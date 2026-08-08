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Nath Bio-Genes (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATH BIO-GENES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Nath Bio-Genes (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹157.70 Closed
-2.53₹ -4.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nath Bio-Genes (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.50₹160.00
₹157.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.75₹207.00
₹157.70
Open Price
₹160.00
Prev. Close
₹161.80
Volume
2,616

Source: Dion Global

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-0.91-6.10-9.601.81-9.60-12.26-15.93
Kotyark Industries		19.2710.7710.1524.3424.347.534.45
Tierra Agrotech		-5.96-9.32-13.83-17.51-9.84-33.23-32.30
Mangalam Seeds		12.0422.525.534.96-14.05-13.6211.77
CCME Global		-22.52-29.48-30.8010.58171.9696.4062.74
Vivo Bio Tech		1.77-6.20-23.16-23.24-39.99-10.39-23.60
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)		0-1.79-9.84-16.67-30.38-19.39-38.74
Genomic Valley Biotech		9.263.7933.7817.99-36.9613.265.99
Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)		4.473.37-6.03-18.51-14.3912.487.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nath Bio-Genes (India) has declined 9.60% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%), Mangalam Seeds (-14.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Nath Bio-Genes (India) has underperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Tierra Agrotech (-32.30%).

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5160.85162.39
10160.91161.95
20161.89162.44
50166.33163.75
100161.81162.81
200158.89163.49

Source: Dion Global

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nath Bio-Genes (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,26,3410.032.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Nath Bio-Genes (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTNath Bio-Genes - Announcement Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
Jul 30, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTNath Bio-Genes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 29, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTNath Bio-Genes - Financial Results As Of 30Th June 2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTNath Bio-Genes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 18, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTNath Bio-Genes - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Nath Bio-Genes (India)

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1993PLC072842 and registration number is 072842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish Kagliwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Deshpande
    Director
  • Ms. Ashu Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Jeevanlata Kagliwal
    Director
  • Mr. Vadla Nagabhushanam
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Purohit
    Director
  • Mr. Akash Kagliwal
    Director

FAQs on Nath Bio-Genes (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Nath Bio-Genes (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹157.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nath Bio-Genes (India)?

The Nath Bio-Genes (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nath Bio-Genes (India)?

The market cap of Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹299.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nath Bio-Genes (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nath Bio-Genes (India) are ₹160.00 and ₹157.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nath Bio-Genes (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nath Bio-Genes (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹207.00 and 52-week low of Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹126.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nath Bio-Genes (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nath Bio-Genes (India) has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -6.1% for the past month, -9.6% over 3 months, -9.6% over 1 year, -12.26% across 3 years, and -15.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) are 8.19 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nath Bio-Genes (India) News

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