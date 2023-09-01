Follow Us

KOTYARK INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | NSE
₹584.95 Closed
-0.14-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kotyark Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹580.00₹597.00
₹584.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹261.75₹857.90
₹584.95
Open Price
₹596.90
Prev. Close
₹585.75
Volume
10,000

Kotyark Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1593.57
  • R2601.28
  • R3605.57
  • Pivot
    589.28
  • S1581.57
  • S2577.28
  • S3569.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5564.17587.62
  • 10575.23583.84
  • 20581.52582.07
  • 50648.22565.89
  • 100473.78530.34
  • 200390.55485.21

Kotyark Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.15-4.1222.8384.93-28.541,109.181,109.18
4.191.1014.2138.26-14.6117.6515.01
0.950.5113.5217.7620.8351.2154.34
-1.07-4.548.191.4419.90-5.68-15.10
-6.84-20.26-29.35-22.88315.242,144.122,582.09
-6.05-11.29-23.71-23.92268.75667.231,021.67
-1.44-1.1624.9044.1315.93-28.41-59.11
3.59-5.04-27.04-6.6079.38155.10155.10
2.0217.81104.6990.96306.83330.92315.08

Kotyark Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kotyark Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kotyark Industries Ltd.

Kotyark Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2016PLC094939 and registration number is 094939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Dhruti Mihir Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Bhaviniben Gaurang Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Jayrajbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Mukeshbhai Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kotyark Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kotyark Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is ₹510.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kotyark Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is 9.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kotyark Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kotyark Industries Ltd. is ₹584.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kotyark Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kotyark Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is ₹857.90 and 52-week low of Kotyark Industries Ltd. is ₹261.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

