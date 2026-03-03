Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Danish Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹665.10 Closed
-2.91₹ -19.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Danish Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹640.00₹675.00
₹665.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹582.00₹1,189.00
₹665.10
Open Price
₹640.00
Prev. Close
₹685.05
Volume
24,450

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Danish Power has gained 2.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.44%.

Danish Power’s current P/E of 19.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Danish Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Danish Power		-4.680.77-2.08-23.47-3.543.582.13
Atlanta Electricals		1.9911.57-0.299.179.172.971.77
Shilchar Technologies		5.750.112.52-4.79-4.79-1.62-0.98
Bharat Bijlee		-1.02-13.31-17.15-20.86-7.5321.3733.23
Ujaas Energy		-13.4625.0625.0758.2188.87675.59226.33
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.52-10.51-36.59-55.31-55.41-23.60-14.92
Supreme Power Equipment		0-22.03-33.50-27.7220.5511.326.65
Tarapur Transformers		-4.11-14.04-23.486.93-12.2289.8952.30

Over the last one year, Danish Power has declined 3.54% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (9.17%), Shilchar Technologies (-4.79%), Bharat Bijlee (-7.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Danish Power has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (1.77%) and Shilchar Technologies (-0.98%).

Danish Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Danish Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5684.21682.79
10679.04679.07
20662.17669.85
50652.78670.49
100707.32711.51
200839.2774.83

Danish Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Danish Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.52%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Danish Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Danish Power fact sheet for more information

About Danish Power

Danish Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31200RJ1985PLC003346 and registration number is 003346. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 424.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Talwar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shivam Talwa
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Puneet Sandhu Talwar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddarth Chintamani Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Singh Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Bhushan Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Danish Power Share Price

What is the share price of Danish Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Danish Power is ₹665.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Danish Power?

The Danish Power is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Danish Power?

The market cap of Danish Power is ₹1,309.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Danish Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Danish Power are ₹675.00 and ₹640.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Danish Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Danish Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Danish Power is ₹1,189.00 and 52-week low of Danish Power is ₹582.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Danish Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Danish Power has shown returns of -2.91% over the past day, 7.18% for the past month, -4.79% over 3 months, -7.44% over 1 year, 3.58% across 3 years, and 2.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Danish Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Danish Power are 19.65 and 3.79 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

