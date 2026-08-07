What is the share price of Eastern Silk Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eastern Silk Industries is ₹51.43 as on .

What kind of stock is Eastern Silk Industries? The Eastern Silk Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eastern Silk Industries? The market cap of Eastern Silk Industries is ₹25.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eastern Silk Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eastern Silk Industries are ₹51.43 and ₹51.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eastern Silk Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eastern Silk Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eastern Silk Industries is ₹81.67 and 52-week low of Eastern Silk Industries is ₹23.99 as on .

How has the Eastern Silk Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Eastern Silk Industries has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 8.27% for the past month, -8.21% over 3 months, 104.25% over 1 year, 195.66% across 3 years, and 70.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eastern Silk Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eastern Silk Industries are -1.89 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global