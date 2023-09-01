Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.17
|13.17
|31.60
|8.17
|0.50
|28.46
|-14.13
|6.67
|13.22
|24.98
|82.22
|35.51
|389.61
|124.84
|11.32
|0.83
|90.30
|161.77
|132.32
|317.43
|65.73
|7.22
|-1.00
|70.74
|54.42
|43.94
|106.52
|132.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1991PLC061347 and registration number is 061347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is ₹4.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is 6.47 and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is 8.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is ₹8.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is ₹10.42 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is ₹5.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.