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Shahlon Silk Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHAHLON SILK INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shahlon Silk Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.09 Closed
-2.08₹ -0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shahlon Silk Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.00₹25.50
₹23.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.19₹32.89
₹23.09
Open Price
₹25.50
Prev. Close
₹23.58
Volume
19,699

Source: Dion Global

Shahlon Silk Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shahlon Silk Industries		-11.19-14.954.95-2.1629.8721.148.61
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		-0.22-13.51-25.65-25.55-49.56-28.63-18.32
Himatsingka Seide		2.34-7.08-6.88-32.54-35.27-13.60-19.87
Gabriel Pet Straps		-5.00-23.80-56.00-56.82-66.60-10.87-6.67
Eastern Silk Industries		4.988.27-8.21-36.42104.25195.6670.11
K K Silk Mills		-6.94-15.38-17.93-36.74-68.68-32.09-20.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shahlon Silk Industries has gained 29.87% compared to peers like Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-49.56%), Himatsingka Seide (-35.27%), Gabriel Pet Straps (-66.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Shahlon Silk Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-18.32%) and Himatsingka Seide (-19.87%).

Shahlon Silk Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shahlon Silk Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.8525.33
1026.0325.61
2026.1225.67
5024.5724.88
10022.9823.82
20022.2722.55

Source: Dion Global

Shahlon Silk Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shahlon Silk Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.57%, while DII stake increased to 3.89%, FII holding unchanged at 0.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shahlon Silk Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTShahlon Silk Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 13, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTShahlon Silk Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTShahlon Silk Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
May 30, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTShahlon Silk Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTShahlon Silk Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Shahlon Silk Industries

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2008PLC053464 and registration number is 053464. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 259.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhirajlal Raichand Shah
    Chairman & Promoter Director
  • Mr. Arvind Raichand Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Raichand Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ketaki Naginbhai Patel
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kundanlal Deai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Jayantbhai Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shahlon Silk Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shahlon Silk Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹23.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shahlon Silk Industries?

The Shahlon Silk Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shahlon Silk Industries?

The market cap of Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹206.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shahlon Silk Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shahlon Silk Industries are ₹25.50 and ₹23.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shahlon Silk Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shahlon Silk Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹32.89 and 52-week low of Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹16.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shahlon Silk Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shahlon Silk Industries has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, -14.95% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, 29.87% over 1 year, 21.14% across 3 years, and 8.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries are 46.38 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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