Here's the live share price of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ajwa Fun World & Resorts
|-9.67
|-10.11
|10.19
|-21.30
|-22.21
|37.00
|36.08
|Wonderla Holidays
|3.68
|1.30
|-6.21
|-4.56
|-19.82
|-7.93
|16.67
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|11.59
|12.67
|10.56
|8.51
|-18.08
|-4.72
|43.65
|Delta Corp
|0.35
|-2.44
|-20.67
|-6.94
|-24.20
|-29.65
|-18.69
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|1.22
|-7.68
|-5.18
|-5.13
|-31.58
|-17.51
|10.78
|Silverstorm Parks and Resorts
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-1.76
|-1.06
|South Asian Enterprises
|4.99
|-5.21
|-1.85
|-2.12
|21.65
|1.34
|11.98
|Hanman Fit
|0
|-4.88
|-18.20
|9.07
|-38.03
|36.73
|13.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ajwa Fun World & Resorts has declined 22.21% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Delta Corp (-24.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajwa Fun World & Resorts has outperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.16
|42.96
|10
|42.61
|42.05
|20
|37.87
|40.86
|50
|42.7
|42.12
|100
|44.45
|42.92
|200
|40.38
|39.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ajwa Fun World & Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Ajwa Fun World & - Fixes Book Closure For 34Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) From From Sunday, 23 August, 2026 TO Saturday, 29
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Ajwa Fun World & - 34Th Annual General Meeting (''''AGM'''') Of The Members Of The Company On Saturday, 29 August, 2026 AT 0
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Ajwa Fun World & - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Ajwa Fun World & - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 04, 2026,
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Ajwa Fun World & - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchang
Source: Dion Global
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1992PLC018294 and registration number is 018294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 05/08/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹40.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹25.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts are ₹40.47 and ₹40.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajwa Fun World & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹63.50 and 52-week low of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts is ₹30.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajwa Fun World & Resorts has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -10.11% for the past month, 10.19% over 3 months, -22.21% over 1 year, 37.0% across 3 years, and 36.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts are 0.52 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global