Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.58
|-2.46
|-1.63
|-5.24
|-15.42
|23.97
|-49.14
|-1.73
|17.00
|42.80
|86.29
|37.56
|84.73
|-49.50
|-0.40
|-3.57
|19.05
|13.64
|15.14
|132.02
|91.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-12.84
|-34.48
|-52.85
|40.74
|-40.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2008PLC053464 and registration number is 053464. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 313.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹113.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is 43.78 and PB ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹12.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹9.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.