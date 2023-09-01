Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE GANESH BIO-TECH (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.99₹1.04
₹1.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.85₹2.79
₹1.00
Open Price
₹1.01
Prev. Close
₹1.00
Volume
39,83,359

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.04
  • R21.06
  • R31.09
  • Pivot
    1.01
  • S10.99
  • S20.96
  • S30.94

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.711.03
  • 101.721.03
  • 201.761.03
  • 501.961.04
  • 1002.21.1
  • 2003.631.42

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.98-1.940-14.41-52.58-80.06-92.23
4.521.4414.6238.73-14.2318.0515.33
1.290.7913.4618.2521.2952.1554.72
-0.94-4.388.301.5520.08-5.60-15.01
-7.8619.1322.4617.3811.99-42.44-42.44
0.5257.67140.91121.76502.27965.33989.64
-1.48-1.3025.1543.9615.32-29.15-58.91
7.85-2.9315.4854.15160.24285.88192.29
-0.366.8210.2710.25-12.60-36.44-66.50
-0.64-8.96-10.5712.07-14.57-30.37-57.15
04.950.185.147.3558.09102.52
0.449.444.009.18-30.3527.32173.94
-4.52-2.90-35.451.7962.3987.50475.76
4.8132.754.33-23.67-44.82-66.07-76.63

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd.

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1982PLC121196 and registration number is 121196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of tree nurseries (except forest tree nurseries). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aman Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kishan Nityanand Naidu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sombir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chandni Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakashbhai Dataniya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amrutaben Rajanbhai Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimeshkumar Mohanbhai Parmar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹39.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is 23.26 and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹2.79 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data