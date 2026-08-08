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Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE GANESH BIO-TECH (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.55 Closed
1.85₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.53₹0.55
₹0.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.52₹0.81
₹0.55
Open Price
₹0.54
Prev. Close
₹0.54
Volume
4,51,652

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)		0-1.79-9.84-16.67-30.38-19.39-38.74
Kotyark Industries		19.2710.7710.1524.3424.347.534.45
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-0.91-6.10-9.601.81-9.60-12.26-15.93
Tierra Agrotech		-5.96-9.32-13.83-17.51-9.84-33.23-32.30
Mangalam Seeds		12.0422.525.534.96-14.05-13.6211.77
CCME Global		-22.52-29.48-30.8010.58171.9696.4062.74
Vivo Bio Tech		1.77-6.20-23.16-23.24-39.99-10.39-23.60
Genomic Valley Biotech		9.263.7933.7817.99-36.9613.265.99
Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)		4.473.37-6.03-18.51-14.3912.487.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) has declined 30.38% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) has underperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%).

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.540.55
100.550.55
200.550.55
500.570.57
1000.590.59
2000.630.64

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.42%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Bio-Tec - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Aug 04, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Bio-Tec - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
Aug 04, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Bio-Tec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Bio-Tec - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation
Jul 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Bio-Tec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1982PLC121196 and registration number is 121196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of tree nurseries (except forest tree nurseries). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aman Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kishan Nityanand Naidu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sombir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimeshkumar Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshadkumar Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amrutaben Solanki
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹0.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)?

The Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)?

The market cap of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹21.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) are ₹0.55 and ₹0.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹0.81 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹0.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) has shown returns of 1.85% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, -9.84% over 3 months, -30.38% over 1 year, -19.39% across 3 years, and -38.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) are -57.29 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) News

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