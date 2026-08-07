What is the share price of Dhabriya Polywood? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhabriya Polywood is ₹475.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhabriya Polywood? The Dhabriya Polywood is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhabriya Polywood? The market cap of Dhabriya Polywood is ₹514.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhabriya Polywood? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhabriya Polywood are ₹479.90 and ₹456.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhabriya Polywood? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhabriya Polywood stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhabriya Polywood is ₹494.30 and 52-week low of Dhabriya Polywood is ₹280.00 as on .

How has the Dhabriya Polywood performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhabriya Polywood has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, 22.31% for the past month, 23.62% over 3 months, 22.56% over 1 year, 18.82% across 3 years, and 42.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhabriya Polywood? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhabriya Polywood are 17.06 and 3.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global