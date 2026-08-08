Here's the live share price of Nath Bio-Genes (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-0.91
|-6.10
|-9.60
|1.81
|-9.60
|-12.26
|-15.93
|Kotyark Industries
|19.27
|10.77
|10.15
|24.34
|24.34
|7.53
|4.45
|Tierra Agrotech
|-5.96
|-9.32
|-13.83
|-17.51
|-9.84
|-33.23
|-32.30
|Mangalam Seeds
|12.04
|22.52
|5.53
|4.96
|-14.05
|-13.62
|11.77
|CCME Global
|-22.52
|-29.48
|-30.80
|10.58
|171.96
|96.40
|62.74
|Vivo Bio Tech
|1.77
|-6.20
|-23.16
|-23.24
|-39.99
|-10.39
|-23.60
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)
|0
|-1.79
|-9.84
|-16.67
|-30.38
|-19.39
|-38.74
|Genomic Valley Biotech
|9.26
|3.79
|33.78
|17.99
|-36.96
|13.26
|5.99
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
|4.47
|3.37
|-6.03
|-18.51
|-14.39
|12.48
|7.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nath Bio-Genes (India) has declined 9.60% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%), Mangalam Seeds (-14.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Nath Bio-Genes (India) has underperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Tierra Agrotech (-32.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|160.85
|162.39
|10
|160.91
|161.95
|20
|161.89
|162.44
|50
|166.33
|163.75
|100
|161.81
|162.81
|200
|158.89
|163.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nath Bio-Genes (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,26,341
|0.03
|2.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Nath Bio-Genes - Announcement Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Nath Bio-Genes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Nath Bio-Genes - Financial Results As Of 30Th June 2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Nath Bio-Genes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Nath Bio-Genes - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1993PLC072842 and registration number is 072842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹157.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nath Bio-Genes (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹299.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nath Bio-Genes (India) are ₹160.00 and ₹157.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nath Bio-Genes (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹207.00 and 52-week low of Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹126.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nath Bio-Genes (India) has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -6.1% for the past month, -9.6% over 3 months, -9.6% over 1 year, -12.26% across 3 years, and -15.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) are 8.19 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global