What is the share price of Keltech Energies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keltech Energies is ₹9,750.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Keltech Energies? The Keltech Energies is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Keltech Energies? The market cap of Keltech Energies is ₹975.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Keltech Energies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Keltech Energies are ₹9,750.05 and ₹9,101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keltech Energies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keltech Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keltech Energies is ₹9,863.50 and 52-week low of Keltech Energies is ₹2,900.00 as on .

How has the Keltech Energies performed historically in terms of returns? The Keltech Energies has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 12.38% for the past month, 113.14% over 3 months, 134.09% over 1 year, 81.27% across 3 years, and 64.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Keltech Energies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keltech Energies are 34.17 and 6.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global