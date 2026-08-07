Here's the live share price of Eastern Silk Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eastern Silk Industries
|4.98
|8.27
|-8.21
|-36.42
|104.25
|195.66
|70.11
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|-0.22
|-13.51
|-25.65
|-25.55
|-49.56
|-28.63
|-18.32
|Himatsingka Seide
|2.34
|-7.08
|-6.88
|-32.54
|-35.27
|-13.60
|-19.87
|Shahlon Silk Industries
|-11.19
|-14.95
|4.95
|-2.16
|29.87
|21.14
|8.61
|Gabriel Pet Straps
|-5.00
|-23.80
|-56.00
|-56.82
|-66.60
|-10.87
|-6.67
|K K Silk Mills
|-6.94
|-15.38
|-17.93
|-36.74
|-68.68
|-32.09
|-20.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eastern Silk Industries has gained 104.25% compared to peers like Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-49.56%), Himatsingka Seide (-35.27%), Shahlon Silk Industries (29.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Eastern Silk Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-18.32%) and Himatsingka Seide (-19.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.04
|49.35
|10
|48.48
|49.24
|20
|49.68
|50.16
|50
|56.48
|47.09
|100
|31.07
|36.58
|200
|16.62
|24.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eastern Silk Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 90.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Eastern Silk Ind. - Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Eastern Silk Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Eastern Silk Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On August 07, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Eastern Silk Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Eastern Silk Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17226WB1946PLC013554 and registration number is 013554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Silk Industries is ₹51.43 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Eastern Silk Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eastern Silk Industries is ₹25.71 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eastern Silk Industries are ₹51.43 and ₹51.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Silk Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Silk Industries is ₹81.67 and 52-week low of Eastern Silk Industries is ₹23.99 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Eastern Silk Industries has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 8.27% for the past month, -8.21% over 3 months, 104.25% over 1 year, 195.66% across 3 years, and 70.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eastern Silk Industries are -1.89 and 0.72 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global