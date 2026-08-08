What is the share price of Mangalam Seeds? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Seeds is ₹148.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mangalam Seeds? The Mangalam Seeds is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Seeds? The market cap of Mangalam Seeds is ₹162.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Seeds? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Seeds are ₹148.00 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Seeds? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Seeds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Seeds is ₹183.00 and 52-week low of Mangalam Seeds is ₹102.50 as on .

How has the Mangalam Seeds performed historically in terms of returns? The Mangalam Seeds has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 22.52% for the past month, 5.53% over 3 months, -14.05% over 1 year, -13.62% across 3 years, and 11.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Seeds? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Seeds are 19.79 and 1.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global