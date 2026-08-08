What is the share price of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹0.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)? The Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)? The market cap of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹21.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) are ₹0.55 and ₹0.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹0.81 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) is ₹0.52 as on .

How has the Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) has shown returns of 1.85% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, -9.84% over 3 months, -30.38% over 1 year, -19.39% across 3 years, and -38.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) are -57.29 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global