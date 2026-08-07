Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Euro Panel Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

EURO PANEL PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Euro Panel Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Euro Panel Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.50₹164.90
₹161.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.55₹254.20
₹161.50
Open Price
₹163.00
Prev. Close
₹161.50
Volume
2,012

Source: Dion Global

Euro Panel Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Euro Panel Products		2.44-3.87-2.42-10.77-29.69-7.78-4.74
Arfin India		-1.45-2.35-7.2015.08147.3424.9668.42
Belding India		-0.94-33.19-31.42-54.60123.1351.4776.32
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		-4.21-3.7712.03-7.70-24.7689.4654.63
P G Foils		19.2015.848.54-17.753.14-3.914.12
Hind Aluminium Industries		6.01-1.25-4.91-1.9453.3438.9521.12
Jivial Industries		1.14-39.38-50.59-50.59-50.59-20.94-13.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Euro Panel Products has declined 29.69% compared to peers like Arfin India (147.34%), Belding India (123.13%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-24.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Euro Panel Products has underperformed peers relative to Arfin India (68.42%) and Belding India (76.32%).

Euro Panel Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Euro Panel Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5159.03160.64
10160.37160.9
20162.82162.74
50171.4167.14
100168.21171.46
200178.84182.76

Source: Dion Global

Euro Panel Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Euro Panel Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Euro Panel Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTEuro Panel Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 17, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTEuro Panel Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 08, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTEuro Panel Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTEuro Panel Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 09, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTEuro Panel Products - Intimation Regarding Incorporation Of Subsidiary Company

Source: Dion Global

About Euro Panel Products

Euro Panel Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931MH2013PLC251176 and registration number is 251176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Nanalal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Divyam Rajesh Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Krishna Rajesh Shah
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Daisy Dsouza
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Barkharani Harsh Nevatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Chetan Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Euro Panel Products Share Price

What is the share price of Euro Panel Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Panel Products is ₹161.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Euro Panel Products?

The Euro Panel Products is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Panel Products?

The market cap of Euro Panel Products is ₹395.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Euro Panel Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro Panel Products are ₹164.90 and ₹161.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro Panel Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Panel Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Panel Products is ₹254.20 and 52-week low of Euro Panel Products is ₹137.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Euro Panel Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Euro Panel Products has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.87% for the past month, -2.42% over 3 months, -29.69% over 1 year, -7.78% across 3 years, and -4.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Euro Panel Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro Panel Products are 14.90 and 2.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Euro Panel Products News

More Euro Panel Products News
Market Pulse