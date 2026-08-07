Here's the live share price of Hanman Fit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hanman Fit
|0
|-4.88
|-18.20
|9.07
|-38.03
|36.73
|13.83
|Wonderla Holidays
|3.68
|1.30
|-6.21
|-4.56
|-19.82
|-7.93
|16.67
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|11.59
|12.67
|10.56
|8.51
|-18.08
|-4.72
|43.65
|Delta Corp
|0.35
|-2.44
|-20.67
|-6.94
|-24.20
|-29.65
|-18.69
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|1.22
|-7.68
|-5.18
|-5.13
|-31.58
|-17.51
|10.78
|Silverstorm Parks and Resorts
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-1.76
|-1.06
|Ajwa Fun World & Resorts
|-9.67
|-10.11
|10.19
|-21.30
|-22.21
|37.00
|36.08
|South Asian Enterprises
|4.99
|-5.21
|-1.85
|-2.12
|21.65
|1.34
|11.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hanman Fit has declined 38.03% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Delta Corp (-24.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Hanman Fit has underperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.11
|4.14
|10
|4.2
|4.19
|20
|4.25
|4.3
|50
|4.92
|4.48
|100
|4.41
|4.38
|200
|3.8
|4.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hanman Fit remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Hanman Fit - Disclosure For Change In Company''s Website
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Hanman Fit - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Hanman Fit - Submission Of Board Resolution Authorising Mr. Divesh Shantaram Koli To Sign The Financial Statements
|May 29, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Hanman Fit - Audited Financial Statement For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Hanman Fit - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Hanman Fit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH2013PLC240311 and registration number is 240311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other amusement and recreation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hanman Fit is ₹4.09 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Hanman Fit is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hanman Fit is ₹4.29 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hanman Fit are ₹4.09 and ₹3.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hanman Fit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hanman Fit is ₹6.60 and 52-week low of Hanman Fit is ₹3.08 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Hanman Fit has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -4.88% for the past month, -18.2% over 3 months, -38.03% over 1 year, 36.73% across 3 years, and 13.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hanman Fit are -41.31 and 2.74 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global