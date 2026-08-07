What is the share price of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹40.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Ajwa Fun World & Resorts? The Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts? The market cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹25.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts are ₹40.47 and ₹40.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajwa Fun World & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹63.50 and 52-week low of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹30.16 as on .

How has the Ajwa Fun World & Resorts performed historically in terms of returns? The Ajwa Fun World & Resorts has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -10.11% for the past month, 10.19% over 3 months, -22.21% over 1 year, 37.0% across 3 years, and 36.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts are 0.52 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global