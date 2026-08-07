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Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Share Price

NSE
BSE

AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.45 Closed
-4.96₹ -2.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.45₹40.47
₹40.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.16₹63.50
₹40.45
Open Price
₹40.47
Prev. Close
₹42.56
Volume
300

Source: Dion Global

Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts		-9.67-10.1110.19-21.30-22.2137.0036.08
Wonderla Holidays		3.681.30-6.21-4.56-19.82-7.9316.67
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		11.5912.6710.568.51-18.08-4.7243.65
Delta Corp		0.35-2.44-20.67-6.94-24.20-29.65-18.69
Nicco Parks & Resorts		1.22-7.68-5.18-5.13-31.58-17.5110.78
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts		-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-1.76-1.06
South Asian Enterprises		4.99-5.21-1.85-2.1221.651.3411.98
Hanman Fit		0-4.88-18.209.07-38.0336.7313.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ajwa Fun World & Resorts has declined 22.21% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Delta Corp (-24.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajwa Fun World & Resorts has outperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).

Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.1642.96
1042.6142.05
2037.8740.86
5042.742.12
10044.4542.92
20040.3839.95

Source: Dion Global

Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ajwa Fun World & Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTAjwa Fun World & - Fixes Book Closure For 34Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) From From Sunday, 23 August, 2026 TO Saturday, 29
Aug 04, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTAjwa Fun World & - 34Th Annual General Meeting (''''AGM'''') Of The Members Of The Company On Saturday, 29 August, 2026 AT 0
Aug 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTAjwa Fun World & - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTAjwa Fun World & - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 04, 2026,
Jul 22, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTAjwa Fun World & - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchang

Source: Dion Global

About Ajwa Fun World & Resorts

Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1992PLC018294 and registration number is 018294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 05/08/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeshkumar Chunilal Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dipak Bhagwatilal Nagarwala
    Director
  • Mr. Rahil Rajeshkumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Manubhai Vakil
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Soni Himanshu Nandecha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Share Price

What is the share price of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹40.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ajwa Fun World & Resorts?

The Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts?

The market cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹25.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts are ₹40.47 and ₹40.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajwa Fun World & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹63.50 and 52-week low of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹30.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ajwa Fun World & Resorts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ajwa Fun World & Resorts has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -10.11% for the past month, 10.19% over 3 months, -22.21% over 1 year, 37.0% across 3 years, and 36.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts are 0.52 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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