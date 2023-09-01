Follow Us

EURO PANEL PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹149.95 Closed
-0.83-1.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Euro Panel Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹149.00₹154.50
₹149.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.00₹163.75
₹149.95
Open Price
₹154.50
Prev. Close
₹151.20
Volume
26,000

Euro Panel Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1153.25
  • R2156
  • R3157.5
  • Pivot
    151.75
  • S1149
  • S2147.5
  • S3144.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.54152.27
  • 10118.06151.63
  • 20115.58147.44
  • 50111.37136.98
  • 100106.49129.15
  • 200104.75122.14

Euro Panel Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4016.3221.6323.6024.17108.68108.68
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Euro Panel Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Euro Panel Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Euro Panel Products Ltd.

Euro Panel Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931MH2013PLC251176 and registration number is 251176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 216.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Nanalal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Divyam Rajesh Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Barkharani Harsh Nevatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Shyamsunder Rungta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Daisy Dsouza
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Euro Panel Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Panel Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Euro Panel Products Ltd. is ₹367.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Euro Panel Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Euro Panel Products Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Euro Panel Products Ltd. is 3.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Euro Panel Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Panel Products Ltd. is ₹149.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro Panel Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Panel Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Panel Products Ltd. is ₹163.75 and 52-week low of Euro Panel Products Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

