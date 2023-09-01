Follow Us

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASIAN PETROPRODUCTS & EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.65 Closed
3.050.64
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.55₹21.80
₹21.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.50₹49.20
₹21.65
Open Price
₹21.80
Prev. Close
₹21.01
Volume
8,197

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.12
  • R222.58
  • R323.37
  • Pivot
    21.33
  • S120.87
  • S220.08
  • S319.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.9421.54
  • 1024.3223.15
  • 2024.9826.63
  • 5026.1129.91
  • 10024.828.95
  • 20027.7727.13

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.74-44.99-19.1011.03-22.95612.17477.33
-0.18-3.85-8.64-3.0215.9038.6045.45
2.198.1817.0229.93-15.40133.4548.76
4.1913.8222.6813.5810.61284.12101.86
18.1526.4875.3271.9651.66918.49254.62
1.67-7.6312.4416.1519.14143.86-33.42
1.619.749.2713.75-16.6763.6751.67
3.77-9.00-20.10-21.51-53.00-91.50-91.50
-4.83-12.21-2.86-6.27-24.4434.53-49.25
0.59-7.12-9.60-12.63-25.49152.99152.99

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ1991PLC016666 and registration number is 016666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaykishor Chaturvedi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jashwant Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devindersingh Bhumra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nupur Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Chaturvedi
    Director

FAQs on Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is ₹18.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is 601.39 and PB ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is -67.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is ₹21.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is ₹49.20 and 52-week low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is ₹15.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

