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Dhabriya Polywood Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHABRIYA POLYWOOD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Dhabriya Polywood along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹475.00 Closed
0.18₹ 0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhabriya Polywood Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹456.15₹479.90
₹475.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹280.00₹494.30
₹475.00
Open Price
₹479.90
Prev. Close
₹474.15
Volume
26,423

Source: Dion Global

Dhabriya Polywood Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhabriya Polywood		8.9722.3123.6258.6022.5618.8242.32
Euro Pratik Sales		3.482.8613.0931.6926.898.264.88
Megamont		7.49-13.933.77177.60243.22179.8794.10
The Indian Wood Products Company		01.39-5.071.15-15.105.13-4.58
Pratik Panels		-20.11-23.51-34.45-27.58-19.82-11.471.20
National Plywood Industries		1.4713.52-15.81-37.61-28.05-17.87-16.07
Bloom Dekor		-5.14-29.78-30.00-44.49-42.62-14.31-8.73
Diksha Greens		-3.85-2.91-11.50-37.50-70.85-25.52-21.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhabriya Polywood has gained 22.56% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Megamont (243.22%), The Indian Wood Products Company (-15.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhabriya Polywood has outperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Megamont (94.10%).

Dhabriya Polywood Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhabriya Polywood Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5437.77443.99
10434.77437.27
20415.28425.38
50391.14402.24
100368.98384.46
200365.89374.97

Source: Dion Global

Dhabriya Polywood Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhabriya Polywood remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.45%, FII holding unchanged at 1.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhabriya Polywood Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTDhabriya Polywood - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On
Jul 20, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTDhabriya Polywood - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 08, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTDhabriya Polywood - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTDhabriya Polywood - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTDhabriya Polywood - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Dhabriya Polywood

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29305RJ1992PLC007003 and registration number is 007003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Digvijay Dhabriya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Dhabriya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Karnawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shreyansh Dhabriya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ami Lal Meena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonika Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhabriya Polywood Share Price

What is the share price of Dhabriya Polywood?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhabriya Polywood is ₹475.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhabriya Polywood?

The Dhabriya Polywood is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhabriya Polywood?

The market cap of Dhabriya Polywood is ₹514.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhabriya Polywood?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhabriya Polywood are ₹479.90 and ₹456.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhabriya Polywood?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhabriya Polywood stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhabriya Polywood is ₹494.30 and 52-week low of Dhabriya Polywood is ₹280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhabriya Polywood performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhabriya Polywood has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, 22.31% for the past month, 23.62% over 3 months, 22.56% over 1 year, 18.82% across 3 years, and 42.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhabriya Polywood?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhabriya Polywood are 17.06 and 3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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