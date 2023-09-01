Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.78
|22.34
|42.60
|30.98
|8.07
|67.36
|-61.32
|1.44
|8.50
|38.50
|49.16
|138.37
|290.50
|98.12
|10.10
|12.94
|12.87
|5.35
|-2.52
|8.51
|-53.39
|2.97
|12.09
|15.70
|47.46
|75.37
|164.61
|45.11
|10.41
|43.94
|58.18
|72.77
|171.27
|658.86
|328.21
|7.59
|73.70
|83.32
|151.83
|176.33
|506.04
|91.99
|-3.69
|19.29
|26.34
|25.00
|-0.42
|209.21
|135.00
|25.85
|54.17
|46.83
|38.06
|12.12
|496.77
|780.95
|0
|-13.77
|-44.39
|-59.11
|-79.86
|-85.75
|-96.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24305RJ1986PLC016132 and registration number is 016132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 301.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is ₹196.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is 15.21 and PB ratio of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is ₹12.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aksh Optifibre Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.