What is the Market Cap of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is ₹397.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is 10.52 and PB ratio of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is 0.69 as on .

What is the share price of Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. is ₹209.35 as on .