Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.74
|-44.99
|-19.10
|11.03
|-22.95
|612.17
|477.33
|-0.18
|-3.85
|-8.64
|-3.02
|15.90
|38.60
|45.45
|2.19
|8.18
|17.02
|29.93
|-15.40
|133.45
|48.76
|4.19
|13.82
|22.68
|13.58
|10.61
|284.12
|101.86
|18.15
|26.48
|75.32
|71.96
|51.66
|918.49
|254.62
|1.67
|-7.63
|12.44
|16.15
|19.14
|143.86
|-33.42
|1.61
|9.74
|9.27
|13.75
|-16.67
|63.67
|51.67
|3.77
|-9.00
|-20.10
|-21.51
|-53.00
|-91.50
|-91.50
|-4.83
|-12.21
|-2.86
|-6.27
|-24.44
|34.53
|-49.25
|0.59
|-7.12
|-9.60
|-12.63
|-25.49
|152.99
|152.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ1991PLC016666 and registration number is 016666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is ₹18.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is 601.39 and PB ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is -67.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is ₹21.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is ₹49.20 and 52-week low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is ₹15.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.