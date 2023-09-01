Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.17
|1.47
|0.61
|19.62
|37.71
|342.16
|191.98
|4.58
|7.06
|5.98
|12.57
|-2.66
|154.64
|372.24
|2.00
|-0.80
|-10.70
|-16.10
|-14.17
|214.16
|214.16
|2.57
|38.07
|78.86
|79.44
|51.80
|270.88
|-53.91
|-2.48
|0.02
|20.86
|47.84
|65.94
|248.09
|98.68
|4.36
|13.36
|48.11
|160.93
|347.61
|535.26
|1,843.15
|14.39
|12.44
|21.90
|90.93
|176.35
|559.32
|103.68
|0
|16.57
|53.68
|24.10
|34.35
|1,439.87
|735.14
|27.27
|46.56
|-12.99
|-5.84
|-53.50
|63.49
|63.49
|0
|8.14
|4.68
|-5.45
|134.62
|160.09
|-28.83
|2.80
|3.91
|16.59
|20.40
|8.64
|22.88
|44.41
|0
|-2.43
|-15.26
|-3.73
|32.23
|14.60
|-32.40
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92419WB1989PLC046487 and registration number is 046487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is ₹613.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is 26.99 and PB ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is 10.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is ₹131.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is ₹87.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.