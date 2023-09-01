Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.44
|9.44
|4.00
|9.18
|-30.35
|27.32
|173.94
|4.52
|1.44
|14.62
|38.73
|-14.23
|18.05
|15.33
|1.29
|0.79
|13.46
|18.25
|21.29
|52.15
|54.72
|-0.94
|-4.38
|8.30
|1.55
|20.08
|-5.60
|-15.01
|-7.86
|19.13
|22.46
|17.38
|11.99
|-42.44
|-42.44
|0.52
|57.67
|140.91
|121.76
|502.27
|965.33
|989.64
|-1.48
|-1.30
|25.15
|43.96
|15.32
|-29.15
|-58.91
|7.85
|-2.93
|15.48
|54.15
|160.24
|285.88
|192.29
|-0.36
|6.82
|10.27
|10.25
|-12.60
|-36.44
|-66.50
|-0.64
|-8.96
|-10.57
|12.07
|-14.57
|-30.37
|-57.15
|-0.98
|-1.94
|0
|-14.41
|-52.58
|-80.06
|-92.23
|0
|4.95
|0.18
|5.14
|7.35
|58.09
|102.52
|-4.52
|-2.90
|-35.45
|1.79
|62.39
|87.50
|475.76
|4.81
|32.75
|4.33
|-23.67
|-44.82
|-66.07
|-76.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122HR1994PLC033029 and registration number is 033029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of cucumbers, gherkins, aubergines, tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes , melons and other fruit-bearing vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is ₹6.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is 32.24 and PB ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is ₹22.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is ₹32.45 and 52-week low of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is ₹20.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.