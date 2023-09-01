Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.86
|19.13
|22.46
|17.38
|11.99
|-42.44
|-42.44
|4.52
|1.44
|14.62
|38.73
|-14.23
|18.05
|15.33
|1.29
|0.79
|13.46
|18.25
|21.29
|52.15
|54.72
|-0.94
|-4.38
|8.30
|1.55
|20.08
|-5.60
|-15.01
|0.52
|57.67
|140.91
|121.76
|502.27
|965.33
|989.64
|-1.48
|-1.30
|25.15
|43.96
|15.32
|-29.15
|-58.91
|7.85
|-2.93
|15.48
|54.15
|160.24
|285.88
|192.29
|-0.36
|6.82
|10.27
|10.25
|-12.60
|-36.44
|-66.50
|-0.64
|-8.96
|-10.57
|12.07
|-14.57
|-30.37
|-57.15
|-1.96
|-2.91
|-0.99
|-15.25
|-53.05
|-80.26
|-92.31
|0
|4.95
|0.18
|5.14
|7.35
|58.09
|102.52
|0.44
|9.44
|4.00
|9.18
|-30.35
|27.32
|173.94
|-4.52
|-2.90
|-35.45
|1.79
|62.39
|87.50
|475.76
|4.81
|32.75
|4.33
|-23.67
|-44.82
|-66.07
|-76.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01119TG2013PLC090004 and registration number is 090004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Seed processing for propagation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is ₹846.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is -32.67 and PB ratio of Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is 16.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is ₹151.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tierra Agrotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is ₹195.00 and 52-week low of Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is ₹101.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.