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Genomic Valley Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

GENOMIC VALLEY BIOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Genomic Valley Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.10 Closed
4.70₹ 1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Genomic Valley Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.10₹30.15
₹30.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.10₹53.49
₹30.10
Open Price
₹30.15
Prev. Close
₹28.75
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Genomic Valley Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Genomic Valley Biotech		9.263.7933.7817.99-36.9613.265.99
Kotyark Industries		19.2710.7710.1524.3424.347.534.45
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-0.91-6.10-9.601.81-9.60-12.26-15.93
Tierra Agrotech		-5.96-9.32-13.83-17.51-9.84-33.23-32.30
Mangalam Seeds		12.0422.525.534.96-14.05-13.6211.77
CCME Global		-22.52-29.48-30.8010.58171.9696.4062.74
Vivo Bio Tech		1.77-6.20-23.16-23.24-39.99-10.39-23.60
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)		0-1.79-9.84-16.67-30.38-19.39-38.74
Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)		4.473.37-6.03-18.51-14.3912.487.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Genomic Valley Biotech has declined 36.96% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Genomic Valley Biotech has outperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%).

Genomic Valley Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Genomic Valley Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.0128.66
1028.2628.61
2028.9228.84
5028.9528.72
10027.7528.48
20027.7231.1

Source: Dion Global

Genomic Valley Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Genomic Valley Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Genomic Valley Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTGenomic Valley Biote - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) Of
Jul 06, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTGenomic Valley Biote - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTGenomic Valley Biote - To Consider And Approve The Appointment Of Mr. Navjyoti Kumar Jha As Internal Auditor Of The Company F
May 30, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTGenomic Valley Biote - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31 March 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTGenomic Valley Biote - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regula

Source: Dion Global

About Genomic Valley Biotech

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122HR1994PLC033029 and registration number is 033029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of cucumbers, gherkins, aubergines, tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes , melons and other fruit-bearing vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology
  • Address
    4KM Stone, Berry Charra Road, Vill. Kherka, Musalman, P.O. Tandah Tehsil - Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar District Haryana 124507
  • Contact
    genomicvalley@gmail.com
    www.genomicvalley.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Parul Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Satendra Kumar Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Genomic Valley Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Genomic Valley Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹30.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Genomic Valley Biotech?

The Genomic Valley Biotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Genomic Valley Biotech?

The market cap of Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹9.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Genomic Valley Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Genomic Valley Biotech are ₹30.15 and ₹30.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genomic Valley Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genomic Valley Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹53.49 and 52-week low of Genomic Valley Biotech is ₹20.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Genomic Valley Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Genomic Valley Biotech has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 3.79% for the past month, 33.78% over 3 months, -36.96% over 1 year, 13.26% across 3 years, and 5.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech are 304.04 and 2.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Genomic Valley Biotech News

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