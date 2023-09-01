What is the Market Cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd.? The market cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is ₹10.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is 22.96 and PB ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is -4.73 as on .

What is the share price of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is ₹17.01 as on .