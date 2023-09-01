Follow Us

POLYLINK POLYMERS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.75 Closed
3.640.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.01₹23.49
₹22.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.65₹30.70
₹22.75
Open Price
₹22.94
Prev. Close
₹21.95
Volume
18,906

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.49
  • R224.23
  • R324.97
  • Pivot
    22.75
  • S122.01
  • S221.27
  • S320.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.7421.91
  • 1025.2321.88
  • 2026.521.56
  • 5027.321.19
  • 10026.821.21
  • 20027.7321.92

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.619.749.2713.75-16.6763.6751.67
-0.18-3.85-8.64-3.0215.9038.6045.45
2.198.1817.0229.93-15.40133.4548.76
4.1913.8222.6813.5810.61284.12101.86
18.1526.4875.3271.9651.66918.49254.62
1.67-7.6312.4416.1519.14143.86-33.42
3.74-44.99-19.1011.03-22.95612.17477.33
3.77-9.00-20.10-21.51-53.00-91.50-91.50
-4.83-12.21-2.86-6.27-24.4434.53-49.25
0.59-7.12-9.60-12.63-25.49152.99152.99

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299GJ1993PLC032905 and registration number is 032905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K M Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J S Baijal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. U S Bhartia
    Chairman
  • Mr. R P Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Pragya Bhartia Barwale
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Shastri
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Keerthinarayanan Ananthakrishna Hemmige
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is ₹50.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is 84.26 and PB ratio of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is ₹22.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is ₹30.70 and 52-week low of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is ₹16.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

