Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AGARWAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,046.45 Closed
11.29106.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹943.00₹1,060.00
₹1,046.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹531.15₹1,014.30
₹1,046.45
Open Price
₹949.20
Prev. Close
₹940.30
Volume
3,76,291

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,085.6
  • R21,121.25
  • R31,192.55
  • Pivot
    1,014.3
  • S1978.65
  • S2907.35
  • S3871.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5679.66931.37
  • 10682.88912.47
  • 20661.91879.81
  • 50649.06802.29
  • 100567.97735.83
  • 200563.54677.68

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.1625.4974.1970.9250.33913.51256.60
-0.48-4.20-8.86-3.2115.5638.1944.60
1.597.7116.7229.30-15.63131.0148.54
4.2313.9922.9013.3910.61283.04101.11
2.01-7.1412.7416.5719.16144.04-33.08

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Press Release
    Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 24, 2023, titled "Intimation of Public Notice regarding Twenty Ninth Annual General Meeting and Remote e-voting details".
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:05 PM

About Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC084618 and registration number is 084618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1405.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaiprakash Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lalit Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harikrishna Patni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Bharara
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priti Anil Lodha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,565.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is 31.43 and PB ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is 5.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,46.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,14.30 and 52-week low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹531.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

