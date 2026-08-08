What is the share price of Nath Bio-Genes (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹157.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Nath Bio-Genes (India)? The Nath Bio-Genes (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nath Bio-Genes (India)? The market cap of Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹299.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nath Bio-Genes (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nath Bio-Genes (India) are ₹160.00 and ₹157.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nath Bio-Genes (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nath Bio-Genes (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹207.00 and 52-week low of Nath Bio-Genes (India) is ₹126.75 as on .

How has the Nath Bio-Genes (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Nath Bio-Genes (India) has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -6.1% for the past month, -9.6% over 3 months, -9.6% over 1 year, -12.26% across 3 years, and -15.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) are 8.19 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global