Here's the live share price of Pratik Panels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pratik Panels
|-20.11
|-20.11
|-34.26
|-27.58
|-16.85
|-11.47
|1.2
|Euro Pratik Sales
|3.48
|4.62
|13.43
|31.69
|26.89
|8.26
|4.88
|Dhabriya Polywood
|8.97
|24.82
|26.26
|58.6
|20.74
|18.82
|42.32
|Megamont
|7.49
|-13.93
|1.73
|177.6
|227.34
|179.87
|94.1
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|0
|0.93
|-6.63
|1.15
|-13.57
|5.13
|-4.58
|National Plywood Industries
|1.47
|12.6
|-15.81
|-37.61
|-31.44
|-17.87
|-16.07
|Bloom Dekor
|-5.14
|-29.78
|-30
|-44.49
|-42.62
|-14.31
|-8.73
|Diksha Greens
|-3.85
|-3.85
|-11.5
|-37.5
|-69.33
|-25.52
|-21.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pratik Panels has declined 16.85% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (20.74%), Megamont (227.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Pratik Panels has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.5
|4.88
|10
|5.56
|5.18
|20
|5.65
|5.46
|50
|6.16
|5.9
|100
|6.48
|6.29
|200
|7.05
|6.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pratik Panels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 6.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Pratik Panels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Pratik Panels - OUTCOME OF RIGHTS ISSUE COMMITTEE MEETING OF PRATIK PANELS LIMITED HELD ON 15TH JULY, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Pratik Panels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Right Issue Committee Meeting Held On 15Th July 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Pratik Panels - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regul
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Pratik Panels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Pratik Panels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1989PLC317374 and registration number is 005107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pratik Panels is ₹4.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pratik Panels is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pratik Panels is ₹28.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pratik Panels are ₹4.60 and ₹4.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pratik Panels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pratik Panels is ₹9.59 and 52-week low of Pratik Panels is ₹4.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pratik Panels has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -23.51% for the past month, -34.45% over 3 months, -19.82% over 1 year, -11.47% across 3 years, and 1.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pratik Panels are 16.98 and 3.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global