Here's the live share price of Clenon Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Clenon Enterprises has gained 32.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 47.67%.

Clenon Enterprises’s current P/E of -24.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.