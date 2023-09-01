Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.40
|16.32
|21.63
|23.60
|24.17
|108.68
|108.68
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Euro Panel Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931MH2013PLC251176 and registration number is 251176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 216.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Euro Panel Products Ltd. is ₹367.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Euro Panel Products Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Euro Panel Products Ltd. is 3.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Panel Products Ltd. is ₹149.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Panel Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Panel Products Ltd. is ₹163.75 and 52-week low of Euro Panel Products Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.