Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Mahesh Vijay Wataney
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Balkrishna Jadhav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Janhavi Rajeev Apte Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay NayakPangal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Vasant Ghatge
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasudev Narayan Tumbe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Keltech Energies Share Price

What is the share price of Keltech Energies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keltech Energies is ₹9,750.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Keltech Energies?

The Keltech Energies is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Keltech Energies?

The market cap of Keltech Energies is ₹975.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Keltech Energies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Keltech Energies are ₹9,750.05 and ₹9,101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keltech Energies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keltech Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keltech Energies is ₹9,863.50 and 52-week low of Keltech Energies is ₹2,900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Keltech Energies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Keltech Energies has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 12.38% for the past month, 113.14% over 3 months, 134.09% over 1 year, 81.27% across 3 years, and 64.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Keltech Energies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keltech Energies are 34.17 and 6.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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