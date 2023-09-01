Follow Us

AJWA FUN WORLD & RESORTS LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.01 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.63₹17.01
₹17.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.91₹22.95
₹17.01
Open Price
₹16.76
Prev. Close
₹17.01
Volume
0

Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.14
  • R217.26
  • R317.52
  • Pivot
    16.88
  • S116.76
  • S216.5
  • S316.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.0116.82
  • 1020.9316.57
  • 2017.8316.66
  • 5011.7516.86
  • 10011.5115.98
  • 20014.2814.81

Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
08.144.68-5.45134.62160.09-28.83
4.587.065.9812.57-2.66154.64372.24
2.00-0.80-10.70-16.10-14.17214.16214.16
2.5738.0778.8679.4451.80270.88-53.91
-2.480.0220.8647.8465.94248.0998.68
-1.171.470.6119.6237.71342.16191.98
4.3613.3648.11160.93347.61535.261,843.15
14.3912.4421.9090.93176.35559.32103.68
016.5753.6824.1034.351,439.87735.14
27.2746.56-12.99-5.84-53.5063.4963.49
2.803.9116.5920.408.6422.8844.41
0-2.43-15.26-3.7332.2314.60-32.40

Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. Share Holdings

Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd.

Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1992PLC018294 and registration number is 018294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeshkumar Chunilal Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahil Rajeshkumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Pradyuman Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shanti Yashpal Nandecha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Manubhai Vakil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigneshbhai Ravjibhai Patel
    Director

FAQs on Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd.?

The market cap of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is ₹10.87 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is 22.96 and PB ratio of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is -4.73 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is ₹17.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is ₹22.95 and 52-week low of Ajwa Fun World & Resorts Ltd. is ₹6.91 as on Aug 28, 2023.

