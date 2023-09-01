Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Synthiko Foils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1984PLC033829 and registration number is 033829. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Synthiko Foils Ltd. is ₹19.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Synthiko Foils Ltd. is 892.0 and PB ratio of Synthiko Foils Ltd. is 3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Synthiko Foils Ltd. is ₹111.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Synthiko Foils Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Synthiko Foils Ltd. is ₹392.70 and 52-week low of Synthiko Foils Ltd. is ₹51.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.