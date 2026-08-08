What is the share price of South Asian Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South Asian Enterprises is ₹41.47 as on .

What kind of stock is South Asian Enterprises? The South Asian Enterprises is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of South Asian Enterprises? The market cap of South Asian Enterprises is ₹16.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of South Asian Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of South Asian Enterprises are ₹41.47 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South Asian Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South Asian Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South Asian Enterprises is ₹56.53 and 52-week low of South Asian Enterprises is ₹30.33 as on .

How has the South Asian Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The South Asian Enterprises has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -5.21% for the past month, -1.85% over 3 months, 21.65% over 1 year, 1.34% across 3 years, and 11.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of South Asian Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South Asian Enterprises are -15.95 and 4.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global