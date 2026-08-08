Here's the live share price of Polylink Polymers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polylink Polymers (India)
|-0.98
|8.96
|13.77
|4.73
|-15.5
|2.65
|-0.93
|DCW
|0.46
|-1.28
|-9.33
|-11.46
|-37.47
|-1.53
|4.89
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|2.18
|1.09
|11.97
|-28.68
|-46.16
|-15.24
|8.57
|Nexxus Petro Industries
|16.57
|16.55
|-12.54
|-11.3
|-37.23
|-14.88
|-9.21
|Asian Petroproducts & Exports
|2.59
|0.42
|-1.96
|0.42
|12.57
|-21.63
|6.77
|Aadi Industries
|0.11
|-2.22
|1.73
|4.02
|64.49
|37.3
|45.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polylink Polymers (India) has declined 15.50% compared to peers like DCW (-37.47%), Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-46.16%), Nexxus Petro Industries (-37.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Polylink Polymers (India) has underperformed peers relative to DCW (4.89%) and Agarwal Industrial Corporation (8.57%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.93
|22.32
|10
|21.68
|22.07
|20
|21.56
|21.79
|50
|21.03
|21.17
|100
|19.97
|20.71
|200
|20.28
|21.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polylink Polymers (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Polylink Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Polylink Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Polylink Polymers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obli
|May 29, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Polylink Polymers - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 04:11 PM IST IST
|Polylink Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Audited Standalon
Source: Dion Global
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299GJ1993PLC032905 and registration number is 032905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹22.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polylink Polymers (India) is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹48.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polylink Polymers (India) are ₹25.89 and ₹22.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polylink Polymers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Polylink Polymers (India) is ₹14.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polylink Polymers (India) has shown returns of -3.36% over the past day, 6.09% for the past month, 15.01% over 3 months, -12.59% over 1 year, 2.65% across 3 years, and -0.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polylink Polymers (India) are 40.04 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global