Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GENOMIC VALLEY BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.60 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.60₹23.16
₹22.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.65₹32.45
₹22.60
Open Price
₹23.16
Prev. Close
₹22.60
Volume
270

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.97
  • R223.35
  • R323.53
  • Pivot
    22.79
  • S122.41
  • S222.23
  • S321.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.2422.5
  • 1028.0222.41
  • 2023.9922.55
  • 5012.8221.37
  • 1006.410
  • 2003.20

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.449.444.009.18-30.3527.32173.94
4.521.4414.6238.73-14.2318.0515.33
1.290.7913.4618.2521.2952.1554.72
-0.94-4.388.301.5520.08-5.60-15.01
-7.8619.1322.4617.3811.99-42.44-42.44
0.5257.67140.91121.76502.27965.33989.64
-1.48-1.3025.1543.9615.32-29.15-58.91
7.85-2.9315.4854.15160.24285.88192.29
-0.366.8210.2710.25-12.60-36.44-66.50
-0.64-8.96-10.5712.07-14.57-30.37-57.15
-0.98-1.940-14.41-52.58-80.06-92.23
04.950.185.147.3558.09102.52
-4.52-2.90-35.451.7962.3987.50475.76
4.8132.754.33-23.67-44.82-66.07-76.63

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd.

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122HR1994PLC033029 and registration number is 033029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of cucumbers, gherkins, aubergines, tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes , melons and other fruit-bearing vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Parul Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satendra Kumar Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is ₹6.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is 32.24 and PB ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is ₹22.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is ₹32.45 and 52-week low of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. is ₹20.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data