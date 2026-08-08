Here's the live share price of Tierra Agrotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tierra Agrotech
|-5.96
|-9.32
|-13.83
|-17.51
|-9.84
|-33.23
|-32.30
|Kotyark Industries
|19.27
|10.77
|10.15
|24.34
|24.34
|7.53
|4.45
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-0.91
|-6.10
|-9.60
|1.81
|-9.60
|-12.26
|-15.93
|Mangalam Seeds
|12.04
|22.52
|5.53
|4.96
|-14.05
|-13.62
|11.77
|CCME Global
|-22.52
|-29.48
|-30.80
|10.58
|171.96
|96.40
|62.74
|Vivo Bio Tech
|1.77
|-6.20
|-23.16
|-23.24
|-39.99
|-10.39
|-23.60
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)
|0
|-1.79
|-9.84
|-16.67
|-30.38
|-19.39
|-38.74
|Genomic Valley Biotech
|9.26
|3.79
|33.78
|17.99
|-36.96
|13.26
|5.99
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
|4.47
|3.37
|-6.03
|-18.51
|-14.39
|12.48
|7.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tierra Agrotech has declined 9.84% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Mangalam Seeds (-14.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Tierra Agrotech has underperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.14
|38.82
|10
|40.04
|39.53
|20
|41.52
|40.24
|50
|41.07
|40.91
|100
|41.25
|41.71
|200
|44.09
|43.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tierra Agrotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Tierra Agrotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Tierra Agrotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Tierra Agrotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|May 27, 2026, 04:27 AM IST IST
|Tierra Agrotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 27, 2026, 04:23 AM IST IST
|Tierra Agrotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St
Source: Dion Global
Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01119TG2013PLC090004 and registration number is 090004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Seed processing for propagation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tierra Agrotech is ₹37.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tierra Agrotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tierra Agrotech is ₹245.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tierra Agrotech are ₹38.89 and ₹36.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tierra Agrotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tierra Agrotech is ₹61.74 and 52-week low of Tierra Agrotech is ₹34.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tierra Agrotech has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, -9.32% for the past month, -13.83% over 3 months, -9.84% over 1 year, -33.23% across 3 years, and -32.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tierra Agrotech are -49.24 and 2.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global