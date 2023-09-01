Follow Us

SYNTHIKO FOILS LTD.

Sector : Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires | Smallcap | BSE
₹111.50 Closed
4.995.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Synthiko Foils Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.50₹111.50
₹111.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.45₹392.70
₹111.50
Open Price
₹111.50
Prev. Close
₹106.20
Volume
126

Synthiko Foils Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1111.5
  • R2111.5
  • R3111.5
  • Pivot
    111.5
  • S1111.5
  • S2111.5
  • S3111.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5191.42100.19
  • 10191.24102.85
  • 20162.46115.01
  • 50102.99139.84
  • 10069.25157.35
  • 20058.7159.2

Synthiko Foils Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.20-28.25-36.65-39.6395.79356.97265.57
-7.68-5.1444.4291.1469.741,079.8694.54
-4.214.7419.8141.06-16.29217.20117.60
-0.2110.768.9113.78-9.03385.3166.93
1.724.088.337.54-3.63-2.53-59.56

Synthiko Foils Ltd. Share Holdings

Synthiko Foils Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Synthiko Foils Ltd.

Synthiko Foils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH1984PLC033829 and registration number is 033829. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dilip D Punjabi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Bhavesh Dadhia
    Woman Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Dadhia
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mr. Bhavesh Dadhia
    WholeTime Director & CEO

FAQs on Synthiko Foils Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Synthiko Foils Ltd.?

The market cap of Synthiko Foils Ltd. is ₹19.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Synthiko Foils Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Synthiko Foils Ltd. is 892.0 and PB ratio of Synthiko Foils Ltd. is 3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Synthiko Foils Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Synthiko Foils Ltd. is ₹111.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Synthiko Foils Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Synthiko Foils Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Synthiko Foils Ltd. is ₹392.70 and 52-week low of Synthiko Foils Ltd. is ₹51.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

