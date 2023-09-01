What is the Market Cap of Keltech Energies Ltd.? The market cap of Keltech Energies Ltd. is ₹181.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Keltech Energies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Keltech Energies Ltd. is 12.54 and PB ratio of Keltech Energies Ltd. is 2.24 as on .

What is the share price of Keltech Energies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keltech Energies Ltd. is ₹1,818.00 as on .