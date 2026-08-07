What is the share price of Asian Petroproducts & Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹9.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Asian Petroproducts & Exports? The Asian Petroproducts & Exports is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports? The market cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹23.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Petroproducts & Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Petroproducts & Exports are ₹9.64 and ₹9.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Petroproducts & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹11.30 and 52-week low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹7.00 as on .

How has the Asian Petroproducts & Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Asian Petroproducts & Exports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, 1.06% over 3 months, 16.16% over 1 year, -21.63% across 3 years, and 6.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports are 18.94 and 1.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global