AKSH OPTIFIBRE LTD.

Sector : Cables - Telecom | Smallcap | NSE
₹12.05 Closed
9.551.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aksh Optifibre Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.10₹12.50
₹12.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹14.30
₹12.05
Open Price
₹11.25
Prev. Close
₹11.00
Volume
41,38,029

Aksh Optifibre Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.63
  • R213.27
  • R314.03
  • Pivot
    11.87
  • S111.23
  • S210.47
  • S39.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.3311.17
  • 1011.4311.18
  • 2011.6210.93
  • 5011.3510.16
  • 10010.429.72
  • 20011.149.68

Aksh Optifibre Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.7822.3442.6030.988.0767.36-61.32
1.448.5038.5049.16138.37290.5098.12
10.1012.9412.875.35-2.528.51-53.39
2.9712.0915.7047.4675.37164.6145.11
10.4143.9458.1872.77171.27658.86328.21
7.5973.7083.32151.83176.33506.0491.99
-3.6919.2926.3425.00-0.42209.21135.00
25.8554.1746.8338.0612.12496.77780.95
0-13.77-44.39-59.11-79.86-85.75-96.56

Aksh Optifibre Ltd. Share Holdings

Aksh Optifibre Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aksh Optifibre Ltd.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24305RJ1986PLC016132 and registration number is 016132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 301.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Kailash S Choudhari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Satyendra Kumar Gupta
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Rikhab Chand Mogha
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Katyal
    Director
  • Mr. Anuja Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Harvinder Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Puri
    Director

FAQs on Aksh Optifibre Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aksh Optifibre Ltd.?

The market cap of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is ₹196.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aksh Optifibre Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is 15.21 and PB ratio of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aksh Optifibre Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is ₹12.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aksh Optifibre Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aksh Optifibre Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

