Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ1991PLC016666 and registration number is 016666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.