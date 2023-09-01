Follow Us

EASTERN SILK INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Synthetic/Silk | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.90 Closed
2.70.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.80₹1.90
₹1.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.75₹4.20
₹1.90
Open Price
₹1.80
Prev. Close
₹1.85
Volume
41,972

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.93
  • R21.97
  • R32.03
  • Pivot
    1.87
  • S11.83
  • S21.77
  • S31.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.651.86
  • 103.691.88
  • 203.711.91
  • 503.912.01
  • 1004.222.29
  • 2005.982.89

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.00-13.64-35.59-52.5040.74-40.63
-1.8016.9142.8886.3637.8285.43-49.66
-0.102.4419.9316.9314.14131.2487.26
0-5.63-33.42-27.5890.48-16.6728.40

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Eastern Silk Industries Ltd.

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17226WB1946PLC013554 and registration number is 013554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sundeep Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Megha Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. G D Harnathka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhu Kant Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Deorah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Haralalka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Eastern Silk Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹15.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is -0.84 and PB ratio of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is -0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹4.20 and 52-week low of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

