Here's the live share price of Dhabriya Polywood along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhabriya Polywood
|8.97
|22.31
|23.62
|58.60
|22.56
|18.82
|42.32
|Euro Pratik Sales
|3.48
|2.86
|13.09
|31.69
|26.89
|8.26
|4.88
|Megamont
|7.49
|-13.93
|3.77
|177.60
|243.22
|179.87
|94.10
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|0
|1.39
|-5.07
|1.15
|-15.10
|5.13
|-4.58
|Pratik Panels
|-20.11
|-23.51
|-34.45
|-27.58
|-19.82
|-11.47
|1.20
|National Plywood Industries
|1.47
|13.52
|-15.81
|-37.61
|-28.05
|-17.87
|-16.07
|Bloom Dekor
|-5.14
|-29.78
|-30.00
|-44.49
|-42.62
|-14.31
|-8.73
|Diksha Greens
|-3.85
|-2.91
|-11.50
|-37.50
|-70.85
|-25.52
|-21.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhabriya Polywood has gained 22.56% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Megamont (243.22%), The Indian Wood Products Company (-15.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhabriya Polywood has outperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Megamont (94.10%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|437.77
|443.99
|10
|434.77
|437.27
|20
|415.28
|425.38
|50
|391.14
|402.24
|100
|368.98
|384.46
|200
|365.89
|374.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhabriya Polywood remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.45%, FII holding unchanged at 1.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Dhabriya Polywood - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Dhabriya Polywood - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Dhabriya Polywood - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Dhabriya Polywood - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Dhabriya Polywood - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29305RJ1992PLC007003 and registration number is 007003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhabriya Polywood is ₹475.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhabriya Polywood is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhabriya Polywood is ₹514.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhabriya Polywood are ₹479.90 and ₹456.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhabriya Polywood stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhabriya Polywood is ₹494.30 and 52-week low of Dhabriya Polywood is ₹280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhabriya Polywood has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, 22.31% for the past month, 23.62% over 3 months, 22.56% over 1 year, 18.82% across 3 years, and 42.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhabriya Polywood are 17.06 and 3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global