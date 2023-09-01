Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|16.57
|53.68
|24.10
|34.35
|1,439.87
|735.14
|4.58
|7.06
|5.98
|12.57
|-2.66
|154.64
|372.24
|2.00
|-0.80
|-10.70
|-16.10
|-14.17
|214.16
|214.16
|2.57
|38.07
|78.86
|79.44
|51.80
|270.88
|-53.91
|-2.48
|0.02
|20.86
|47.84
|65.94
|248.09
|98.68
|-1.17
|1.47
|0.61
|19.62
|37.71
|342.16
|191.98
|4.36
|13.36
|48.11
|160.93
|347.61
|535.26
|1,843.15
|14.39
|12.44
|21.90
|90.93
|176.35
|559.32
|103.68
|27.27
|46.56
|-12.99
|-5.84
|-53.50
|63.49
|63.49
|0
|8.14
|4.68
|-5.45
|134.62
|160.09
|-28.83
|2.80
|3.91
|16.59
|20.40
|8.64
|22.88
|44.41
|0
|-2.43
|-15.26
|-3.73
|32.23
|14.60
|-32.40
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91990UP1990PLC011753 and registration number is 011753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is ₹18.54 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is -105.58 and PB ratio of South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is 2.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is ₹46.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South Asian Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is ₹46.35 and 52-week low of South Asian Enterprises Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.