What is the Market Cap of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd.? The market cap of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is ₹6.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is 32.24 and PB ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is 1.96 as on .

What is the share price of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is ₹22.60 as on .