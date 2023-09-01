What is the Market Cap of Aksh Optifibre Ltd.? The market cap of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is ₹196.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aksh Optifibre Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is 15.21 and PB ratio of Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is 0.65 as on .

What is the share price of Aksh Optifibre Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is ₹12.05 as on .