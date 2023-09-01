Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Keltech Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007KA1977PLC031660 and registration number is 031660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Explosives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 355.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Keltech Energies Ltd. is ₹181.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Keltech Energies Ltd. is 12.54 and PB ratio of Keltech Energies Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keltech Energies Ltd. is ₹1,818.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keltech Energies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keltech Energies Ltd. is ₹1,854.80 and 52-week low of Keltech Energies Ltd. is ₹610.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.