Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.64
|-8.96
|-10.57
|12.07
|-14.57
|-30.37
|-57.15
|4.52
|1.44
|14.62
|38.73
|-14.23
|18.05
|15.33
|1.29
|0.79
|13.46
|18.25
|21.29
|52.15
|54.72
|-0.94
|-4.38
|8.30
|1.55
|20.08
|-5.60
|-15.01
|-7.86
|19.13
|22.46
|17.38
|11.99
|-42.44
|-42.44
|0.52
|57.67
|140.91
|121.76
|502.27
|965.33
|989.64
|-1.48
|-1.30
|25.15
|43.96
|15.32
|-29.15
|-58.91
|7.85
|-2.93
|15.48
|54.15
|160.24
|285.88
|192.29
|-0.36
|6.82
|10.27
|10.25
|-12.60
|-36.44
|-66.50
|-1.96
|-2.91
|-0.99
|-15.25
|-53.05
|-80.26
|-92.31
|0
|4.95
|0.18
|5.14
|7.35
|58.09
|102.52
|0.44
|9.44
|4.00
|9.18
|-30.35
|27.32
|173.94
|-4.52
|-2.90
|-35.45
|1.79
|62.39
|87.50
|475.76
|4.81
|32.75
|4.33
|-23.67
|-44.82
|-66.07
|-76.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential iIssue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TG1987PLC007163 and registration number is 007163. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹41.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is 16.13 and PB ratio of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹27.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹18.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.