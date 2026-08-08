What is the share price of Polylink Polymers (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹22.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Polylink Polymers (India)? The Polylink Polymers (India) is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polylink Polymers (India)? The market cap of Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹48.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polylink Polymers (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polylink Polymers (India) are ₹25.89 and ₹22.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polylink Polymers (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polylink Polymers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹14.35 as on .

How has the Polylink Polymers (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Polylink Polymers (India) has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, 6.09% for the past month, 15.01% over 3 months, -12.59% over 1 year, 2.65% across 3 years, and -0.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polylink Polymers (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polylink Polymers (India) are 40.04 and 1.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global