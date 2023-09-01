What is the Market Cap of Kotyark Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is ₹510.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kotyark Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is 9.0 as on .

What is the share price of Kotyark Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotyark Industries Ltd. is ₹584.95 as on .