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Vivo Bio Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIVO BIO TECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Vivo Bio Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.80 Closed
-1.27₹ -0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vivo Bio Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.05₹22.09
₹21.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.36₹43.35
₹21.80
Open Price
₹22.09
Prev. Close
₹22.08
Volume
13,800

Source: Dion Global

Vivo Bio Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vivo Bio Tech		1.77-6.20-23.16-23.24-39.99-10.39-23.60
Kotyark Industries		19.2710.7710.1524.3424.347.534.45
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-0.91-6.10-9.601.81-9.60-12.26-15.93
Tierra Agrotech		-5.96-9.32-13.83-17.51-9.84-33.23-32.30
Mangalam Seeds		12.0422.525.534.96-14.05-13.6211.77
CCME Global		-22.52-29.48-30.8010.58171.9696.4062.74
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)		0-1.79-9.84-16.67-30.38-19.39-38.74
Genomic Valley Biotech		9.263.7933.7817.99-36.9613.265.99
Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)		4.473.37-6.03-18.51-14.3912.487.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vivo Bio Tech has declined 39.99% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivo Bio Tech has underperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%).

Vivo Bio Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vivo Bio Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.5321.63
1022.3121.95
2022.9422.49
5023.7623.6
10025.0525.04
20027.8927.61

Source: Dion Global

Vivo Bio Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vivo Bio Tech saw a drop in promoter holding to 30.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vivo Bio Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTVivo Bio Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 15, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTVivo Bio Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 14, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTVivo Bio Tech - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financials Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTVivo Bio Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financials Results For Quarter
Jul 10, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTVivo Bio Tech - Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares

Source: Dion Global

About Vivo Bio Tech

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TG1987PLC007163 and registration number is 007163. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M Kalyan Ram
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Alangudi Sankaranarayanan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sri Kalyan Kompella
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Vedula
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priya Rajender Goda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Tipparaju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vivo Bio Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Vivo Bio Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivo Bio Tech is ₹21.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vivo Bio Tech?

The Vivo Bio Tech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivo Bio Tech?

The market cap of Vivo Bio Tech is ₹35.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivo Bio Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivo Bio Tech are ₹22.09 and ₹21.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivo Bio Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivo Bio Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivo Bio Tech is ₹43.35 and 52-week low of Vivo Bio Tech is ₹18.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vivo Bio Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vivo Bio Tech has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -23.16% over 3 months, -39.99% over 1 year, -10.39% across 3 years, and -23.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivo Bio Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivo Bio Tech are -12.30 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vivo Bio Tech News

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