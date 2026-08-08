Here's the live share price of Kotyark Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kotyark Industries
|19.27
|10.77
|10.15
|24.34
|24.34
|7.53
|4.45
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-0.91
|-6.10
|-9.60
|1.81
|-9.60
|-12.26
|-15.93
|Tierra Agrotech
|-5.96
|-9.32
|-13.83
|-17.51
|-9.84
|-33.23
|-32.30
|Mangalam Seeds
|12.04
|22.52
|5.53
|4.96
|-14.05
|-13.62
|11.77
|CCME Global
|-22.52
|-29.48
|-30.80
|10.58
|171.96
|96.40
|62.74
|Vivo Bio Tech
|1.77
|-6.20
|-23.16
|-23.24
|-39.99
|-10.39
|-23.60
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)
|0
|-1.79
|-9.84
|-16.67
|-30.38
|-19.39
|-38.74
|Genomic Valley Biotech
|9.26
|3.79
|33.78
|17.99
|-36.96
|13.26
|5.99
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
|4.47
|3.37
|-6.03
|-18.51
|-14.39
|12.48
|7.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kotyark Industries has gained 24.34% compared to peers like Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%), Mangalam Seeds (-14.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Kotyark Industries has outperformed peers relative to Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%) and Tierra Agrotech (-32.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.05
|36.64
|10
|33.43
|35.47
|20
|34.2
|35.3
|50
|36.87
|35.97
|100
|34.94
|0
|200
|17.47
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kotyark Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Kotyark Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Kotyark Industries - Update Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Kotyark Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Kotyark Industries - Notice Of 10Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 22, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Kotyark Industries - Fixed ,Friday, August 14, 2026 As Record Date For The Payment Of Final Dividend (Subject To Applicable R
Source: Dion Global
Kotyark Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2016PLC094939 and registration number is 094939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotyark Industries is ₹40.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kotyark Industries is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kotyark Industries is ₹458.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kotyark Industries are ₹42.38 and ₹39.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotyark Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotyark Industries is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Kotyark Industries is ₹28.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kotyark Industries has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, 10.77% for the past month, 10.15% over 3 months, 24.34% over 1 year, 7.53% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kotyark Industries are 0.00 and 2.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global