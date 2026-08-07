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Agarwal Industrial Corporation Share Price

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BSE

AGARWAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Agarwal Industrial Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹511.60 Closed
-2.44₹ -12.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Agarwal Industrial Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹511.60₹521.65
₹511.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹360.45₹1,002.65
₹511.60
Open Price
₹521.65
Prev. Close
₹524.40
Volume
1,797

Source: Dion Global

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		2.18-4.287.97-28.68-46.03-15.248.57
DCW		0.46-4.94-10.40-11.46-38.16-1.534.89
Nexxus Petro Industries		16.5716.55-12.54-11.30-37.23-14.88-9.21
Polylink Polymers (India)		-0.986.0915.014.73-12.592.65-0.93
Asian Petroproducts & Exports		2.59-1.561.060.4216.16-21.636.77
Aadi Industries		0.11-2.22-0.234.0263.8737.3045.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Agarwal Industrial Corporation has declined 46.03% compared to peers like DCW (-38.16%), Nexxus Petro Industries (-37.23%), Polylink Polymers (India) (-12.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Agarwal Industrial Corporation has underperformed peers relative to DCW (4.89%) and Nexxus Petro Industries (-9.21%).

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5508.44515.59
10496.25510.13
20507.43509.14
50501.23502.31
100461.31515.99
200599.25595.06

Source: Dion Global

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Agarwal Industrial Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 2.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Agarwal Industrial Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTAgarwal Indl. Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Qu
Jul 10, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTAgarwal Indl. Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTAgarwal Indl. Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTAgarwal Indl. Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 30, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTAgarwal Indl. Corpn. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Agarwal Industrial Corporation

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC084618 and registration number is 084618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1330.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaiprakash Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lalit Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suresh Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Pimpale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balraj Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Khushboo lalji
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Agarwal Industrial Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Agarwal Industrial Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹511.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Agarwal Industrial Corporation?

The Agarwal Industrial Corporation is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation?

The market cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹765.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Agarwal Industrial Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Agarwal Industrial Corporation are ₹521.65 and ₹511.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Industrial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹1,002.65 and 52-week low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹360.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Agarwal Industrial Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Agarwal Industrial Corporation has shown returns of -2.44% over the past day, -4.28% for the past month, 7.97% over 3 months, -46.03% over 1 year, -15.24% across 3 years, and 8.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation are 17.57 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Agarwal Industrial Corporation News

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