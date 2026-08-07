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Asian Petroproducts & Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIAN PETROPRODUCTS & EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Asian Petroproducts & Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.49 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asian Petroproducts & Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.22₹9.64
₹9.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.00₹11.30
₹9.49
Open Price
₹9.64
Prev. Close
₹9.49
Volume
771

Source: Dion Global

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asian Petroproducts & Exports		2.59-1.561.060.4216.16-21.636.77
DCW		0.46-4.94-10.40-11.46-38.16-1.534.89
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		2.18-4.287.97-28.68-46.03-15.248.57
Nexxus Petro Industries		16.5716.55-12.54-11.30-37.23-14.88-9.21
Polylink Polymers (India)		-0.986.0915.014.73-12.592.65-0.93
Aadi Industries		0.11-2.22-0.234.0263.8737.3045.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asian Petroproducts & Exports has gained 16.16% compared to peers like DCW (-38.16%), Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-46.03%), Nexxus Petro Industries (-37.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Petroproducts & Exports has underperformed peers relative to DCW (4.89%) and Agarwal Industrial Corporation (8.57%).

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.219.38
109.119.3
209.229.27
509.419.26
1008.959.15
2008.949.11

Source: Dion Global

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asian Petroproducts & Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asian Petroproducts & Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTAsian Petroprod - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ended On 30 June, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 05:12 AM IST ISTAsian Petroprod - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTAsian Petroprod - Financial Results 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 02:41 AM IST ISTAsian Petroprod - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 27, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTAsian Petroprod - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Audited Financial Statements Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Asian Petroproducts & Exports

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ1991PLC016666 and registration number is 016666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaykishor Chaturvedi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jashwant Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devindersingh Bhumra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nupur Chaturvedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Chaturvedi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Asian Petroproducts & Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Asian Petroproducts & Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹9.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asian Petroproducts & Exports?

The Asian Petroproducts & Exports is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports?

The market cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹23.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Petroproducts & Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Petroproducts & Exports are ₹9.64 and ₹9.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Petroproducts & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹11.30 and 52-week low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹7.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asian Petroproducts & Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asian Petroproducts & Exports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, 1.06% over 3 months, 16.16% over 1 year, -21.63% across 3 years, and 6.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports are 18.94 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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