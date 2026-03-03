Here's the live share price of Supreme Power Equipment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Supreme Power Equipment has gained 6.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.44%.
Supreme Power Equipment’s current P/E of 16.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Power Equipment
|0
|-22.03
|-33.50
|-27.72
|20.55
|11.32
|6.65
|Atlanta Electricals
|1.99
|11.57
|-0.29
|9.17
|9.17
|2.97
|1.77
|Shilchar Technologies
|5.75
|0.11
|2.52
|-4.79
|-4.79
|-1.62
|-0.98
|Bharat Bijlee
|-1.02
|-13.31
|-17.15
|-20.86
|-7.53
|21.37
|33.23
|Ujaas Energy
|-13.46
|25.06
|25.07
|58.21
|88.87
|675.59
|226.33
|Danish Power
|-4.68
|0.77
|-2.08
|-23.47
|-3.54
|3.58
|2.13
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.52
|-10.51
|-36.59
|-55.31
|-55.41
|-23.60
|-14.92
|Tarapur Transformers
|-4.11
|-14.04
|-23.48
|6.93
|-12.22
|89.89
|52.30
Over the last one year, Supreme Power Equipment has gained 20.55% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (9.17%), Shilchar Technologies (-4.79%), Bharat Bijlee (-7.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Power Equipment has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (1.77%) and Shilchar Technologies (-0.98%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|144.12
|146.02
|10
|144.45
|147.21
|20
|156.05
|152.03
|50
|169
|166.11
|100
|189.84
|178.64
|200
|192.66
|184.79
In the latest quarter, Supreme Power Equipment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Supreme Power Equipment fact sheet for more information
Supreme Power Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31200TN2005PLC056666 and registration number is 056666. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 144.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Power Equipment is ₹141.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Supreme Power Equipment is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Supreme Power Equipment is ₹354.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Power Equipment are ₹143.00 and ₹138.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Power Equipment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Power Equipment is ₹240.05 and 52-week low of Supreme Power Equipment is ₹100.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Supreme Power Equipment has shown returns of -4.64% over the past day, -9.59% for the past month, -35.23% over 3 months, 18.44% over 1 year, 11.32% across 3 years, and 6.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Power Equipment are 16.83 and 3.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.