Here's the live share price of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company
|-1.79
|-9.76
|-20.81
|-64.2
|-73.73
|64.53
|51.37
|Maharashtra Seamless
|2.67
|0
|-10.57
|6.78
|-11.67
|6.27
|30.38
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|-1.7
|-1.38
|14.28
|21.59
|62.31
|10.58
|30.34
|Mahalaxmi Seamless
|13.68
|29.34
|26.61
|17.65
|35
|16.62
|1.09
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company has declined 73.73% compared to peers like Maharashtra Seamless (-11.67%), Welspun Specialty Solutions (62.31%), Mahalaxmi Seamless (35.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company has outperformed peers relative to Maharashtra Seamless (30.38%) and Welspun Specialty Solutions (30.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.45
|11.32
|10
|11.38
|11.4
|20
|11.59
|11.67
|50
|12.77
|12.71
|100
|13.6
|15.75
|200
|25.59
|20.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Rajasthan Tube Mfg. - Newspaper Advertisement Of Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Thursda
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Rajasthan Tube Mfg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:30 AM IST IST
|Rajasthan Tube Mfg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held Today I.E., July 24, 20
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:23 AM IST IST
|Rajasthan Tube Mfg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Rajasthan Tube Mfg. - Statement Of Investor Complaints As Per Regulation 13(3) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India
Source: Dion Global
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107RJ1985PLC003370 and registration number is 003370. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Seamless Tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹49.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company are ₹11.55 and ₹10.47.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹10.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.49% for the past month, -18.22% over 3 months, -72.61% over 1 year, 64.53% across 3 years, and 51.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company are 40.10 and 4.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global