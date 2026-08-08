Here's the live share price of Mangalam Seeds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangalam Seeds
|12.04
|22.52
|5.53
|4.96
|-14.05
|-13.62
|11.77
|Kotyark Industries
|19.27
|10.77
|10.15
|24.34
|24.34
|7.53
|4.45
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-0.91
|-6.10
|-9.60
|1.81
|-9.60
|-12.26
|-15.93
|Tierra Agrotech
|-5.96
|-9.32
|-13.83
|-17.51
|-9.84
|-33.23
|-32.30
|CCME Global
|-22.52
|-29.48
|-30.80
|10.58
|171.96
|96.40
|62.74
|Vivo Bio Tech
|1.77
|-6.20
|-23.16
|-23.24
|-39.99
|-10.39
|-23.60
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)
|0
|-1.79
|-9.84
|-16.67
|-30.38
|-19.39
|-38.74
|Genomic Valley Biotech
|9.26
|3.79
|33.78
|17.99
|-36.96
|13.26
|5.99
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
|4.47
|3.37
|-6.03
|-18.51
|-14.39
|12.48
|7.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mangalam Seeds has declined 14.05% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Seeds has outperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.21
|138.66
|10
|133.91
|136.08
|20
|130.12
|132.85
|50
|127.03
|130.17
|100
|129.5
|131.95
|200
|139.06
|140.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mangalam Seeds saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.22%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Mangalam Seeds - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Mangalam Seeds - Results- Financial Statements 31St March 2026
|May 26, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Seeds - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year En
|Apr 30, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Seeds - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 06, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Mangalam Seeds - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01112GJ2011PLC067128 and registration number is 067128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Seeds is ₹148.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Seeds is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangalam Seeds is ₹162.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Seeds are ₹148.00 and ₹140.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Seeds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Seeds is ₹183.00 and 52-week low of Mangalam Seeds is ₹102.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Seeds has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 22.52% for the past month, 5.53% over 3 months, -14.05% over 1 year, -13.62% across 3 years, and 11.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Seeds are 19.79 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global