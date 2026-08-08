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Mahalaxmi Seamless Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHALAXMI SEAMLESS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Mahalaxmi Seamless along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.80 Closed
-0.64₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahalaxmi Seamless Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.33₹10.94
₹10.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.05₹10.94
₹10.80
Open Price
₹10.94
Prev. Close
₹10.87
Volume
1,006

Source: Dion Global

Mahalaxmi Seamless Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahalaxmi Seamless		13.6829.3426.6117.653516.621.09
Maharashtra Seamless		2.670-10.576.78-11.676.2730.38
Welspun Specialty Solutions		-1.7-1.3814.2821.5962.3110.5830.34
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company		-1.79-9.76-20.81-64.2-73.7364.5351.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahalaxmi Seamless has gained 35.00% compared to peers like Maharashtra Seamless (-11.67%), Welspun Specialty Solutions (62.31%), Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company (-73.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahalaxmi Seamless has underperformed peers relative to Maharashtra Seamless (30.38%) and Welspun Specialty Solutions (30.34%).

Mahalaxmi Seamless Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahalaxmi Seamless Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.849.99
109.599.77
209.079.4
508.488.91
1008.538.75
2008.718.86

Source: Dion Global

Mahalaxmi Seamless Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahalaxmi Seamless remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mahalaxmi Seamless Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTMahalaxmi Seam - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 27, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTMahalaxmi Seam - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Jul 02, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTMahalaxmi Seam - Prior Intimation Of Off-Market Inter-Se Transfer Of Equity Shares Between Promoters In Accordance With Regul
Jul 02, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTMahalaxmi Seam - Prior Intimation Of Off-Market Inter-Se Transfer Of Equity Shares Between Promoters In Accordance With Regul
Jul 02, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTMahalaxmi Seam - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting- Proposed Off-Market Inter-Se Transfer By Way Of Gift Bet

Source: Dion Global

About Mahalaxmi Seamless

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1991PLC061347 and registration number is 061347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhavprasad Govindram Jalan
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vivek Madhavprasad Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Mala Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekar Rajaram Kulkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Ashok Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mahalaxmi Seamless Share Price

What is the share price of Mahalaxmi Seamless?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Seamless is ₹10.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahalaxmi Seamless?

The Mahalaxmi Seamless is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahalaxmi Seamless?

The market cap of Mahalaxmi Seamless is ₹5.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahalaxmi Seamless?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahalaxmi Seamless are ₹10.94 and ₹10.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahalaxmi Seamless?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Seamless stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Seamless is ₹10.94 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Seamless is ₹7.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahalaxmi Seamless performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahalaxmi Seamless has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 32.68% for the past month, 21.9% over 3 months, 28.27% over 1 year, 16.62% across 3 years, and 1.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Seamless?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Seamless are -78.26 and -10.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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