What is the share price of Euro Panel Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Panel Products is ₹161.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Euro Panel Products? The Euro Panel Products is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Panel Products? The market cap of Euro Panel Products is ₹395.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Euro Panel Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro Panel Products are ₹164.90 and ₹161.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro Panel Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Panel Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Panel Products is ₹254.20 and 52-week low of Euro Panel Products is ₹137.55 as on .

How has the Euro Panel Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Euro Panel Products has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.87% for the past month, -2.42% over 3 months, -29.69% over 1 year, -7.78% across 3 years, and -4.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Euro Panel Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro Panel Products are 14.90 and 2.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global