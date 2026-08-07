Here's the live share price of Aksh Optifibre along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aksh Optifibre
|25.50
|7.21
|-2.29
|25.05
|-15.66
|-17.09
|-7.90
|Sterlite Technologies
|14.78
|15.59
|78.25
|347.15
|398.83
|59.14
|16.90
|Vindhya Telelinks
|14.79
|16.71
|35.95
|96.64
|48.89
|1.52
|11.19
|Birla Cable
|25.03
|38.90
|54.68
|65.48
|52.70
|4.33
|19.80
|Surana Telecom and Power
|-3.03
|-7.37
|-7.90
|-4.35
|-2.22
|15.31
|19.34
|Clenon Enterprises
|0
|-0.20
|-5.31
|-25.01
|-8.88
|45.33
|25.15
|Tamilnadu Telecommunications
|0.22
|3.00
|-5.12
|0.32
|-48.07
|14.04
|-11.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aksh Optifibre has declined 15.66% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (398.83%), Vindhya Telelinks (48.89%), Birla Cable (52.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Aksh Optifibre has underperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (16.90%) and Vindhya Telelinks (11.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.51
|5.91
|10
|5.64
|5.82
|20
|5.84
|5.93
|50
|6.46
|6.17
|100
|6
|6.19
|200
|6.15
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aksh Optifibre remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 80.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Aksh Optifibre - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:41 PM IST IST
|Aksh Optifibre - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Aksh Optifibre - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jun 23, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Aksh Optifibre - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jun 21, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|Aksh Optifibre - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Public Announcement
Source: Dion Global
Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24305RJ1986PLC016132 and registration number is 016132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aksh Optifibre is ₹6.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aksh Optifibre is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aksh Optifibre is ₹111.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aksh Optifibre are ₹6.93 and ₹6.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aksh Optifibre stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aksh Optifibre is ₹8.90 and 52-week low of Aksh Optifibre is ₹3.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aksh Optifibre has shown returns of 3.64% over the past day, 7.21% for the past month, -2.29% over 3 months, -15.66% over 1 year, -17.09% across 3 years, and -7.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aksh Optifibre are -8.51 and -8.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global