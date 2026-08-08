Here's the live share price of Keltech Energies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Keltech Energies
|6.05
|7.92
|114.21
|199.29
|138.38
|81.27
|64.8
|Solar Industries India
|0.14
|2.45
|14.14
|37.43
|27.28
|68.02
|59.63
|Premier Explosives
|-2.98
|-5.89
|17.42
|27.6
|49.17
|49.68
|67.91
|GOCL Corporation
|9.16
|10.72
|32.28
|62.01
|30.01
|-0.45
|9.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Keltech Energies has gained 138.38% compared to peers like Solar Industries India (27.28%), Premier Explosives (49.17%), GOCL Corporation (30.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Keltech Energies has outperformed peers relative to Solar Industries India (59.63%) and Premier Explosives (67.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8,979.01
|8,940.35
|10
|8,441.99
|8,766.65
|20
|8,509.89
|8,423.47
|50
|6,953.64
|7,341.24
|100
|5,420.19
|6,189.73
|200
|4,595.47
|5,208.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Keltech Energies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:27 AM IST IST
|Keltech Energies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|Keltech Energies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Keltech Energies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Keltech Energies - Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Keltech Energies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Keltech Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1977PLC031660 and registration number is 031660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Explosives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 532.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keltech Energies is ₹9,750.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Keltech Energies is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Keltech Energies is ₹975.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Keltech Energies are ₹9,750.05 and ₹9,101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keltech Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keltech Energies is ₹9,863.50 and 52-week low of Keltech Energies is ₹2,900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Keltech Energies has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 12.38% for the past month, 113.14% over 3 months, 134.09% over 1 year, 81.27% across 3 years, and 64.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keltech Energies are 34.17 and 6.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global