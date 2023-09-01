Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.16
|25.49
|74.19
|70.92
|50.33
|913.51
|256.60
|-0.48
|-4.20
|-8.86
|-3.21
|15.56
|38.19
|44.60
|1.59
|7.71
|16.72
|29.30
|-15.63
|131.01
|48.54
|4.23
|13.99
|22.90
|13.39
|10.61
|283.04
|101.11
|2.01
|-7.14
|12.74
|16.57
|19.16
|144.04
|-33.08
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC084618 and registration number is 084618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1405.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,565.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is 31.43 and PB ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is 5.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,46.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,14.30 and 52-week low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹531.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.