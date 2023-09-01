Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107RJ1985PLC003370 and registration number is 003370. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Seamless Tubes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹10.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 9.93 and PB ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹23.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹28.75 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹12.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.