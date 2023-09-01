Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Keltech Energies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.

Sector : Industrial Explosives | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,818.00 Closed
1.8232.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Keltech Energies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,786.00₹1,834.00
₹1,818.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹610.15₹1,854.80
₹1,818.00
Open Price
₹1,834.00
Prev. Close
₹1,785.55
Volume
854

Keltech Energies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,839.33
  • R21,860.67
  • R31,887.33
  • Pivot
    1,812.67
  • S11,791.33
  • S21,764.67
  • S31,743.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5792.071,712.49
  • 10802.51,676.16
  • 20808.881,647.84
  • 50809.651,595.67
  • 100724.381,464.05
  • 200678.081,246.03

Keltech Energies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.4414.958.54134.84120.54216.7263.01
3.5823.8026.3722.1843.10332.61303.39
-0.4415.11174.22207.75141.09786.98466.02

Keltech Energies Ltd. Share Holdings

Keltech Energies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Keltech Energies Ltd.

Keltech Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1977PLC031660 and registration number is 031660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Explosives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 355.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay V Chowgule
    Chairman
  • Mr. S L Chowgule
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Mahesh V Wataney
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Arati Saran
    Director
  • Mr. Prashant K Asher
    Director
  • Mr. Ashvin Chadha
    Director

FAQs on Keltech Energies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Keltech Energies Ltd.?

The market cap of Keltech Energies Ltd. is ₹181.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Keltech Energies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Keltech Energies Ltd. is 12.54 and PB ratio of Keltech Energies Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Keltech Energies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keltech Energies Ltd. is ₹1,818.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keltech Energies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keltech Energies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keltech Energies Ltd. is ₹1,854.80 and 52-week low of Keltech Energies Ltd. is ₹610.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data