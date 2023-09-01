Follow Us

MANGALAM SEEDS LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | BSE
₹235.00 Closed
4.059.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mangalam Seeds Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.85₹236.50
₹235.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.15₹309.45
₹235.00
Open Price
₹236.50
Prev. Close
₹225.85
Volume
8,109

Mangalam Seeds Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1239.05
  • R2243.1
  • R3249.7
  • Pivot
    232.45
  • S1228.4
  • S2221.8
  • S3217.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.28219.89
  • 1089.48220.84
  • 2089.28223.02
  • 5089.92220.84
  • 10089.69209.45
  • 20089.11184.56

Mangalam Seeds Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.85-2.9315.4854.15160.24285.88192.29
4.521.4414.6238.73-14.2318.0515.33
1.290.7913.4618.2521.2952.1554.72
-0.94-4.388.301.5520.08-5.60-15.01
-7.8619.1322.4617.3811.99-42.44-42.44
0.5257.67140.91121.76502.27965.33989.64
-1.48-1.3025.1543.9615.32-29.15-58.91
-0.366.8210.2710.25-12.60-36.44-66.50
-0.64-8.96-10.5712.07-14.57-30.37-57.15
-0.98-1.940-14.41-52.58-80.06-92.23
04.950.185.147.3558.09102.52
0.449.444.009.18-30.3527.32173.94
-4.52-2.90-35.451.7962.3987.50475.76
4.8132.754.33-23.67-44.82-66.07-76.63

Mangalam Seeds Ltd. Share Holdings

Mangalam Seeds Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mangalam Seeds Ltd.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01112GJ2011PLC067128 and registration number is 067128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mafatlal Jethabhai Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pravinkumar Mafatlal Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhanajibhai Shivrambhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Samir Jitendrabhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Riddhi Nimit Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kruti Jay Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mangalam Seeds Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Seeds Ltd.?

The market cap of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is ₹258.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalam Seeds Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is 21.54 and PB ratio of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is 4.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mangalam Seeds Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is ₹235.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Seeds Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Seeds Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is ₹309.45 and 52-week low of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is ₹82.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

