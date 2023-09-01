What is the Market Cap of Hanman Fit Ltd.? The market cap of Hanman Fit Ltd. is ₹2.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hanman Fit Ltd.? P/E ratio of Hanman Fit Ltd. is -4.03 and PB ratio of Hanman Fit Ltd. is 1.1 as on .

What is the share price of Hanman Fit Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hanman Fit Ltd. is ₹1.92 as on .