MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29305RJ1992PLC007003 and registration number is 007003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is ₹380.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is 103.08 and PB ratio of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is 8.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is ₹351.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is ₹344.85 and 52-week low of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is ₹87.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.