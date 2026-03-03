Here's the live share price of Clenon Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Clenon Enterprises has gained 32.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 47.67%.
Clenon Enterprises’s current P/E of -24.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Clenon Enterprises
|0
|0
|10.24
|21.52
|47.67
|59.97
|32.56
|Sterlite Technologies
|4.69
|38.78
|67.82
|58.51
|107.08
|2.31
|-4.89
|Vindhya Telelinks
|-2.87
|-16.34
|-32.56
|-33.14
|-22.48
|-12.94
|4.00
|Birla Cable
|3.54
|6.41
|-1.18
|-10.70
|6.73
|2.19
|17.59
|Surana Telecom and Power
|-5.50
|-5.50
|-12.82
|-16.50
|-2.69
|21.41
|28.30
|Aksh Optifibre
|-3.79
|-12.95
|-28.59
|-44.27
|-41.34
|-20.46
|-8.07
|Tamilnadu Telecommunications
|10.00
|1.85
|-6.50
|-39.52
|7.97
|9.97
|9.87
Over the last one year, Clenon Enterprises has gained 47.67% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (107.08%), Vindhya Telelinks (-22.48%), Birla Cable (6.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Clenon Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (-4.89%) and Vindhya Telelinks (4.00%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.83
|59.09
|10
|57.98
|57.98
|20
|55.81
|55.96
|50
|50.4
|49.17
|100
|34.14
|38.07
|200
|17.37
|25.15
In the latest quarter, Clenon Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
|Clenon Enterprises - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Proceeds For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
|Clenon Enterprises - Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Third Quarter Of The FY 2025-26 Ended On 3
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
|Clenon Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Result
|Feb 07, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
|Clenon Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February, 2026.
|Jan 14, 2026, 12:49 AM IST
|Clenon Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Clenon Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201TG1992PLC013772 and registration number is 013772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clenon Enterprises is ₹59.97 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Clenon Enterprises is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Clenon Enterprises is ₹65.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Clenon Enterprises are ₹59.97 and ₹59.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clenon Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clenon Enterprises is ₹59.97 and 52-week low of Clenon Enterprises is ₹40.61 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Clenon Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, 47.67% over 1 year, 59.97% across 3 years, and 32.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clenon Enterprises are -24.65 and 8.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.