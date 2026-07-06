If you drive in India, you already know these two companies. The BPCL pump on one corner, the Indian Oil Corp (IOC) pump on the other.

Both are government-owned Maharatna giants. Both refine crude oil and sell petrol, diesel, LPG and jet fuel across the country.

So, when a retail investor asks which is the better OMC stock – BPCL vs IOC – the honest answer is that they are more alike than different, and the gap comes down to a handful of numbers.

OMC is short for oil marketing company – this is a business that buys or refines fuel and sells it to the public. That single sentence hides the whole investment case.

These companies make money in two very different ways, and the balance between them decides how much you earn and how bumpy the ride is.

Here, we compare BPCL and IOC on the figures that actually matter.

Please note, all the financials that you’re going to see are standalone. Standalone keeps the comparison clean and apples-to-apples, but it does leave out chunks of each group (IOC’s stake in Chennai Petroleum, BPCL’s upstream and gas arms, and so on).

Read on…

How an OMC Makes Money

There are two engines to how an OMC makes money.

The first is refining. A refinery buys crude oil, processes it, and sells the finished fuel. The profit on that conversion is measured as the Gross Refining Margin, or GRM. These are the dollars earned on each barrel after subtracting the cost of the crude.

When global refining is tight, GRMs are fat and when the world has spare refining capacity, they thin out. GRMs are set by international markets, so no Indian OMC controls them.

The second engine is marketing – the retail spread between what the company pays for fuel and what it charges at the pump.

In India this is where politics enters the picture. When crude spikes, the government often leans on OMCs to hold pump prices steady, so households aren’t hit. The OMC absorbs the difference.

That gap used to be formally called an under-recovery but today it shows up quietly as squeezed marketing margins.

The clearest recent example is cooking gas: OMCs sold subsidised, LPG below cost for long stretches, and the loss landed on their own books.

So, an OMC’s profit in any given year is really three things stacked together: the refining margin (global, uncontrollable), the marketing margin (domestic, politically sensitive), and inventory gains or losses – the paper profit or loss on fuel already in tanks when crude prices move.

That last point is why OMC profits can swing violently from one year to the next even when the business itself hasn’t changed much.

BPCL vs IOC: The Raw Scorecard

Let’s start with size.

On standalone sales, IOC is the bigger animal by a wide margin. It books roughly 1.7 times BPCL’s revenue. That reflects its larger refining footprint and the country’s biggest fuel retail network.

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But bigger sales don’t automatically mean a better stock. What you’re buying is profit per rupee invested, and steadiness of that profit.

Here is the three-year picture of both companies.

BPCL vs IOC – Financial Snapshot

Metric BPCL FY26 BPCL FY25 IOC FY26 IOC FY25 Total Sales 5,22,668 5,00,371 8,86,224 8,45,513 Net Profit (PAT) 23,303 13,275 36,802 12,962 Net Profit Margin 4.5% 2.7% 4.2% 1.5% Return on Net Worth 24.5% 16.4% 18.0% 7.2% Earnings per Share (₹) 54.5 31.1 26.1 9.2

Data Source: Ace Equity, all figures in Rs Cr

Two things immediately stand out here.

First, BPCL earns a higher return on the money shareholders have put in. In FY26, every Rs 100 of BPCL’s net worth produced about Rs 24.5 of profit, against roughly Rs 18 for IOC. It has a leaner balance sheet, so the same profit stretches further per rupee of equity.

Second, both had a rough FY25 and a strong recovery in FY26.

IOC’s profit collapsed about 67% from FY24 to FY25, then roughly tripled the next year. BPCL’s fell around 50% and then bounced.

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That is the inventory-and-margin volatility we described earlier in this editorial.

The recovery in FY26 was real and visible in the quarterly numbers. IOC’s Q4 FY26 net profit rose about 78% year on year (YoY), helped by better refining spreads and softer crude.

But do not mistake a good year for a smooth business.

Look at the 3-year swing in profit: BPCL’s PAT ranged from Rs 132.75 billion (bn) to Rs 266.73 bn while IOC’s ranged from Rs 129.62 bn to Rs 396.19 bn.

Let’s look at valuations next.

Valuation: What You Pay for Those Earnings

A profitable company can still be a poor buy if the price is too high. Two simple gauges tell you what the market is charging.

The price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is the share price divided by earnings per share – roughly, how many years of current profit you’re paying for.

The price-to-book ratio (PB) is the share price against the company’s net worth per share – how much you pay for each rupee of the company’s net worth. For asset-heavy businesses like refiners, PB is especially telling.

BPCL vs IOC – Valuations

Valuation & payout BPCL IOC Adjusted PE (FY26) 5.2x 5.2 Price-to-Book (FY26) 1.26x 0.93 Dividend Yield (FY26) 6.2% 6.1% Dividend per Share, FY26 (Rs) 17.5 8.25 Dividend Payout Ratio 32% 32%

Data Source: Ace Equity

On earnings, the two are priced almost identically – around five times their profit, which is cheap by the standards of the broader market and typical for PSU energy names carrying policy risk.

The actual difference is in book value.

IOC trades below its net worth (PB under 1), while BPCL trades at a modest premium to it.

A below-book price can mean the market is being cautious about IOC’s asset returns, or that there’s a bargain if those returns improve.

BPCL’s premium says the market rewards its higher return on equity.

Dividends: The Reason Many Investors Hold OMCs

For a lot of retail investors, OMCs are held for income. Both BPCL and IOC pay generously.

In FY26 both offered a dividend yield above 6%, meaning Rs 100 invested returned more than Rs 6 in cash dividends that year and both distributed about a third of their profit as dividends.

That payout discipline is similar, which matters: a dividend is only as reliable as the profit behind it, and both companies keep roughly two-thirds of earnings in the business.

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A word of caution on yield, though. Dividend yield rises when the price falls, so a very high figure can be a stock the market has marked down rather than a gift.

Look at the rupee dividend and the payout ratio together, not the yield alone. On that basis both look sustainable at current profit levels but remember FY25, when profits halved or worse.

A dividend built on a good year can also shrink in a bad one.

Green Hydrogen Bets

In the energy transition underway, both companies are betting big on green hydrogen.

BPCL: The company is expanding its presence in green hydrogen through multiple projects and strategic partnerships.

It has commissioned a 5 MW green hydrogen plant at its Bina Refinery and is developing integrated green hydrogen and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. The upcoming capacities are 1.5 KTPA at Bina and 0.5 KTPA at Kochi.

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In addition, BPCL has collaborated with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to develop India’s first indigenous alkaline electrolyser, a key technology used in green hydrogen production.

NeuEN Green Energy, a 50:50 joint venture between BPCL and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, secured a contract in March 2026 to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum (10 KTPA) of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery.

Through these initiatives, BPCL is building a strong presence in India’s green hydrogen value chain.

IOC: IOC is building one of India’s most significant green hydrogen projects – a 10,000 tonnes per annum green hydrogen plant at its Panipat refinery, which is scheduled for commissioning by December 2027.

The project is expected to play a key role in reducing the company’s carbon footprint and accelerating the adoption of clean hydrogen in refinery operations.

The company has also outlined an ambitious target of converting 50% of its current hydrogen consumption to green hydrogen by 2030. This transition is expected to support decarbonisation across sectors such as oil refining, steel manufacturing, and heavy transportation.

By leveraging renewable power sources such as solar and wind for electrolysis, IOC is positioning itself as a key participant in India’s emerging green hydrogen ecosystem.

The Things that Ratios Don’t Show: Capex, Debt and Policy

Numbers on a page miss three forces that will shape the next few years for both companies.

Heavy capital spending: Both are pouring money into new capacity – BPCL into its Bina refinery expansion and petrochemicals, IOC into Panipat and its own petrochemical build-out.

This spending is necessary to stay competitive, but it consumes cash and can pressure debt and dividends while it’s underway. A stretch of high capex is a stretch of lower free cash.

Balance-sheet strength: BPCL’s higher return on net worth partly reflects a tighter, more efficient balance sheet. IOC is larger and carries more on its books.

Neither is in distress and both hold top-tier domestic credit ratings, but the leaner operator generally has more room to absorb a bad year without cutting the dividend.

Policy and subsidy risk: This is the big one, and it applies equally to both. When crude spikes and the government wants pump prices held, OMC marketing margins take the hit.

LPG under-recoveries have cost both companies real money in recent years. Any comparison that ignores this is incomplete: you are buying a business whose profit can be capped by policy in exactly the years crude is highest.

The energy-transition question: Both are spending big on green hydrogen, EV charging and biofuels. It’s early, the amounts are small against the core business, and it’s too soon to score. So, investors should treat it as optionality, not a reason to buy either today.

Which is the Better OMC Stock: BPCL or IOC?

On standalone basis, BPCL edges IOC on quality, while IOC edges BPCL on price.

BPCL’s case is efficiency. A return on net worth of about 24.5% against IOC’s 18% in FY26, a higher and steadier net profit margin, and a slightly less violent profit swing over the three years.

You pay a small premium to book value for that, but you’re paying for a business that turns equity into profit more effectively. If you want the better-run operator and don’t mind paying fair value, BPCL is the cleaner pick based on this data.

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IOC’s case is value and scale. It trades below its book value, offers a near-identical earnings multiple and dividend yield, and is the largest fuel retailer in the country.

If IOC’s returns on its larger asset base improve even modestly, the below-book price leaves more room to re-rate. The trade-off is that IOC’s profits have historically swung harder, so you’re accepting more year-to-year bumpiness for a cheaper entry price.

Both share the same core risk – refining and marketing margins they don’t fully control, and policy that can cap profits in years of high crude oil prices.

Before making any investment decision, investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors.

Happy investing.

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