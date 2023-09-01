Follow Us

SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.35 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

South Asian Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.35₹46.35
₹46.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.50₹46.35
₹46.35
Open Price
₹46.35
Prev. Close
₹46.35
Volume
0

South Asian Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R146.35
  • R246.35
  • R346.35
  • Pivot
    46.35
  • S146.35
  • S246.35
  • S346.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.0443.77
  • 1040.1742.13
  • 2038.639.87
  • 5036.2737.3
  • 10035.0635.96
  • 20027.1432.39

South Asian Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
016.5753.6824.1034.351,439.87735.14
4.587.065.9812.57-2.66154.64372.24
2.00-0.80-10.70-16.10-14.17214.16214.16
2.5738.0778.8679.4451.80270.88-53.91
-2.480.0220.8647.8465.94248.0998.68
-1.171.470.6119.6237.71342.16191.98
4.3613.3648.11160.93347.61535.261,843.15
14.3912.4421.9090.93176.35559.32103.68
27.2746.56-12.99-5.84-53.5063.4963.49
08.144.68-5.45134.62160.09-28.83
2.803.9116.5920.408.6422.8844.41
0-2.43-15.26-3.7332.2314.60-32.40

South Asian Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

South Asian Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About South Asian Enterprises Ltd.

South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91990UP1990PLC011753 and registration number is 011753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Priya Brat
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tej Bhan Gupta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Anupam Mehrotra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Prasad Mehrotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishan Kumar Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Neeraj Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Goswami
    Independent Director

FAQs on South Asian Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of South Asian Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is ₹18.54 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of South Asian Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is -105.58 and PB ratio of South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is 2.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of South Asian Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is ₹46.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South Asian Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South Asian Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is ₹46.35 and 52-week low of South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.

