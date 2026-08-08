What is the share price of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹11.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company? The Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company? The market cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹49.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company are ₹11.55 and ₹10.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company is ₹10.47 as on .

How has the Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.49% for the past month, -18.22% over 3 months, -72.61% over 1 year, 64.53% across 3 years, and 51.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company are 40.10 and 4.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global