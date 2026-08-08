Here's the live share price of South Asian Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|South Asian Enterprises
|4.99
|-5.21
|-1.85
|-2.12
|21.65
|1.34
|11.98
|Wonderla Holidays
|3.68
|6.23
|-2.61
|-4.56
|-16.55
|-7.93
|16.67
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|11.59
|15.83
|12.09
|8.51
|-18.64
|-4.72
|43.65
|Delta Corp
|0.35
|0.6
|-18.72
|-6.94
|-23.71
|-29.65
|-18.69
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|1.22
|-9.66
|-5.13
|-5.13
|-31.35
|-17.51
|10.78
|Silverstorm Parks and Resorts
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-1.76
|-1.06
|Ajwa Fun World & Resorts
|-9.67
|-10.11
|10.19
|-21.3
|-22.21
|37
|36.08
|Hanman Fit
|0
|-4.88
|-18.2
|9.07
|-38.03
|36.73
|13.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, South Asian Enterprises has gained 21.65% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-16.55%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.64%), Delta Corp (-23.71%). From a 5 year perspective, South Asian Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.47
|42.8
|10
|47.59
|44.61
|20
|45.52
|44.3
|50
|40.16
|42.57
|100
|42.54
|41.94
|200
|41.63
|41.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, South Asian Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|South Asian Ente - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financia
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|South Asian Ente - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|South Asian Ente - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|South Asian Ente - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|South Asian Ente - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Source: Dion Global
South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91990UP1990PLC011753 and registration number is 011753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South Asian Enterprises is ₹41.47 as on Jul 21, 2026.
The South Asian Enterprises is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of South Asian Enterprises is ₹16.59 Cr as on Jul 21, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of South Asian Enterprises are ₹41.47 and ₹41.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South Asian Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South Asian Enterprises is ₹56.53 and 52-week low of South Asian Enterprises is ₹30.33 as on Jul 21, 2026.
The South Asian Enterprises has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -5.21% for the past month, -1.85% over 3 months, 21.65% over 1 year, 1.34% across 3 years, and 11.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South Asian Enterprises are -15.95 and 4.35 on Jul 21, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global