What is the share price of Aksh Optifibre? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aksh Optifibre is ₹6.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Aksh Optifibre? The Aksh Optifibre is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aksh Optifibre? The market cap of Aksh Optifibre is ₹111.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aksh Optifibre? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aksh Optifibre are ₹6.93 and ₹6.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aksh Optifibre? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aksh Optifibre stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aksh Optifibre is ₹8.90 and 52-week low of Aksh Optifibre is ₹3.81 as on .

How has the Aksh Optifibre performed historically in terms of returns? The Aksh Optifibre has shown returns of 3.64% over the past day, 7.21% for the past month, -2.29% over 3 months, -15.66% over 1 year, -17.09% across 3 years, and -7.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aksh Optifibre? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aksh Optifibre are -8.51 and -8.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global