Here's the live share price of Asian Petroproducts & Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asian Petroproducts & Exports
|2.59
|-1.56
|1.06
|0.42
|16.16
|-21.63
|6.77
|DCW
|0.46
|-4.94
|-10.40
|-11.46
|-38.16
|-1.53
|4.89
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|2.18
|-4.28
|7.97
|-28.68
|-46.03
|-15.24
|8.57
|Nexxus Petro Industries
|16.57
|16.55
|-12.54
|-11.30
|-37.23
|-14.88
|-9.21
|Polylink Polymers (India)
|-0.98
|6.09
|15.01
|4.73
|-12.59
|2.65
|-0.93
|Aadi Industries
|0.11
|-2.22
|-0.23
|4.02
|63.87
|37.30
|45.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asian Petroproducts & Exports has gained 16.16% compared to peers like DCW (-38.16%), Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-46.03%), Nexxus Petro Industries (-37.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Petroproducts & Exports has underperformed peers relative to DCW (4.89%) and Agarwal Industrial Corporation (8.57%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.21
|9.38
|10
|9.11
|9.3
|20
|9.22
|9.27
|50
|9.41
|9.26
|100
|8.95
|9.15
|200
|8.94
|9.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asian Petroproducts & Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Asian Petroprod - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ended On 30 June, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:12 AM IST IST
|Asian Petroprod - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|Asian Petroprod - Financial Results 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 02:41 AM IST IST
|Asian Petroprod - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 27, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Asian Petroprod - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Audited Financial Statements Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter
Source: Dion Global
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ1991PLC016666 and registration number is 016666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹9.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Petroproducts & Exports is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹23.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Petroproducts & Exports are ₹9.64 and ₹9.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Petroproducts & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹11.30 and 52-week low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports is ₹7.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Petroproducts & Exports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, 1.06% over 3 months, 16.16% over 1 year, -21.63% across 3 years, and 6.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports are 18.94 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global