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Pratik Panels Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRATIK PANELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Pratik Panels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.49 Closed
-0.44₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pratik Panels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.48₹4.60
₹4.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.29₹9.59
₹4.49
Open Price
₹4.51
Prev. Close
₹4.51
Volume
3,77,863

Source: Dion Global

Pratik Panels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pratik Panels		-20.11-20.11-34.26-27.58-16.85-11.471.2
Euro Pratik Sales		3.484.6213.4331.6926.898.264.88
Dhabriya Polywood		8.9724.8226.2658.620.7418.8242.32
Megamont		7.49-13.931.73177.6227.34179.8794.1
The Indian Wood Products Company		00.93-6.631.15-13.575.13-4.58
National Plywood Industries		1.4712.6-15.81-37.61-31.44-17.87-16.07
Bloom Dekor		-5.14-29.78-30-44.49-42.62-14.31-8.73
Diksha Greens		-3.85-3.85-11.5-37.5-69.33-25.52-21.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pratik Panels has declined 16.85% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.89%), Dhabriya Polywood (20.74%), Megamont (227.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Pratik Panels has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.88%) and Dhabriya Polywood (42.32%).

Pratik Panels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pratik Panels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.54.88
105.565.18
205.655.46
506.165.9
1006.486.29
2007.056.67

Source: Dion Global

Pratik Panels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pratik Panels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 6.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pratik Panels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTPratik Panels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTPratik Panels - OUTCOME OF RIGHTS ISSUE COMMITTEE MEETING OF PRATIK PANELS LIMITED HELD ON 15TH JULY, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTPratik Panels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Right Issue Committee Meeting Held On 15Th July 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTPratik Panels - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regul
Jul 04, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTPratik Panels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Pratik Panels

Pratik Panels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1989PLC317374 and registration number is 005107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pratik Satish Patil
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Ashma Dilip Phadnis
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejas Prashant More
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krushna Shivaji Samrut
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pratik Panels Share Price

What is the share price of Pratik Panels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pratik Panels is ₹4.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pratik Panels?

The Pratik Panels is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pratik Panels?

The market cap of Pratik Panels is ₹28.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pratik Panels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pratik Panels are ₹4.60 and ₹4.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pratik Panels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pratik Panels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pratik Panels is ₹9.59 and 52-week low of Pratik Panels is ₹4.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pratik Panels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pratik Panels has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -23.51% for the past month, -34.45% over 3 months, -19.82% over 1 year, -11.47% across 3 years, and 1.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pratik Panels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pratik Panels are 16.98 and 3.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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