Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-5.00
|-13.64
|-35.59
|-52.50
|40.74
|-40.63
|-1.80
|16.91
|42.88
|86.36
|37.82
|85.43
|-49.66
|-0.10
|2.44
|19.93
|16.93
|14.14
|131.24
|87.26
|0
|-5.63
|-33.42
|-27.58
|90.48
|-16.67
|28.40
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17226WB1946PLC013554 and registration number is 013554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹15.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is -0.84 and PB ratio of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is -0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹4.20 and 52-week low of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.