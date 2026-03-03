Here's the live share price of Gabriel Pet Straps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gabriel Pet Straps has gained 8.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.41%.
Gabriel Pet Straps’s current P/E of 37.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gabriel Pet Straps
|-3.83
|-7.61
|-40.33
|-29.04
|4.90
|14.66
|8.55
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|-2.81
|-0.95
|-30.60
|-38.45
|-16.94
|-23.62
|-14.93
|Himatsingka Seide
|-3.80
|-18.12
|-17.92
|-21.37
|-16.79
|6.31
|-9.71
|Shahlon Silk Industries
|0.76
|-8.86
|18.75
|22.05
|60.80
|21.66
|5.95
|Eastern Silk Industries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|221.25
|202.92
|112.88
|K K Silk Mills
|-11.88
|-24.77
|-61.94
|-61.94
|-61.94
|-27.53
|-17.57
Over the last one year, Gabriel Pet Straps has gained 4.90% compared to peers like Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-16.94%), Himatsingka Seide (-16.79%), Shahlon Silk Industries (60.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Gabriel Pet Straps has underperformed peers relative to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-14.93%) and Himatsingka Seide (-9.71%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|191.86
|188.5
|10
|198.32
|193.04
|20
|198.53
|200.6
|50
|244.17
|227.28
|100
|268.79
|244.73
|200
|247.01
|238.2
In the latest quarter, Gabriel Pet Straps saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.49%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 28, 2026, 6:38 PM IST
|Gabriel Pet Straps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jan 13, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
|Gabriel Pet Straps - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 09, 2025, 5:23 PM IST
|Gabriel Pet Straps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Nov 14, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
|Gabriel Pet Straps - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Half Year Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial State
|Nov 14, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
|Gabriel Pet Straps - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Half Year Ended On September 30, 2025
Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22201GJ2023PLC143546 and registration number is 143546. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Synthetic/Silk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gabriel Pet Straps is ₹182.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gabriel Pet Straps is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gabriel Pet Straps is ₹136.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gabriel Pet Straps are ₹190.00 and ₹182.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gabriel Pet Straps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gabriel Pet Straps is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Gabriel Pet Straps is ₹162.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gabriel Pet Straps has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -8.54% for the past month, -39.13% over 3 months, 3.41% over 1 year, 14.66% across 3 years, and 8.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gabriel Pet Straps are 37.96 and 2.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.