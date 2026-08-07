Here's the live share price of Genomic Valley Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Genomic Valley Biotech
|9.26
|3.79
|33.78
|17.99
|-36.96
|13.26
|5.99
|Kotyark Industries
|19.27
|10.77
|10.15
|24.34
|24.34
|7.53
|4.45
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-0.91
|-6.10
|-9.60
|1.81
|-9.60
|-12.26
|-15.93
|Tierra Agrotech
|-5.96
|-9.32
|-13.83
|-17.51
|-9.84
|-33.23
|-32.30
|Mangalam Seeds
|12.04
|22.52
|5.53
|4.96
|-14.05
|-13.62
|11.77
|CCME Global
|-22.52
|-29.48
|-30.80
|10.58
|171.96
|96.40
|62.74
|Vivo Bio Tech
|1.77
|-6.20
|-23.16
|-23.24
|-39.99
|-10.39
|-23.60
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)
|0
|-1.79
|-9.84
|-16.67
|-30.38
|-19.39
|-38.74
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
|4.47
|3.37
|-6.03
|-18.51
|-14.39
|12.48
|7.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Genomic Valley Biotech has declined 36.96% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Genomic Valley Biotech has outperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.01
|28.66
|10
|28.26
|28.61
|20
|28.92
|28.84
|50
|28.95
|28.72
|100
|27.75
|28.48
|200
|27.72
|31.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Genomic Valley Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Genomic Valley Biote - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) Of
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Genomic Valley Biote - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Genomic Valley Biote - To Consider And Approve The Appointment Of Mr. Navjyoti Kumar Jha As Internal Auditor Of The Company F
|May 30, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Genomic Valley Biote - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31 March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Genomic Valley Biote - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regula
Source: Dion Global
Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122HR1994PLC033029 and registration number is 033029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of cucumbers, gherkins, aubergines, tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes , melons and other fruit-bearing vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹30.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Genomic Valley Biotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹9.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Genomic Valley Biotech are ₹30.15 and ₹30.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genomic Valley Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹53.49 and 52-week low of Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹20.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Genomic Valley Biotech has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 3.79% for the past month, 33.78% over 3 months, -36.96% over 1 year, 13.26% across 3 years, and 5.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech are 304.04 and 2.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global