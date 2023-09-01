What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Seeds Ltd.? The market cap of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is ₹258.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalam Seeds Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is 21.54 and PB ratio of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is 4.56 as on .

What is the share price of Mangalam Seeds Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is ₹235.00 as on .