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Kotyark Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOTYARK INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Kotyark Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.54 Closed
-1.82₹ -0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kotyark Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.23₹42.38
₹40.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.97₹46.00
₹40.54
Open Price
₹39.31
Prev. Close
₹41.29
Volume
1,15,389

Source: Dion Global

Kotyark Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kotyark Industries		19.2710.7710.1524.3424.347.534.45
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-0.91-6.10-9.601.81-9.60-12.26-15.93
Tierra Agrotech		-5.96-9.32-13.83-17.51-9.84-33.23-32.30
Mangalam Seeds		12.0422.525.534.96-14.05-13.6211.77
CCME Global		-22.52-29.48-30.8010.58171.9696.4062.74
Vivo Bio Tech		1.77-6.20-23.16-23.24-39.99-10.39-23.60
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)		0-1.79-9.84-16.67-30.38-19.39-38.74
Genomic Valley Biotech		9.263.7933.7817.99-36.9613.265.99
Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)		4.473.37-6.03-18.51-14.3912.487.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kotyark Industries has gained 24.34% compared to peers like Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%), Mangalam Seeds (-14.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Kotyark Industries has outperformed peers relative to Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%) and Tierra Agrotech (-32.30%).

Kotyark Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kotyark Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.0536.64
1033.4335.47
2034.235.3
5036.8735.97
10034.940
20017.470

Source: Dion Global

Kotyark Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kotyark Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kotyark Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTKotyark Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 01, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTKotyark Industries - Update Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation
Aug 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTKotyark Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTKotyark Industries - Notice Of 10Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 22, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTKotyark Industries - Fixed ,Friday, August 14, 2026 As Record Date For The Payment Of Final Dividend (Subject To Applicable R

Source: Dion Global

About Kotyark Industries

Kotyark Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2016PLC094939 and registration number is 094939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Dhruti Mihir Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Bhavini Gaurang Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Jayrajbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Mukeshbhai Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Viral Mukeshbhai Mamtora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kotyark Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kotyark Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotyark Industries is ₹40.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kotyark Industries?

The Kotyark Industries is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kotyark Industries?

The market cap of Kotyark Industries is ₹458.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kotyark Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kotyark Industries are ₹42.38 and ₹39.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kotyark Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotyark Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotyark Industries is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Kotyark Industries is ₹28.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kotyark Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kotyark Industries has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, 10.77% for the past month, 10.15% over 3 months, 24.34% over 1 year, 7.53% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kotyark Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kotyark Industries are 0.00 and 2.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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