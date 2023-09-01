Follow Us

SHAHLON SILK INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Synthetic/Silk | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.67 Closed
-2.39-0.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.61₹13.99
₹12.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.30₹16.00
₹12.67
Open Price
₹13.99
Prev. Close
₹12.98
Volume
16,043

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.57
  • R214.47
  • R314.95
  • Pivot
    13.09
  • S112.19
  • S211.71
  • S310.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.7612.92
  • 1013.7113.01
  • 2013.6513.11
  • 5014.4213.22
  • 10014.5413.27
  • 20015.9713.54

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.58-2.46-1.63-5.24-15.4223.97-49.14
-1.7317.0042.8086.2937.5684.73-49.50
-0.40-3.5719.0513.6415.14132.0291.57
-2.56-2.56-12.84-34.48-52.8540.74-40.63

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd.

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2008PLC053464 and registration number is 053464. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 313.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhirajlal Raichand Shah
    Chairman & Promoter Director
  • Mr. Arvind Raichand Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Raichand Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Richa Manoj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kundanlal Deai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Jayantbhai Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹113.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is 43.78 and PB ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹12.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹9.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

