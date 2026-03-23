Here's the live share price of Premier Explosives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Premier Explosives has gained 68.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.81%.
Premier Explosives’s current P/E of 49.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Premier Explosives
|-12.47
|-15.91
|-24.77
|-33.62
|5.28
|69.23
|67.94
|Solar Industries India
|-12.78
|-6.98
|-1.42
|-14.04
|16.82
|47.33
|57.40
|GOCL Corporation
|-5.31
|-11.55
|-24.48
|-39.49
|-23.46
|-10.29
|0.52
|Keltech Energies
|-5.02
|-6.53
|-20.11
|-23.89
|4.61
|53.49
|43.13
Over the last one year, Premier Explosives has gained 5.28% compared to peers like Solar Industries India (16.82%), GOCL Corporation (-23.46%), Keltech Energies (4.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier Explosives has outperformed peers relative to Solar Industries India (57.40%) and GOCL Corporation (0.52%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|441.69
|445.46
|10
|459.31
|457.29
|20
|482.01
|470.31
|50
|486.29
|487.79
|100
|517.08
|505.57
|200
|536.87
|511.92
In the latest quarter, Premier Explosives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.23%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,00,000
|0.67
|16.13
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Premier Explos. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Premier Explos. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 20, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Premier Explos. - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Reuirements) Regulations,
|Feb 19, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Premier Explos. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 17, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Premier Explos. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Premier Explosives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1980PLC002633 and registration number is 002633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 417.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Explosives is ₹395.15 as on Mar 23, 2026.
The Premier Explosives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Premier Explosives is ₹2,124.37 Cr as on Mar 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Explosives are ₹434.00 and ₹393.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Explosives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Explosives is ₹682.90 and 52-week low of Premier Explosives is ₹308.95 as on Mar 23, 2026.
The Premier Explosives has shown returns of -9.21% over the past day, -15.48% for the past month, -24.39% over 3 months, 5.81% over 1 year, 69.52% across 3 years, and 68.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Explosives are 49.43 and 7.50 on Mar 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.