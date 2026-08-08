Here's the live share price of Vivo Bio Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vivo Bio Tech
|1.77
|-6.20
|-23.16
|-23.24
|-39.99
|-10.39
|-23.60
|Kotyark Industries
|19.27
|10.77
|10.15
|24.34
|24.34
|7.53
|4.45
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-0.91
|-6.10
|-9.60
|1.81
|-9.60
|-12.26
|-15.93
|Tierra Agrotech
|-5.96
|-9.32
|-13.83
|-17.51
|-9.84
|-33.23
|-32.30
|Mangalam Seeds
|12.04
|22.52
|5.53
|4.96
|-14.05
|-13.62
|11.77
|CCME Global
|-22.52
|-29.48
|-30.80
|10.58
|171.96
|96.40
|62.74
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)
|0
|-1.79
|-9.84
|-16.67
|-30.38
|-19.39
|-38.74
|Genomic Valley Biotech
|9.26
|3.79
|33.78
|17.99
|-36.96
|13.26
|5.99
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
|4.47
|3.37
|-6.03
|-18.51
|-14.39
|12.48
|7.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vivo Bio Tech has declined 39.99% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (24.34%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-9.60%), Tierra Agrotech (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivo Bio Tech has underperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (4.45%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.53
|21.63
|10
|22.31
|21.95
|20
|22.94
|22.49
|50
|23.76
|23.6
|100
|25.05
|25.04
|200
|27.89
|27.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vivo Bio Tech saw a drop in promoter holding to 30.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Vivo Bio Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Vivo Bio Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Vivo Bio Tech - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financials Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Vivo Bio Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financials Results For Quarter
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Vivo Bio Tech - Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
Source: Dion Global
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TG1987PLC007163 and registration number is 007163. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivo Bio Tech is ₹21.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivo Bio Tech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vivo Bio Tech is ₹35.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivo Bio Tech are ₹22.09 and ₹21.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivo Bio Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivo Bio Tech is ₹43.35 and 52-week low of Vivo Bio Tech is ₹18.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivo Bio Tech has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -23.16% over 3 months, -39.99% over 1 year, -10.39% across 3 years, and -23.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivo Bio Tech are -12.30 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global