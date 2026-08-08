What is the share price of Shahlon Silk Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹23.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Shahlon Silk Industries? The Shahlon Silk Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shahlon Silk Industries? The market cap of Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹206.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shahlon Silk Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shahlon Silk Industries are ₹25.50 and ₹23.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shahlon Silk Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shahlon Silk Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹32.89 and 52-week low of Shahlon Silk Industries is ₹16.19 as on .

How has the Shahlon Silk Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shahlon Silk Industries has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, -14.95% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, 29.87% over 1 year, 21.14% across 3 years, and 8.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries are 46.38 and 1.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global