Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.54
|26.32
|-8.57
|-24.11
|-47.40
|-21.63
|-75.06
|-0.85
|4.42
|9.18
|32.78
|-4.57
|129.13
|107.86
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|06 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Hanman Fit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH2013PLC240311 and registration number is 240311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other amusement and recreation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hanman Fit Ltd. is ₹2.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hanman Fit Ltd. is -4.03 and PB ratio of Hanman Fit Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hanman Fit Ltd. is ₹1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hanman Fit Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hanman Fit Ltd. is ₹3.65 and 52-week low of Hanman Fit Ltd. is ₹1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.