HANMAN FIT LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.92 Closed
3.780.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hanman Fit Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.92₹1.92
₹1.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.46₹3.65
₹1.92
Open Price
₹1.92
Prev. Close
₹1.85
Volume
8,400

Hanman Fit Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.92
  • R21.92
  • R31.92
  • Pivot
    1.92
  • S11.92
  • S21.92
  • S31.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.481.84
  • 103.161.79
  • 202.891.76
  • 502.831.86
  • 1002.372.04
  • 2002.382.62

Hanman Fit Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.5426.32-8.57-24.11-47.40-21.63-75.06
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98

Hanman Fit Ltd. Share Holdings

Hanman Fit Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
06 Sep, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Hanman Fit Ltd.

Hanman Fit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH2013PLC240311 and registration number is 240311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other amusement and recreation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akshat Ashok Gupta
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankush Ashok Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vishnu Pratap Dhanman Dwivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sanvedi Parag Rane
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hanman Fit Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hanman Fit Ltd.?

The market cap of Hanman Fit Ltd. is ₹2.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hanman Fit Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hanman Fit Ltd. is -4.03 and PB ratio of Hanman Fit Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hanman Fit Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hanman Fit Ltd. is ₹1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hanman Fit Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hanman Fit Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hanman Fit Ltd. is ₹3.65 and 52-week low of Hanman Fit Ltd. is ₹1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

