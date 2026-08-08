What is the share price of Vivo Bio Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivo Bio Tech is ₹21.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Vivo Bio Tech? The Vivo Bio Tech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivo Bio Tech? The market cap of Vivo Bio Tech is ₹35.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivo Bio Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivo Bio Tech are ₹22.09 and ₹21.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivo Bio Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivo Bio Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivo Bio Tech is ₹43.35 and 52-week low of Vivo Bio Tech is ₹18.36 as on .

How has the Vivo Bio Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The Vivo Bio Tech has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -23.16% over 3 months, -39.99% over 1 year, -10.39% across 3 years, and -23.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivo Bio Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivo Bio Tech are -12.30 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global