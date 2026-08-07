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Hanman Fit Share Price

NSE
BSE

HANMAN FIT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Hanman Fit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.09 Closed
-4.88₹ -0.21
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hanman Fit Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.44₹4.09
₹4.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.08₹6.60
₹4.09
Open Price
₹3.45
Prev. Close
₹4.30
Volume
21,000

Source: Dion Global

Hanman Fit Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hanman Fit		0-4.88-18.209.07-38.0336.7313.83
Wonderla Holidays		3.681.30-6.21-4.56-19.82-7.9316.67
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		11.5912.6710.568.51-18.08-4.7243.65
Delta Corp		0.35-2.44-20.67-6.94-24.20-29.65-18.69
Nicco Parks & Resorts		1.22-7.68-5.18-5.13-31.58-17.5110.78
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts		-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-1.76-1.06
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts		-9.67-10.1110.19-21.30-22.2137.0036.08
South Asian Enterprises		4.99-5.21-1.85-2.1221.651.3411.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hanman Fit has declined 38.03% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Delta Corp (-24.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Hanman Fit has underperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).

Hanman Fit Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hanman Fit Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.114.14
104.24.19
204.254.3
504.924.48
1004.414.38
2003.84.03

Source: Dion Global

Hanman Fit Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hanman Fit remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hanman Fit Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTHanman Fit - Disclosure For Change In Company''s Website
Jul 13, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTHanman Fit - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTHanman Fit - Submission Of Board Resolution Authorising Mr. Divesh Shantaram Koli To Sign The Financial Statements
May 29, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTHanman Fit - Audited Financial Statement For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTHanman Fit - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hanman Fit

Hanman Fit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH2013PLC240311 and registration number is 240311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other amusement and recreation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akshat Gupta
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Divesh Shantaram Koli
    Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Sawant
    Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Pratap Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sanvedi Parag Rane
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Hanman Fit Share Price

What is the share price of Hanman Fit?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hanman Fit is ₹4.09 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hanman Fit?

The Hanman Fit is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hanman Fit?

The market cap of Hanman Fit is ₹4.29 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hanman Fit?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hanman Fit are ₹4.09 and ₹3.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hanman Fit?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hanman Fit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hanman Fit is ₹6.60 and 52-week low of Hanman Fit is ₹3.08 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the Hanman Fit performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hanman Fit has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -4.88% for the past month, -18.2% over 3 months, -38.03% over 1 year, 36.73% across 3 years, and 13.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hanman Fit?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hanman Fit are -41.31 and 2.74 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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