What is the share price of Hanman Fit? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hanman Fit is ₹4.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Hanman Fit? The Hanman Fit is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hanman Fit? The market cap of Hanman Fit is ₹4.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hanman Fit? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hanman Fit are ₹4.09 and ₹3.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hanman Fit? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hanman Fit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hanman Fit is ₹6.60 and 52-week low of Hanman Fit is ₹3.08 as on .

How has the Hanman Fit performed historically in terms of returns? The Hanman Fit has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -4.88% for the past month, -18.2% over 3 months, -38.03% over 1 year, 36.73% across 3 years, and 13.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hanman Fit? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hanman Fit are -41.31 and 2.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global