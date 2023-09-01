Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.15
|-4.12
|22.83
|84.93
|-28.54
|1,109.18
|1,109.18
|4.19
|1.10
|14.21
|38.26
|-14.61
|17.65
|15.01
|0.95
|0.51
|13.52
|17.76
|20.83
|51.21
|54.34
|-1.07
|-4.54
|8.19
|1.44
|19.90
|-5.68
|-15.10
|-6.84
|-20.26
|-29.35
|-22.88
|315.24
|2,144.12
|2,582.09
|-6.05
|-11.29
|-23.71
|-23.92
|268.75
|667.23
|1,021.67
|-1.44
|-1.16
|24.90
|44.13
|15.93
|-28.41
|-59.11
|3.59
|-5.04
|-27.04
|-6.60
|79.38
|155.10
|155.10
|2.02
|17.81
|104.69
|90.96
|306.83
|330.92
|315.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kotyark Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2016PLC094939 and registration number is 094939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is ₹510.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is 9.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotyark Industries Ltd. is ₹584.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotyark Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is ₹857.90 and 52-week low of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is ₹261.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.