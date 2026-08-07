What is the share price of Agarwal Industrial Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹511.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Agarwal Industrial Corporation? The Agarwal Industrial Corporation is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation? The market cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹765.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Agarwal Industrial Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Agarwal Industrial Corporation are ₹521.65 and ₹511.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Industrial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹1,002.65 and 52-week low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹360.45 as on .

How has the Agarwal Industrial Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Agarwal Industrial Corporation has shown returns of -2.44% over the past day, -4.28% for the past month, 7.97% over 3 months, -46.03% over 1 year, -15.24% across 3 years, and 8.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation are 17.57 and 1.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global