Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-4.55
|-10.10
|-25.03
|31.58
|374.45
|225.00
|3.76
|4.33
|22.16
|35.17
|2.67
|351.28
|209.38
|3.63
|11.09
|17.29
|33.43
|-16.04
|721.06
|839.80
|-2.45
|-3.29
|0.65
|18.38
|-14.88
|81.04
|-20.28
|10.25
|35.74
|128.38
|218.57
|215.14
|929.87
|268.08
|-0.72
|31.30
|9.68
|34.33
|16.67
|19.32
|-62.68
|-1.07
|-7.55
|-14.93
|41.20
|1.23
|526.78
|69.79
|0.56
|-5.03
|-2.38
|16.89
|-31.69
|151.40
|18.41
|0.53
|5.62
|30.30
|12.95
|-17.59
|824.81
|891.94
|-0.64
|-5.47
|7.87
|33.02
|8.32
|183.09
|183.09
|21.14
|11.91
|11.05
|-11.16
|-36.26
|-22.57
|-80.87
|2.96
|27.39
|54.14
|59.05
|51.52
|33.56
|-1.36
|0.09
|8.80
|11.11
|-4.88
|-30.22
|35.61
|-51.17
|0
|1.82
|-6.67
|-7.44
|-31.71
|-38.19
|-38.19
|17.16
|48.54
|21.99
|43.72
|52.36
|-77.24
|-90.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|17 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pratik Panels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1989PLC317374 and registration number is 005107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pratik Panels Ltd. is ₹41.53 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pratik Panels Ltd. is 13000.0 and PB ratio of Pratik Panels Ltd. is 7.52 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pratik Panels Ltd. is ₹6.50 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pratik Panels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pratik Panels Ltd. is ₹8.67 and 52-week low of Pratik Panels Ltd. is ₹4.94 as on Aug 24, 2023.