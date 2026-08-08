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Polylink Polymers (India) Share Price

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BSE

POLYLINK POLYMERS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Polylink Polymers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.14 Closed
-3.36₹ -0.77
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polylink Polymers (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.01₹25.89
₹22.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.35₹27.00
₹22.14
Open Price
₹25.89
Prev. Close
₹22.91
Volume
6,178

Source: Dion Global

Polylink Polymers (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polylink Polymers (India)		-0.988.9613.774.73-15.52.65-0.93
DCW		0.46-1.28-9.33-11.46-37.47-1.534.89
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		2.181.0911.97-28.68-46.16-15.248.57
Nexxus Petro Industries		16.5716.55-12.54-11.3-37.23-14.88-9.21
Asian Petroproducts & Exports		2.590.42-1.960.4212.57-21.636.77
Aadi Industries		0.11-2.221.734.0264.4937.345.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polylink Polymers (India) has declined 15.50% compared to peers like DCW (-37.47%), Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-46.16%), Nexxus Petro Industries (-37.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Polylink Polymers (India) has underperformed peers relative to DCW (4.89%) and Agarwal Industrial Corporation (8.57%).

Polylink Polymers (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polylink Polymers (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.9322.32
1021.6822.07
2021.5621.79
5021.0321.17
10019.9720.71
20020.2821.36

Source: Dion Global

Polylink Polymers (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polylink Polymers (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Polylink Polymers (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTPolylink Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
Jul 06, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTPolylink Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTPolylink Polymers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obli
May 29, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTPolylink Polymers - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 25, 2026, 04:11 PM IST ISTPolylink Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Audited Standalon

Source: Dion Global

About Polylink Polymers (India)

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299GJ1993PLC032905 and registration number is 032905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uma Shankar Bhartia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ravi Prakash Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pragya Bhartia Barwale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Shastri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keerthinarayanan Ananthakrishna Hemmige
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Nagia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polylink Polymers (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Polylink Polymers (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹22.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polylink Polymers (India)?

The Polylink Polymers (India) is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polylink Polymers (India)?

The market cap of Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹48.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polylink Polymers (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polylink Polymers (India) are ₹25.89 and ₹22.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polylink Polymers (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polylink Polymers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹14.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Polylink Polymers (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polylink Polymers (India) has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, 6.09% for the past month, 15.01% over 3 months, -12.59% over 1 year, 2.65% across 3 years, and -0.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polylink Polymers (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polylink Polymers (India) are 40.04 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Polylink Polymers (India) News

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