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Tierra Agrotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIERRA AGROTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Tierra Agrotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.37 Closed
-1.14₹ -0.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tierra Agrotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.00₹38.89
₹37.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.35₹61.74
₹37.37
Open Price
₹38.44
Prev. Close
₹37.80
Volume
4,753

Source: Dion Global

Tierra Agrotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tierra Agrotech		-5.96-9.32-13.83-17.51-9.84-33.23-32.30
Kotyark Industries		19.2710.7710.1524.3424.347.534.45
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-0.91-6.10-9.601.81-9.60-12.26-15.93
Mangalam Seeds		12.0422.525.534.96-14.05-13.6211.77
CCME Global		-22.52-29.48-30.8010.58171.9696.4062.74
Vivo Bio Tech		1.77-6.20-23.16-23.24-39.99-10.39-23.60
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)		0-1.79-9.84-16.67-30.38-19.39-38.74
Genomic Valley Biotech		9.263.7933.7817.99-36.9613.265.99
Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)		4.473.37-6.03-18.51-14.3912.487.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tierra Agrotech has declined 9.84% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Mangalam Seeds (-14.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Tierra Agrotech has underperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%).

Tierra Agrotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tierra Agrotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.1438.82
1040.0439.53
2041.5240.24
5041.0740.91
10041.2541.71
20044.0943.26

Source: Dion Global

Tierra Agrotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tierra Agrotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tierra Agrotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTTierra Agrotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Jul 18, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTTierra Agrotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTTierra Agrotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
May 27, 2026, 04:27 AM IST ISTTierra Agrotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 27, 2026, 04:23 AM IST ISTTierra Agrotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St

Source: Dion Global

About Tierra Agrotech

Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01119TG2013PLC090004 and registration number is 090004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Seed processing for propagation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Deekonda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Srinivasa Rao Paturi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayaram Prasad Munnangi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Simhadri Suryanarayana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Soni
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sateesh Kumar Puligundla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tierra Agrotech Share Price

What is the share price of Tierra Agrotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tierra Agrotech is ₹37.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tierra Agrotech?

The Tierra Agrotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tierra Agrotech?

The market cap of Tierra Agrotech is ₹245.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tierra Agrotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tierra Agrotech are ₹38.89 and ₹36.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tierra Agrotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tierra Agrotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tierra Agrotech is ₹61.74 and 52-week low of Tierra Agrotech is ₹34.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tierra Agrotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tierra Agrotech has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, -9.32% for the past month, -13.83% over 3 months, -9.84% over 1 year, -33.23% across 3 years, and -32.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tierra Agrotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tierra Agrotech are -49.24 and 2.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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