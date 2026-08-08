What is the share price of Nicco Parks & Resorts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹74.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nicco Parks & Resorts? The Nicco Parks & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts? The market cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹346.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nicco Parks & Resorts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nicco Parks & Resorts are ₹75.00 and ₹70.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nicco Parks & Resorts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nicco Parks & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹115.05 and 52-week low of Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹59.00 as on .

How has the Nicco Parks & Resorts performed historically in terms of returns? The Nicco Parks & Resorts has shown returns of 4.49% over the past day, -7.68% for the past month, -5.18% over 3 months, -31.58% over 1 year, -17.51% across 3 years, and 10.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts are -127.06 and 3.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global