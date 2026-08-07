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Aksh Optifibre Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKSH OPTIFIBRE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Aksh Optifibre along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.84 Closed
3.64₹ 0.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aksh Optifibre Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.50₹6.93
₹6.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.81₹8.90
₹6.84
Open Price
₹6.65
Prev. Close
₹6.60
Volume
1,15,272

Source: Dion Global

Aksh Optifibre Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aksh Optifibre		25.507.21-2.2925.05-15.66-17.09-7.90
Sterlite Technologies		14.7815.5978.25347.15398.8359.1416.90
Vindhya Telelinks		14.7916.7135.9596.6448.891.5211.19
Birla Cable		25.0338.9054.6865.4852.704.3319.80
Surana Telecom and Power		-3.03-7.37-7.90-4.35-2.2215.3119.34
Clenon Enterprises		0-0.20-5.31-25.01-8.8845.3325.15
Tamilnadu Telecommunications		0.223.00-5.120.32-48.0714.04-11.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aksh Optifibre has declined 15.66% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (398.83%), Vindhya Telelinks (48.89%), Birla Cable (52.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Aksh Optifibre has underperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (16.90%) and Vindhya Telelinks (11.19%).

Aksh Optifibre Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aksh Optifibre Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.515.91
105.645.82
205.845.93
506.466.17
10066.19
2006.156.47

Source: Dion Global

Aksh Optifibre Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aksh Optifibre remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 80.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aksh Optifibre Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTAksh Optifibre - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 04:41 PM IST ISTAksh Optifibre - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTAksh Optifibre - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jun 23, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTAksh Optifibre - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jun 21, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTAksh Optifibre - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Public Announcement

Source: Dion Global

About Aksh Optifibre

Aksh Optifibre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24305RJ1986PLC016132 and registration number is 016132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Kailash Shantilal Choudhari
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Satyendra Kumar Gupta
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Sanjay Katyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuja Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Puri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harvinder Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aksh Optifibre Share Price

What is the share price of Aksh Optifibre?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aksh Optifibre is ₹6.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aksh Optifibre?

The Aksh Optifibre is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aksh Optifibre?

The market cap of Aksh Optifibre is ₹111.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aksh Optifibre?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aksh Optifibre are ₹6.93 and ₹6.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aksh Optifibre?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aksh Optifibre stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aksh Optifibre is ₹8.90 and 52-week low of Aksh Optifibre is ₹3.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aksh Optifibre performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aksh Optifibre has shown returns of 3.64% over the past day, 7.21% for the past month, -2.29% over 3 months, -15.66% over 1 year, -17.09% across 3 years, and -7.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aksh Optifibre?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aksh Optifibre are -8.51 and -8.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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