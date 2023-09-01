Follow Us

DHABRIYA POLYWOOD LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹351.70 Closed
1.996.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹351.70₹351.70
₹351.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.65₹344.85
₹351.70
Open Price
₹351.70
Prev. Close
₹344.85
Volume
26,067

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1351.7
  • R2351.7
  • R3351.7
  • Pivot
    351.7
  • S1351.7
  • S2351.7
  • S3351.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5102.4333.21
  • 10105.77321.38
  • 20109.87301.99
  • 50112.76261.19
  • 100110.11221.84
  • 200102.02183.21

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2535.74128.38218.57215.14929.87268.08
3.764.3322.1635.172.67351.28209.38
3.6311.0917.2933.43-16.04721.06839.80
-2.45-3.290.6518.38-14.8881.04-20.28
-0.7231.309.6834.3316.6719.32-62.68
-1.07-7.55-14.9341.201.23526.7869.79
0.56-5.03-2.3816.89-31.69151.4018.41
0.535.6230.3012.95-17.59824.81891.94
-0.64-5.477.8733.028.32183.09183.09
0-4.55-10.10-25.0331.58374.45225.00
21.1411.9111.05-11.16-36.26-22.57-80.87
2.9627.3954.1459.0551.5233.56-1.36
0.098.8011.11-4.88-30.2235.61-51.17
01.82-6.67-7.44-31.71-38.19-38.19
17.1648.5421.9943.7252.36-77.24-90.11

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Dhabriya Polywood Ltd.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29305RJ1992PLC007003 and registration number is 007003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Digvijay Dhabriya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Dhabriya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Karnawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shreyansh Dhabriya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kankaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Upadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padam Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shiv Shanker
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhabriya Polywood Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is ₹380.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is 103.08 and PB ratio of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is 8.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is ₹351.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is ₹344.85 and 52-week low of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is ₹87.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

