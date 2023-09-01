Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.85
|-2.93
|15.48
|54.15
|160.24
|285.88
|192.29
|4.52
|1.44
|14.62
|38.73
|-14.23
|18.05
|15.33
|1.29
|0.79
|13.46
|18.25
|21.29
|52.15
|54.72
|-0.94
|-4.38
|8.30
|1.55
|20.08
|-5.60
|-15.01
|-7.86
|19.13
|22.46
|17.38
|11.99
|-42.44
|-42.44
|0.52
|57.67
|140.91
|121.76
|502.27
|965.33
|989.64
|-1.48
|-1.30
|25.15
|43.96
|15.32
|-29.15
|-58.91
|-0.36
|6.82
|10.27
|10.25
|-12.60
|-36.44
|-66.50
|-0.64
|-8.96
|-10.57
|12.07
|-14.57
|-30.37
|-57.15
|-0.98
|-1.94
|0
|-14.41
|-52.58
|-80.06
|-92.23
|0
|4.95
|0.18
|5.14
|7.35
|58.09
|102.52
|0.44
|9.44
|4.00
|9.18
|-30.35
|27.32
|173.94
|-4.52
|-2.90
|-35.45
|1.79
|62.39
|87.50
|475.76
|4.81
|32.75
|4.33
|-23.67
|-44.82
|-66.07
|-76.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01112GJ2011PLC067128 and registration number is 067128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is ₹258.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is 21.54 and PB ratio of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is 4.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is ₹235.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Seeds Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is ₹309.45 and 52-week low of Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is ₹82.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.