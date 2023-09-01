Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|8.14
|4.68
|-5.45
|134.62
|160.09
|-28.83
|4.58
|7.06
|5.98
|12.57
|-2.66
|154.64
|372.24
|2.00
|-0.80
|-10.70
|-16.10
|-14.17
|214.16
|214.16
|2.57
|38.07
|78.86
|79.44
|51.80
|270.88
|-53.91
|-2.48
|0.02
|20.86
|47.84
|65.94
|248.09
|98.68
|-1.17
|1.47
|0.61
|19.62
|37.71
|342.16
|191.98
|4.36
|13.36
|48.11
|160.93
|347.61
|535.26
|1,843.15
|14.39
|12.44
|21.90
|90.93
|176.35
|559.32
|103.68
|0
|16.57
|53.68
|24.10
|34.35
|1,439.87
|735.14
|27.27
|46.56
|-12.99
|-5.84
|-53.50
|63.49
|63.49
|2.80
|3.91
|16.59
|20.40
|8.64
|22.88
|44.41
|0
|-2.43
|-15.26
|-3.73
|32.23
|14.60
|-32.40
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1992PLC018294 and registration number is 018294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is ₹10.87 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is 22.96 and PB ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is -4.73 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is ₹17.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is ₹22.95 and 52-week low of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is ₹6.91 as on Aug 28, 2023.