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Nicco Parks & Resorts Share Price

NSE
BSE

NICCO PARKS & RESORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Nicco Parks & Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹74.00 Closed
4.49₹ 3.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nicco Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.60₹75.00
₹74.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.00₹115.05
₹74.00
Open Price
₹72.24
Prev. Close
₹70.82
Volume
2,279

Source: Dion Global

Nicco Parks & Resorts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nicco Parks & Resorts		1.22-7.68-5.18-5.13-31.58-17.5110.78
Wonderla Holidays		3.681.30-6.21-4.56-19.82-7.9316.67
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		11.5912.6710.568.51-18.08-4.7243.65
Delta Corp		0.35-2.44-20.67-6.94-24.20-29.65-18.69
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts		-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-1.76-1.06
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts		-9.67-10.1110.19-21.30-22.2137.0036.08
South Asian Enterprises		4.99-5.21-1.85-2.1221.651.3411.98
Hanman Fit		0-4.88-18.209.07-38.0336.7313.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nicco Parks & Resorts has declined 31.58% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Delta Corp (-24.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Nicco Parks & Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).

Nicco Parks & Resorts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nicco Parks & Resorts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.472.28
1072.7272.8
2075.7474.01
5074.7274.61
10072.5575.16
20078.0480.77

Source: Dion Global

Nicco Parks & Resorts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nicco Parks & Resorts saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.56%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nicco Parks & Resorts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTNicco Parks & Re - The Company Has Fixed Friday, August 21, 2026 As The Record Date For Interim Dividend For The Quarter And
Aug 06, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTNicco Parks & Re - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Aug 06, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTNicco Parks & Re - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results & Interim Dividend Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of T
Jul 20, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTNicco Parks & Re - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 08, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTNicco Parks & Re - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Nicco Parks & Resorts

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92419WB1989PLC046487 and registration number is 046487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Barun Kumar Ray
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mitra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dipankar Chatterji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Dewan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Kumar Tiwary
    Non Exe.Non Ind. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Vandana Yadav
    Non Exe.Non Ind. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Nicco Parks & Resorts Share Price

What is the share price of Nicco Parks & Resorts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹74.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nicco Parks & Resorts?

The Nicco Parks & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts?

The market cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹346.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nicco Parks & Resorts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nicco Parks & Resorts are ₹75.00 and ₹70.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nicco Parks & Resorts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nicco Parks & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹115.05 and 52-week low of Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹59.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nicco Parks & Resorts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nicco Parks & Resorts has shown returns of 4.49% over the past day, -7.68% for the past month, -5.18% over 3 months, -31.58% over 1 year, -17.51% across 3 years, and 10.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts are -127.06 and 3.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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