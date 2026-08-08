What is the share price of Tierra Agrotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tierra Agrotech is ₹37.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Tierra Agrotech? The Tierra Agrotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tierra Agrotech? The market cap of Tierra Agrotech is ₹245.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tierra Agrotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tierra Agrotech are ₹38.89 and ₹36.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tierra Agrotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tierra Agrotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tierra Agrotech is ₹61.74 and 52-week low of Tierra Agrotech is ₹34.35 as on .

How has the Tierra Agrotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Tierra Agrotech has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, -9.32% for the past month, -13.83% over 3 months, -9.84% over 1 year, -33.23% across 3 years, and -32.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tierra Agrotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tierra Agrotech are -49.24 and 2.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global