Here's the live share price of Nicco Parks & Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|1.22
|-7.68
|-5.18
|-5.13
|-31.58
|-17.51
|10.78
|Wonderla Holidays
|3.68
|1.30
|-6.21
|-4.56
|-19.82
|-7.93
|16.67
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|11.59
|12.67
|10.56
|8.51
|-18.08
|-4.72
|43.65
|Delta Corp
|0.35
|-2.44
|-20.67
|-6.94
|-24.20
|-29.65
|-18.69
|Silverstorm Parks and Resorts
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-1.76
|-1.06
|Ajwa Fun World & Resorts
|-9.67
|-10.11
|10.19
|-21.30
|-22.21
|37.00
|36.08
|South Asian Enterprises
|4.99
|-5.21
|-1.85
|-2.12
|21.65
|1.34
|11.98
|Hanman Fit
|0
|-4.88
|-18.20
|9.07
|-38.03
|36.73
|13.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nicco Parks & Resorts has declined 31.58% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Delta Corp (-24.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Nicco Parks & Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.4
|72.28
|10
|72.72
|72.8
|20
|75.74
|74.01
|50
|74.72
|74.61
|100
|72.55
|75.16
|200
|78.04
|80.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nicco Parks & Resorts saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.56%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Nicco Parks & Re - The Company Has Fixed Friday, August 21, 2026 As The Record Date For Interim Dividend For The Quarter And
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Nicco Parks & Re - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Nicco Parks & Re - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results & Interim Dividend Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of T
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Nicco Parks & Re - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Nicco Parks & Re - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92419WB1989PLC046487 and registration number is 046487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹74.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nicco Parks & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹346.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nicco Parks & Resorts are ₹75.00 and ₹70.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nicco Parks & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹115.05 and 52-week low of Nicco Parks & Resorts is ₹59.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nicco Parks & Resorts has shown returns of 4.49% over the past day, -7.68% for the past month, -5.18% over 3 months, -31.58% over 1 year, -17.51% across 3 years, and 10.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts are -127.06 and 3.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.
Source: Dion Global