Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Eastern Silk Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

EASTERN SILK INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Eastern Silk Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.43 Closed
4.98₹ 2.44
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Eastern Silk Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.43₹51.43
₹51.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.99₹81.67
₹51.43
Open Price
₹51.43
Prev. Close
₹48.99
Volume
75

Source: Dion Global

Eastern Silk Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eastern Silk Industries		4.988.27-8.21-36.42104.25195.6670.11
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		-0.22-13.51-25.65-25.55-49.56-28.63-18.32
Himatsingka Seide		2.34-7.08-6.88-32.54-35.27-13.60-19.87
Shahlon Silk Industries		-11.19-14.954.95-2.1629.8721.148.61
Gabriel Pet Straps		-5.00-23.80-56.00-56.82-66.60-10.87-6.67
K K Silk Mills		-6.94-15.38-17.93-36.74-68.68-32.09-20.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eastern Silk Industries has gained 104.25% compared to peers like Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-49.56%), Himatsingka Seide (-35.27%), Shahlon Silk Industries (29.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Eastern Silk Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-18.32%) and Himatsingka Seide (-19.87%).

Eastern Silk Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eastern Silk Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.0449.35
1048.4849.24
2049.6850.16
5056.4847.09
10031.0736.58
20016.6224.39

Source: Dion Global

Eastern Silk Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eastern Silk Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 90.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Eastern Silk Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTEastern Silk Ind. - Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26
Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTEastern Silk Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTEastern Silk Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On August 07, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTEastern Silk Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And
Jul 09, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTEastern Silk Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Eastern Silk Industries

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17226WB1946PLC013554 and registration number is 013554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Bikram Singh
    Chairman & Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandragiri Reddappa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyothi Thomas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Eastern Silk Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Eastern Silk Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Silk Industries is ₹51.43 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eastern Silk Industries?

The Eastern Silk Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eastern Silk Industries?

The market cap of Eastern Silk Industries is ₹25.71 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eastern Silk Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eastern Silk Industries are ₹51.43 and ₹51.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eastern Silk Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Silk Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Silk Industries is ₹81.67 and 52-week low of Eastern Silk Industries is ₹23.99 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Eastern Silk Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eastern Silk Industries has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 8.27% for the past month, -8.21% over 3 months, 104.25% over 1 year, 195.66% across 3 years, and 70.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eastern Silk Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eastern Silk Industries are -1.89 and 0.72 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Eastern Silk Industries News

More Eastern Silk Industries News
Market Pulse