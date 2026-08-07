Here's the live share price of Euro Panel Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Euro Panel Products
|2.44
|-3.87
|-2.42
|-10.77
|-29.69
|-7.78
|-4.74
|Arfin India
|-1.45
|-2.35
|-7.20
|15.08
|147.34
|24.96
|68.42
|Belding India
|-0.94
|-33.19
|-31.42
|-54.60
|123.13
|51.47
|76.32
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|-4.21
|-3.77
|12.03
|-7.70
|-24.76
|89.46
|54.63
|P G Foils
|19.20
|15.84
|8.54
|-17.75
|3.14
|-3.91
|4.12
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|6.01
|-1.25
|-4.91
|-1.94
|53.34
|38.95
|21.12
|Jivial Industries
|1.14
|-39.38
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-20.94
|-13.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Euro Panel Products has declined 29.69% compared to peers like Arfin India (147.34%), Belding India (123.13%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-24.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Euro Panel Products has underperformed peers relative to Arfin India (68.42%) and Belding India (76.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|159.03
|160.64
|10
|160.37
|160.9
|20
|162.82
|162.74
|50
|171.4
|167.14
|100
|168.21
|171.46
|200
|178.84
|182.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Euro Panel Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Euro Panel Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Euro Panel Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Euro Panel Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Euro Panel Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 09, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Euro Panel Products - Intimation Regarding Incorporation Of Subsidiary Company
Source: Dion Global
Euro Panel Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931MH2013PLC251176 and registration number is 251176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Panel Products is ₹161.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Euro Panel Products is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Euro Panel Products is ₹395.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro Panel Products are ₹164.90 and ₹161.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Panel Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Panel Products is ₹254.20 and 52-week low of Euro Panel Products is ₹137.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Euro Panel Products has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.87% for the past month, -2.42% over 3 months, -29.69% over 1 year, -7.78% across 3 years, and -4.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro Panel Products are 14.90 and 2.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global