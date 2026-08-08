Here's the live share price of Shahlon Silk Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shahlon Silk Industries
|-11.19
|-14.95
|4.95
|-2.16
|29.87
|21.14
|8.61
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|-0.22
|-13.51
|-25.65
|-25.55
|-49.56
|-28.63
|-18.32
|Himatsingka Seide
|2.34
|-7.08
|-6.88
|-32.54
|-35.27
|-13.60
|-19.87
|Gabriel Pet Straps
|-5.00
|-23.80
|-56.00
|-56.82
|-66.60
|-10.87
|-6.67
|Eastern Silk Industries
|4.98
|8.27
|-8.21
|-36.42
|104.25
|195.66
|70.11
|K K Silk Mills
|-6.94
|-15.38
|-17.93
|-36.74
|-68.68
|-32.09
|-20.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shahlon Silk Industries has gained 29.87% compared to peers like Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-49.56%), Himatsingka Seide (-35.27%), Gabriel Pet Straps (-66.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Shahlon Silk Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-18.32%) and Himatsingka Seide (-19.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.85
|25.33
|10
|26.03
|25.61
|20
|26.12
|25.67
|50
|24.57
|24.88
|100
|22.98
|23.82
|200
|22.27
|22.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shahlon Silk Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.57%, while DII stake increased to 3.89%, FII holding unchanged at 0.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Shahlon Silk Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 13, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Shahlon Silk Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Shahlon Silk Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|May 30, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Shahlon Silk Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Shahlon Silk Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2008PLC053464 and registration number is 053464. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 259.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹23.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shahlon Silk Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹206.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shahlon Silk Industries are ₹25.50 and ₹23.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shahlon Silk Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹32.89 and 52-week low of Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹16.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shahlon Silk Industries has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, -14.95% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, 29.87% over 1 year, 21.14% across 3 years, and 8.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries are 46.38 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global