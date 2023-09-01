Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NICCO PARKS & RESORTS LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | BSE
₹131.10 Closed
-1.35-1.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹129.10₹134.40
₹131.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.85₹162.00
₹131.10
Open Price
₹134.40
Prev. Close
₹132.90
Volume
19,293

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1133.97
  • R2136.83
  • R3139.27
  • Pivot
    131.53
  • S1128.67
  • S2126.23
  • S3123.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5104.08132.2
  • 10107.39132.6
  • 20112.05132.66
  • 50104.25131.34
  • 10086.3127.26
  • 20074.48118.45

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.171.470.6119.6237.71342.16191.98
4.587.065.9812.57-2.66154.64372.24
2.00-0.80-10.70-16.10-14.17214.16214.16
2.5738.0778.8679.4451.80270.88-53.91
-2.480.0220.8647.8465.94248.0998.68
4.3613.3648.11160.93347.61535.261,843.15
14.3912.4421.9090.93176.35559.32103.68
016.5753.6824.1034.351,439.87735.14
27.2746.56-12.99-5.84-53.5063.4963.49
08.144.68-5.45134.62160.09-28.83
2.803.9116.5920.408.6422.8844.41
0-2.43-15.26-3.7332.2314.60-32.40

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. Share Holdings

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend

About Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92419WB1989PLC046487 and registration number is 046487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Saumitra Mohan
    Chairman & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Dutta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anand Chatrath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tapan Chaki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Chatterji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Dewan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujit Poddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Ashok Banerjee
    Nominee Director
  • Ms. Vandana Yadav
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. R N B Roy Choudhury
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.?

The market cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is ₹613.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is 26.99 and PB ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is 10.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is ₹131.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is ₹87.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data