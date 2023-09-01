Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.44
|-1.16
|24.90
|44.13
|15.93
|-28.41
|-59.11
|4.19
|1.10
|14.21
|38.26
|-14.61
|17.65
|15.01
|0.95
|0.51
|13.52
|17.76
|20.83
|51.21
|54.34
|-1.07
|-4.54
|8.19
|1.44
|19.90
|-5.68
|-15.10
|-6.84
|-20.26
|-29.35
|-22.88
|315.24
|2,144.12
|2,582.09
|0.15
|-4.12
|22.83
|84.93
|-28.54
|1,109.18
|1,109.18
|-6.05
|-11.29
|-23.71
|-23.92
|268.75
|667.23
|1,021.67
|3.59
|-5.04
|-27.04
|-6.60
|79.38
|155.10
|155.10
|2.02
|17.81
|104.69
|90.96
|306.83
|330.92
|315.08
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|8,28,595
|0.38
|17.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1993PLC072842 and registration number is 072842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of non-perennial crops. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 278.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is ₹397.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is 10.52 and PB ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is ₹209.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is ₹244.60 and 52-week low of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is ₹128.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.