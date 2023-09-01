Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.61
|9.74
|9.27
|13.75
|-16.67
|63.67
|51.67
|-0.18
|-3.85
|-8.64
|-3.02
|15.90
|38.60
|45.45
|2.19
|8.18
|17.02
|29.93
|-15.40
|133.45
|48.76
|4.19
|13.82
|22.68
|13.58
|10.61
|284.12
|101.86
|18.15
|26.48
|75.32
|71.96
|51.66
|918.49
|254.62
|1.67
|-7.63
|12.44
|16.15
|19.14
|143.86
|-33.42
|3.74
|-44.99
|-19.10
|11.03
|-22.95
|612.17
|477.33
|3.77
|-9.00
|-20.10
|-21.51
|-53.00
|-91.50
|-91.50
|-4.83
|-12.21
|-2.86
|-6.27
|-24.44
|34.53
|-49.25
|0.59
|-7.12
|-9.60
|-12.63
|-25.49
|152.99
|152.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299GJ1993PLC032905 and registration number is 032905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is ₹50.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is 84.26 and PB ratio of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is ₹22.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is ₹30.70 and 52-week low of Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is ₹16.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.