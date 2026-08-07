Here's the live share price of Agarwal Industrial Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|2.18
|-4.28
|7.97
|-28.68
|-46.03
|-15.24
|8.57
|DCW
|0.46
|-4.94
|-10.40
|-11.46
|-38.16
|-1.53
|4.89
|Nexxus Petro Industries
|16.57
|16.55
|-12.54
|-11.30
|-37.23
|-14.88
|-9.21
|Polylink Polymers (India)
|-0.98
|6.09
|15.01
|4.73
|-12.59
|2.65
|-0.93
|Asian Petroproducts & Exports
|2.59
|-1.56
|1.06
|0.42
|16.16
|-21.63
|6.77
|Aadi Industries
|0.11
|-2.22
|-0.23
|4.02
|63.87
|37.30
|45.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Agarwal Industrial Corporation has declined 46.03% compared to peers like DCW (-38.16%), Nexxus Petro Industries (-37.23%), Polylink Polymers (India) (-12.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Agarwal Industrial Corporation has underperformed peers relative to DCW (4.89%) and Nexxus Petro Industries (-9.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|508.44
|515.59
|10
|496.25
|510.13
|20
|507.43
|509.14
|50
|501.23
|502.31
|100
|461.31
|515.99
|200
|599.25
|595.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Agarwal Industrial Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 2.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Agarwal Indl. Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Qu
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Agarwal Indl. Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Agarwal Indl. Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Agarwal Indl. Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 30, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Agarwal Indl. Corpn. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC084618 and registration number is 084618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1330.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹511.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agarwal Industrial Corporation is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹765.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Agarwal Industrial Corporation are ₹521.65 and ₹511.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Industrial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹1,002.65 and 52-week low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation is ₹360.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agarwal Industrial Corporation has shown returns of -2.44% over the past day, -4.28% for the past month, 7.97% over 3 months, -46.03% over 1 year, -15.24% across 3 years, and 8.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation are 17.57 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global