Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Steel - Seamless Tubes | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.75 Closed
2.990.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.50₹23.75
₹23.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.01₹28.75
₹23.75
Open Price
₹23.50
Prev. Close
₹23.06
Volume
311

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.83
  • R223.92
  • R324.08
  • Pivot
    23.67
  • S123.58
  • S223.42
  • S323.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.9722.64
  • 1017.5923.01
  • 2017.1423.58
  • 5018.4223.1
  • 10018.7221.43
  • 20019.3419.98

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.22-1.0070.7454.4243.94106.52132.16
6.6713.2224.9882.2235.51389.61124.84
11.320.8390.30161.77132.32317.4365.73
13.1713.1731.608.170.5028.46-14.13

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107RJ1985PLC003370 and registration number is 003370. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Seamless Tubes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish Chand Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajshree Patni
    Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepesh Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹10.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 9.93 and PB ratio of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹23.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹28.75 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹12.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

