What is the share price of Genomic Valley Biotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹30.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Genomic Valley Biotech? The Genomic Valley Biotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Genomic Valley Biotech? The market cap of Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹9.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Genomic Valley Biotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Genomic Valley Biotech are ₹30.15 and ₹30.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genomic Valley Biotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genomic Valley Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹53.49 and 52-week low of Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹20.10 as on .

How has the Genomic Valley Biotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Genomic Valley Biotech has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 3.79% for the past month, 33.78% over 3 months, -36.96% over 1 year, 13.26% across 3 years, and 5.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech are 304.04 and 2.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global