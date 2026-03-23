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Premier Explosives Share Price

NSE
BSE

PREMIER EXPLOSIVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Premier Explosives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹395.15 Closed
-9.67₹ -42.30
As on Mar 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Premier Explosives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹393.00₹434.00
₹395.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹308.95₹682.90
₹395.15
Open Price
₹434.00
Prev. Close
₹437.45
Volume
42,633

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Premier Explosives has gained 68.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.81%.

Premier Explosives’s current P/E of 49.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Premier Explosives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Premier Explosives		-12.47-15.91-24.77-33.625.2869.2367.94
Solar Industries India		-12.78-6.98-1.42-14.0416.8247.3357.40
GOCL Corporation		-5.31-11.55-24.48-39.49-23.46-10.290.52
Keltech Energies		-5.02-6.53-20.11-23.894.6153.4943.13

Over the last one year, Premier Explosives has gained 5.28% compared to peers like Solar Industries India (16.82%), GOCL Corporation (-23.46%), Keltech Energies (4.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier Explosives has outperformed peers relative to Solar Industries India (57.40%) and GOCL Corporation (0.52%).

Premier Explosives Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Premier Explosives Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5441.69445.46
10459.31457.29
20482.01470.31
50486.29487.79
100517.08505.57
200536.87511.92

Premier Explosives Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Premier Explosives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.23%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Premier Explosives Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,00,0000.6716.13

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Premier Explosives Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTPremier Explos. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTPremier Explos. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 20, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTPremier Explos. - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Reuirements) Regulations,
Feb 19, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTPremier Explos. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 17, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTPremier Explos. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Premier Explosives

Premier Explosives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1980PLC002633 and registration number is 002633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 417.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. A N Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. T V Chowdary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Y Durga Prasad Rao
    Director - Operations
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Kailash Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) P R Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shonika Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Kumuda Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Narendra Kumar Nanda
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V G Sekaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Seshagiri Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Premier Explosives Share Price

What is the share price of Premier Explosives?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Explosives is ₹395.15 as on Mar 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is Premier Explosives?

The Premier Explosives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Explosives?

The market cap of Premier Explosives is ₹2,124.37 Cr as on Mar 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Premier Explosives?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Explosives are ₹434.00 and ₹393.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Explosives?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Explosives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Explosives is ₹682.90 and 52-week low of Premier Explosives is ₹308.95 as on Mar 23, 2026.

How has the Premier Explosives performed historically in terms of returns?

The Premier Explosives has shown returns of -9.21% over the past day, -15.48% for the past month, -24.39% over 3 months, 5.81% over 1 year, 69.52% across 3 years, and 68.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premier Explosives?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Explosives are 49.43 and 7.50 on Mar 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

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