NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHALAXMI SEAMLESS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Seamless Tubes | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.08 Closed
4.940.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.05₹8.08
₹8.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.38₹10.42
₹8.08
Open Price
₹8.05
Prev. Close
₹7.70
Volume
2,000

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.09
  • R28.1
  • R38.12
  • Pivot
    8.07
  • S18.06
  • S28.04
  • S38.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.297.34
  • 108.557.25
  • 208.157.14
  • 507.847
  • 1008.287.12
  • 2009.427.48

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.1713.1731.608.170.5028.46-14.13
6.6713.2224.9882.2235.51389.61124.84
11.320.8390.30161.77132.32317.4365.73
7.22-1.0070.7454.4243.94106.52132.16

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd.

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1991PLC061347 and registration number is 061347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madhavprasad Govindram Jalan
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vivek Madhavprasad Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Mala Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekar Rajaram Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Jain
    Director

FAQs on Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is ₹4.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is 6.47 and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is 8.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is ₹8.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is ₹10.42 and 52-week low of Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd. is ₹5.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

