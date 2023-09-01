What is the Market Cap of Pratik Panels Ltd.? The market cap of Pratik Panels Ltd. is ₹41.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pratik Panels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pratik Panels Ltd. is 13000.0 and PB ratio of Pratik Panels Ltd. is 7.52 as on .

What is the share price of Pratik Panels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pratik Panels Ltd. is ₹6.50 as on .