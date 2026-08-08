What is the share price of Pratik Panels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pratik Panels is ₹4.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Pratik Panels? The Pratik Panels is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pratik Panels? The market cap of Pratik Panels is ₹28.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pratik Panels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pratik Panels are ₹4.60 and ₹4.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pratik Panels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pratik Panels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pratik Panels is ₹9.59 and 52-week low of Pratik Panels is ₹4.29 as on .

How has the Pratik Panels performed historically in terms of returns? The Pratik Panels has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -23.51% for the past month, -34.45% over 3 months, -19.82% over 1 year, -11.47% across 3 years, and 1.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pratik Panels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pratik Panels are 16.98 and 3.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global