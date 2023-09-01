Follow Us

PRATIK PANELS LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pratik Panels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.50₹6.50
₹6.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.94₹8.67
₹6.50
Open Price
₹6.50
Prev. Close
₹6.50
Volume
0

Pratik Panels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.5
  • R26.5
  • R36.5
  • Pivot
    6.5
  • S16.5
  • S26.5
  • S36.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.046.81
  • 104.977.04
  • 204.827.09
  • 504.576.5
  • 1003.775.54
  • 2002.824.48

Pratik Panels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.55-10.10-25.0331.58374.45225.00
3.764.3322.1635.172.67351.28209.38
3.6311.0917.2933.43-16.04721.06839.80
-2.45-3.290.6518.38-14.8881.04-20.28
10.2535.74128.38218.57215.14929.87268.08
-0.7231.309.6834.3316.6719.32-62.68
-1.07-7.55-14.9341.201.23526.7869.79
0.56-5.03-2.3816.89-31.69151.4018.41
0.535.6230.3012.95-17.59824.81891.94
-0.64-5.477.8733.028.32183.09183.09
21.1411.9111.05-11.16-36.26-22.57-80.87
2.9627.3954.1459.0551.5233.56-1.36
0.098.8011.11-4.88-30.2235.61-51.17
01.82-6.67-7.44-31.71-38.19-38.19
17.1648.5421.9943.7252.36-77.24-90.11

Pratik Panels Ltd. Share Holdings

Pratik Panels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
17 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pratik Panels Ltd.

Pratik Panels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1989PLC317374 and registration number is 005107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Chandrakant Mishra
    Chairman,WTD & CFO
  • Mrs. Devyani Pankaj Chandrakant Mishra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Vishwambalal Vyas
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Piyush Upadhyay
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Pratik Panels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pratik Panels Ltd.?

The market cap of Pratik Panels Ltd. is ₹41.53 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pratik Panels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pratik Panels Ltd. is 13000.0 and PB ratio of Pratik Panels Ltd. is 7.52 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Pratik Panels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pratik Panels Ltd. is ₹6.50 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pratik Panels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pratik Panels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pratik Panels Ltd. is ₹8.67 and 52-week low of Pratik Panels Ltd. is ₹4.94 as on Aug 24, 2023.

