Here's the live share price of CCME Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Genesis IBRC India
|2.87
|-21.30
|8.40
|-33.62
|322.34
|96.65
|61.24
|Kotyark Industries
|-4.62
|3.40
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|9.31
|18.38
|13.39
|-1.04
|-0.77
|2.05
|-12.41
|Tierra Agrotech
|2.55
|26.47
|-8.76
|11.45
|5.57
|-27.43
|-29.36
|Mangalam Seeds
|9.01
|3.96
|-4.91
|-12.28
|-20.82
|-7.70
|17.36
|Vivo Bio Tech
|12.50
|19.89
|-2.12
|-19.15
|-27.17
|6.59
|-9.79
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)
|4.55
|21.05
|9.52
|-6.76
|-26.60
|-15.16
|-34.90
|Genomic Valley Biotech
|3.83
|0.25
|23.91
|-7.92
|-54.86
|11.25
|4.84
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
|1.85
|-4.07
|-24.75
|-37.15
|3.13
|6.09
|3.61
Over the last one year, Genesis IBRC India has gained 322.34% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (-0.07%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-0.77%), Tierra Agrotech (5.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Genesis IBRC India has outperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (-0.01%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-12.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.85
|80.04
|10
|89.23
|84.53
|20
|93.32
|87.33
|50
|84.66
|88.03
|100
|98.47
|87.57
|200
|74.59
|75.48
In the latest quarter, CCME Global saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 17, 2026, 02:59 PM IST IST
|Genesis IBRC India - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 08, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Genesis IBRC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Apr 08, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Genesis IBRC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
|Apr 08, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Genesis IBRC India - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Apr 08, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Genesis IBRC India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Appointment Of Company Secretary, Compliance Offi
Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47733AP1992PLC107068 and registration number is 107068. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCME Global is ₹81.30 as on Apr 17, 2026.
The CCME Global is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CCME Global is ₹105.69 Cr as on Apr 17, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CCME Global are ₹81.30 and ₹77.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCME Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCME Global is ₹184.90 and 52-week low of CCME Global is ₹19.25 as on Apr 17, 2026.
The CCME Global has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -21.3% for the past month, 8.4% over 3 months, 322.34% over 1 year, 96.65% across 3 years, and 61.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CCME Global are 0.00 and 11.00 on Apr 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.