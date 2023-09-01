Follow Us

TIERRA AGROTECH LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | BSE
₹151.30 Closed
3.14.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tierra Agrotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.85₹151.75
₹151.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.40₹195.00
₹151.30
Open Price
₹143.85
Prev. Close
₹146.75
Volume
427

Tierra Agrotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1154.08
  • R2156.87
  • R3161.98
  • Pivot
    148.97
  • S1146.18
  • S2141.07
  • S3138.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5141.65155.16
  • 10142.63149.57
  • 20144.87141.13
  • 50145.98132.08
  • 100152.64129
  • 20080.07132.57

Tierra Agrotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.8619.1322.4617.3811.99-42.44-42.44
4.521.4414.6238.73-14.2318.0515.33
1.290.7913.4618.2521.2952.1554.72
-0.94-4.388.301.5520.08-5.60-15.01
0.5257.67140.91121.76502.27965.33989.64
-1.48-1.3025.1543.9615.32-29.15-58.91
7.85-2.9315.4854.15160.24285.88192.29
-0.366.8210.2710.25-12.60-36.44-66.50
-0.64-8.96-10.5712.07-14.57-30.37-57.15
-1.96-2.91-0.99-15.25-53.05-80.26-92.31
04.950.185.147.3558.09102.52
0.449.444.009.18-30.3527.32173.94
-4.52-2.90-35.451.7962.3987.50475.76
4.8132.754.33-23.67-44.82-66.07-76.63

Tierra Agrotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Tierra Agrotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tierra Agrotech Ltd.

Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01119TG2013PLC090004 and registration number is 090004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Seed processing for propagation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G V Krishna Rau
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Deekonda
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. B Mohan Krishna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Paturi Srinivasa Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suryanarayana Simhadri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M Jayaram Prasad
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Neha Soni
    Additional Director

FAQs on Tierra Agrotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tierra Agrotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is ₹846.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tierra Agrotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is -32.67 and PB ratio of Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is 16.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tierra Agrotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is ₹151.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tierra Agrotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tierra Agrotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is ₹195.00 and 52-week low of Tierra Agrotech Ltd. is ₹101.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

