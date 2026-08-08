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Mangalam Seeds Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGALAM SEEDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Mangalam Seeds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹148.00 Closed
4.96₹ 7.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mangalam Seeds Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹148.00
₹148.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.50₹183.00
₹148.00
Open Price
₹144.75
Prev. Close
₹141.00
Volume
2,049

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Seeds Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangalam Seeds		12.0422.525.534.96-14.05-13.6211.77
Kotyark Industries		19.2710.7710.1524.3424.347.534.45
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-0.91-6.10-9.601.81-9.60-12.26-15.93
Tierra Agrotech		-5.96-9.32-13.83-17.51-9.84-33.23-32.30
CCME Global		-22.52-29.48-30.8010.58171.9696.4062.74
Vivo Bio Tech		1.77-6.20-23.16-23.24-39.99-10.39-23.60
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)		0-1.79-9.84-16.67-30.38-19.39-38.74
Genomic Valley Biotech		9.263.7933.7817.99-36.9613.265.99
Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)		4.473.37-6.03-18.51-14.3912.487.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mangalam Seeds has declined 14.05% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Seeds has outperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%).

Mangalam Seeds Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Seeds Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5135.21138.66
10133.91136.08
20130.12132.85
50127.03130.17
100129.5131.95
200139.06140.56

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Seeds Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangalam Seeds saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.22%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mangalam Seeds Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTMangalam Seeds - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTMangalam Seeds - Results- Financial Statements 31St March 2026
May 26, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTMangalam Seeds - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year En
Apr 30, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTMangalam Seeds - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 06, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTMangalam Seeds - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Mangalam Seeds

Mangalam Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01112GJ2011PLC067128 and registration number is 067128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mafatlal Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pravinkumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhanajibhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kruti Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Siddhi Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mangalam Seeds Share Price

What is the share price of Mangalam Seeds?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Seeds is ₹148.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangalam Seeds?

The Mangalam Seeds is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Seeds?

The market cap of Mangalam Seeds is ₹162.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Seeds?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Seeds are ₹148.00 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Seeds?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Seeds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Seeds is ₹183.00 and 52-week low of Mangalam Seeds is ₹102.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mangalam Seeds performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangalam Seeds has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 22.52% for the past month, 5.53% over 3 months, -14.05% over 1 year, -13.62% across 3 years, and 11.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Seeds?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Seeds are 19.79 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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