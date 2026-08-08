What is the share price of Kotyark Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotyark Industries is ₹40.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Kotyark Industries? The Kotyark Industries is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kotyark Industries? The market cap of Kotyark Industries is ₹458.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kotyark Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kotyark Industries are ₹42.38 and ₹39.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kotyark Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotyark Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotyark Industries is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Kotyark Industries is ₹28.97 as on .

How has the Kotyark Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kotyark Industries has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, 10.77% for the past month, 10.15% over 3 months, 24.34% over 1 year, 7.53% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kotyark Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kotyark Industries are 0.00 and 2.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global