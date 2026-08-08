Here's the live share price of Mahalaxmi Seamless along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahalaxmi Seamless
|13.68
|29.34
|26.61
|17.65
|35
|16.62
|1.09
|Maharashtra Seamless
|2.67
|0
|-10.57
|6.78
|-11.67
|6.27
|30.38
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|-1.7
|-1.38
|14.28
|21.59
|62.31
|10.58
|30.34
|Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company
|-1.79
|-9.76
|-20.81
|-64.2
|-73.73
|64.53
|51.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahalaxmi Seamless has gained 35.00% compared to peers like Maharashtra Seamless (-11.67%), Welspun Specialty Solutions (62.31%), Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company (-73.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahalaxmi Seamless has underperformed peers relative to Maharashtra Seamless (30.38%) and Welspun Specialty Solutions (30.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.84
|9.99
|10
|9.59
|9.77
|20
|9.07
|9.4
|50
|8.48
|8.91
|100
|8.53
|8.75
|200
|8.71
|8.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahalaxmi Seamless remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Mahalaxmi Seam - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Mahalaxmi Seam - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Mahalaxmi Seam - Prior Intimation Of Off-Market Inter-Se Transfer Of Equity Shares Between Promoters In Accordance With Regul
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Mahalaxmi Seam - Prior Intimation Of Off-Market Inter-Se Transfer Of Equity Shares Between Promoters In Accordance With Regul
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Mahalaxmi Seam - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting- Proposed Off-Market Inter-Se Transfer By Way Of Gift Bet
Source: Dion Global
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1991PLC061347 and registration number is 061347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Seamless is ₹10.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahalaxmi Seamless is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahalaxmi Seamless is ₹5.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahalaxmi Seamless are ₹10.94 and ₹10.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Seamless stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Seamless is ₹10.94 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Seamless is ₹7.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahalaxmi Seamless has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 32.68% for the past month, 21.9% over 3 months, 28.27% over 1 year, 16.62% across 3 years, and 1.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Seamless are -78.26 and -10.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global