MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1982PLC121196 and registration number is 121196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of tree nurseries (except forest tree nurseries). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹39.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is 23.26 and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹2.79 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.