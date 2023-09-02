Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIVO BIO TECH LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.85 Closed
-1.94-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.85₹28.80
₹27.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.11₹43.00
₹27.85
Open Price
₹28.40
Prev. Close
₹28.40
Volume
5,659

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.48
  • R229.12
  • R329.43
  • Pivot
    28.17
  • S127.53
  • S227.22
  • S326.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.328.2
  • 1035.4828.17
  • 2035.5428.18
  • 5035.4527.94
  • 10034.0327.66
  • 20040.9829.27

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.64-8.96-10.5712.07-14.57-30.37-57.15
4.521.4414.6238.73-14.2318.0515.33
1.290.7913.4618.2521.2952.1554.72
-0.94-4.388.301.5520.08-5.60-15.01
-7.8619.1322.4617.3811.99-42.44-42.44
0.5257.67140.91121.76502.27965.33989.64
-1.48-1.3025.1543.9615.32-29.15-58.91
7.85-2.9315.4854.15160.24285.88192.29
-0.366.8210.2710.25-12.60-36.44-66.50
-1.96-2.91-0.99-15.25-53.05-80.26-92.31
04.950.185.147.3558.09102.52
0.449.444.009.18-30.3527.32173.94
-4.52-2.90-35.451.7962.3987.50475.76
4.8132.754.33-23.67-44.82-66.07-76.63

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential iIssue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TG1987PLC007163 and registration number is 007163. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunder Kanaparthy
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. K T V Kaladhar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. M Kalyan Ram
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Alangudi Sankaranarayanan
    Director
  • Dr. K S Nayak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Hariharan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kunda Kalpana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹41.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is 16.13 and PB ratio of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹27.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹18.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data