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South Asian Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of South Asian Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.47 Closed
4.99₹ 1.97
As on Jul 21, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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South Asian Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹41.47
₹41.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.33₹56.53
₹41.47
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹39.50
Volume
870

Source: Dion Global

South Asian Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
South Asian Enterprises		4.99-5.21-1.85-2.1221.651.3411.98
Wonderla Holidays		3.686.23-2.61-4.56-16.55-7.9316.67
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		11.5915.8312.098.51-18.64-4.7243.65
Delta Corp		0.350.6-18.72-6.94-23.71-29.65-18.69
Nicco Parks & Resorts		1.22-9.66-5.13-5.13-31.35-17.5110.78
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts		-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-1.76-1.06
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts		-9.67-10.1110.19-21.3-22.213736.08
Hanman Fit		0-4.88-18.29.07-38.0336.7313.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, South Asian Enterprises has gained 21.65% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-16.55%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.64%), Delta Corp (-23.71%). From a 5 year perspective, South Asian Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).

South Asian Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

South Asian Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.4742.8
1047.5944.61
2045.5244.3
5040.1642.57
10042.5441.94
20041.6341.19

Source: Dion Global

South Asian Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, South Asian Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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South Asian Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTSouth Asian Ente - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financia
Jul 24, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTSouth Asian Ente - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 24, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTSouth Asian Ente - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Jul 13, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTSouth Asian Ente - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTSouth Asian Ente - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

Source: Dion Global

About South Asian Enterprises

South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91990UP1990PLC011753 and registration number is 011753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tej Bhan Gupta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Anupam Mehrotra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Shobhit
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Neeraj Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prem Narain Parashar
    Independent Director

FAQs on South Asian Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of South Asian Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South Asian Enterprises is ₹41.47 as on Jul 21, 2026.

What kind of stock is South Asian Enterprises?

The South Asian Enterprises is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of South Asian Enterprises?

The market cap of South Asian Enterprises is ₹16.59 Cr as on Jul 21, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of South Asian Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of South Asian Enterprises are ₹41.47 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South Asian Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South Asian Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South Asian Enterprises is ₹56.53 and 52-week low of South Asian Enterprises is ₹30.33 as on Jul 21, 2026.

How has the South Asian Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The South Asian Enterprises has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -5.21% for the past month, -1.85% over 3 months, 21.65% over 1 year, 1.34% across 3 years, and 11.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of South Asian Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South Asian Enterprises are -15.95 and 4.35 on Jul 21, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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