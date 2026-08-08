Here's the live share price of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)
|0
|-1.79
|-9.84
|-16.67
|-30.38
|-19.39
|-38.74
|Kotyark Industries
|19.27
|10.77
|10.15
|24.34
|24.34
|7.53
|4.45
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-0.91
|-6.10
|-9.60
|1.81
|-9.60
|-12.26
|-15.93
|Tierra Agrotech
|-5.96
|-9.32
|-13.83
|-17.51
|-9.84
|-33.23
|-32.30
|Mangalam Seeds
|12.04
|22.52
|5.53
|4.96
|-14.05
|-13.62
|11.77
|CCME Global
|-22.52
|-29.48
|-30.80
|10.58
|171.96
|96.40
|62.74
|Vivo Bio Tech
|1.77
|-6.20
|-23.16
|-23.24
|-39.99
|-10.39
|-23.60
|Genomic Valley Biotech
|9.26
|3.79
|33.78
|17.99
|-36.96
|13.26
|5.99
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
|4.47
|3.37
|-6.03
|-18.51
|-14.39
|12.48
|7.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) has declined 30.38% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) has underperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.54
|0.55
|10
|0.55
|0.55
|20
|0.55
|0.55
|50
|0.57
|0.57
|100
|0.59
|0.59
|200
|0.63
|0.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.42%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tec - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tec - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tec - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1982PLC121196 and registration number is 121196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of tree nurseries (except forest tree nurseries). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹0.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹21.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) are ₹0.55 and ₹0.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹0.81 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹0.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) has shown returns of 1.85% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, -9.84% over 3 months, -30.38% over 1 year, -19.39% across 3 years, and -38.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) are -57.29 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global