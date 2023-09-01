Follow Us

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NATH BIO-GENES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | NSE
₹209.35 Closed
-1.67-3.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹208.50₹215.00
₹209.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.85₹244.60
₹209.35
Open Price
₹212.00
Prev. Close
₹212.90
Volume
65,583

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1213.3
  • R2217.4
  • R3219.8
  • Pivot
    210.9
  • S1206.8
  • S2204.4
  • S3200.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5162.19213.74
  • 10161.17214.77
  • 20161.12215.65
  • 50171.22208.9
  • 100176.16195.95
  • 200203.38187.38

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.44-1.1624.9044.1315.93-28.41-59.11
4.191.1014.2138.26-14.6117.6515.01
0.950.5113.5217.7620.8351.2154.34
-1.07-4.548.191.4419.90-5.68-15.10
-6.84-20.26-29.35-22.88315.242,144.122,582.09
0.15-4.1222.8384.93-28.541,109.181,109.18
-6.05-11.29-23.71-23.92268.75667.231,021.67
3.59-5.04-27.04-6.6079.38155.10155.10
2.0217.81104.6990.96306.83330.92315.08

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund8,28,5950.3817.26

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1993PLC072842 and registration number is 072842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 278.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Kagliwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Deshpande
    Director
  • Ms. Ashu Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Jeevanlata Kagliwal
    Director
  • Mr. Vadla Nagabhushanam
    Director
  • Mrs. Sweta Kagliwal
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Purohit
    Director

FAQs on Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is ₹397.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is 10.52 and PB ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is ₹209.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is ₹244.60 and 52-week low of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is ₹128.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

