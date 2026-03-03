Facebook Pixel Code
Gabriel Pet Straps Share Price

NSE
BSE

GABRIEL PET STRAPS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gabriel Pet Straps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹182.00 Closed
-0.55₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gabriel Pet Straps Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.00₹190.00
₹182.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.00₹365.00
₹182.00
Open Price
₹190.00
Prev. Close
₹183.00
Volume
2,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gabriel Pet Straps has gained 8.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.41%.

Gabriel Pet Straps’s current P/E of 37.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gabriel Pet Straps Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gabriel Pet Straps		-3.83-7.61-40.33-29.044.9014.668.55
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		-2.81-0.95-30.60-38.45-16.94-23.62-14.93
Himatsingka Seide		-3.80-18.12-17.92-21.37-16.796.31-9.71
Shahlon Silk Industries		0.76-8.8618.7522.0560.8021.665.95
Eastern Silk Industries		0000221.25202.92112.88
K K Silk Mills		-11.88-24.77-61.94-61.94-61.94-27.53-17.57

Over the last one year, Gabriel Pet Straps has gained 4.90% compared to peers like Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-16.94%), Himatsingka Seide (-16.79%), Shahlon Silk Industries (60.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Gabriel Pet Straps has underperformed peers relative to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-14.93%) and Himatsingka Seide (-9.71%).

Gabriel Pet Straps Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gabriel Pet Straps Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5191.86188.5
10198.32193.04
20198.53200.6
50244.17227.28
100268.79244.73
200247.01238.2

Gabriel Pet Straps Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gabriel Pet Straps saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.49%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gabriel Pet Straps Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 28, 2026, 6:38 PM ISTGabriel Pet Straps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jan 13, 2026, 10:56 PM ISTGabriel Pet Straps - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 09, 2025, 5:23 PM ISTGabriel Pet Straps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Nov 14, 2025, 11:16 PM ISTGabriel Pet Straps - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Half Year Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial State
Nov 14, 2025, 11:06 PM ISTGabriel Pet Straps - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Half Year Ended On September 30, 2025

About Gabriel Pet Straps

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22201GJ2023PLC143546 and registration number is 143546. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Synthetic/Silk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jay Pareshbhai Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Dharmendrabhai Kavathiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vimalbhai Dayabhai Varasada
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Aarti Jaybhai Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Darshan Bhaveshbhai Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Patidar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gabriel Pet Straps Share Price

What is the share price of Gabriel Pet Straps?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gabriel Pet Straps is ₹182.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gabriel Pet Straps?

The Gabriel Pet Straps is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gabriel Pet Straps?

The market cap of Gabriel Pet Straps is ₹136.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gabriel Pet Straps?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gabriel Pet Straps are ₹190.00 and ₹182.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gabriel Pet Straps?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gabriel Pet Straps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gabriel Pet Straps is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Gabriel Pet Straps is ₹162.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gabriel Pet Straps performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gabriel Pet Straps has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -8.54% for the past month, -39.13% over 3 months, 3.41% over 1 year, 14.66% across 3 years, and 8.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gabriel Pet Straps?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gabriel Pet Straps are 37.96 and 2.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gabriel Pet Straps News

