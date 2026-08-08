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Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.47₹11.55
₹11.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.47₹46.00
₹11.00
Open Price
₹11.00
Prev. Close
₹11.00
Volume
23,935

Source: Dion Global

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company		-1.79-9.76-20.81-64.2-73.7364.5351.37
Maharashtra Seamless		2.670-10.576.78-11.676.2730.38
Welspun Specialty Solutions		-1.7-1.3814.2821.5962.3110.5830.34
Mahalaxmi Seamless		13.6829.3426.6117.653516.621.09

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company has declined 73.73% compared to peers like Maharashtra Seamless (-11.67%), Welspun Specialty Solutions (62.31%), Mahalaxmi Seamless (35.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company has outperformed peers relative to Maharashtra Seamless (30.38%) and Welspun Specialty Solutions (30.34%).

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.4511.32
1011.3811.4
2011.5911.67
5012.7712.71
10013.615.75
20025.5920.77

Source: Dion Global

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTRajasthan Tube Mfg. - Newspaper Advertisement Of Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Thursda
Jul 25, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTRajasthan Tube Mfg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 25, 2026, 03:30 AM IST ISTRajasthan Tube Mfg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held Today I.E., July 24, 20
Jul 25, 2026, 03:23 AM IST ISTRajasthan Tube Mfg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Jul 21, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTRajasthan Tube Mfg. - Statement Of Investor Complaints As Per Regulation 13(3) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India

Source: Dion Global

About Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107RJ1985PLC003370 and registration number is 003370. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Seamless Tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Chand Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajshree Patni
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Anuj Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Prakash Khunteta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chanchal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Share Price

What is the share price of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company?

The Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company?

The market cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹49.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company are ₹11.55 and ₹10.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹10.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.49% for the past month, -18.22% over 3 months, -72.61% over 1 year, 64.53% across 3 years, and 51.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company are 40.10 and 4.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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