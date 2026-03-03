Facebook Pixel Code
Clenon Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLENON ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Clenon Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.97 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Clenon Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.97₹59.97
₹59.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.61₹59.97
₹59.97
Open Price
₹59.97
Prev. Close
₹59.97
Volume
4,677

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Clenon Enterprises has gained 32.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 47.67%.

Clenon Enterprises’s current P/E of -24.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Clenon Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Clenon Enterprises		0010.2421.5247.6759.9732.56
Sterlite Technologies		4.6938.7867.8258.51107.082.31-4.89
Vindhya Telelinks		-2.87-16.34-32.56-33.14-22.48-12.944.00
Birla Cable		3.546.41-1.18-10.706.732.1917.59
Surana Telecom and Power		-5.50-5.50-12.82-16.50-2.6921.4128.30
Aksh Optifibre		-3.79-12.95-28.59-44.27-41.34-20.46-8.07
Tamilnadu Telecommunications		10.001.85-6.50-39.527.979.979.87

Over the last one year, Clenon Enterprises has gained 47.67% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (107.08%), Vindhya Telelinks (-22.48%), Birla Cable (6.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Clenon Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (-4.89%) and Vindhya Telelinks (4.00%).

Clenon Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Clenon Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.8359.09
1057.9857.98
2055.8155.96
5050.449.17
10034.1438.07
20017.3725.15

Clenon Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Clenon Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Clenon Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 15, 2026, 12:02 AM ISTClenon Enterprises - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Proceeds For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
Feb 14, 2026, 11:52 PM ISTClenon Enterprises - Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Third Quarter Of The FY 2025-26 Ended On 3
Feb 14, 2026, 11:29 PM ISTClenon Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Result
Feb 07, 2026, 11:02 PM ISTClenon Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February, 2026.
Jan 14, 2026, 12:49 AM ISTClenon Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Clenon Enterprises

Clenon Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201TG1992PLC013772 and registration number is 013772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nithin Kumar Mathur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Pagadala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Sri Kadumuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Gangulareddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Clenon Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Clenon Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clenon Enterprises is ₹59.97 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Clenon Enterprises?

The Clenon Enterprises is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Clenon Enterprises?

The market cap of Clenon Enterprises is ₹65.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Clenon Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Clenon Enterprises are ₹59.97 and ₹59.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Clenon Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clenon Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clenon Enterprises is ₹59.97 and 52-week low of Clenon Enterprises is ₹40.61 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Clenon Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Clenon Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, 47.67% over 1 year, 59.97% across 3 years, and 32.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Clenon Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clenon Enterprises are -24.65 and 8.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Clenon Enterprises News

