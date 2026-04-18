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CCME Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

CCME GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of CCME Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹81.30 Closed
5.00₹ 3.87
As on Apr 17, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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CCME Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.43₹81.30
₹81.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.25₹184.90
₹81.30
Open Price
₹77.43
Prev. Close
₹77.43
Volume
82

CCME Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Genesis IBRC India		2.87-21.308.40-33.62322.3496.6561.24
Kotyark Industries		-4.623.40-0.07-0.07-0.07-0.02-0.01
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		9.3118.3813.39-1.04-0.772.05-12.41
Tierra Agrotech		2.5526.47-8.7611.455.57-27.43-29.36
Mangalam Seeds		9.013.96-4.91-12.28-20.82-7.7017.36
Vivo Bio Tech		12.5019.89-2.12-19.15-27.176.59-9.79
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)		4.5521.059.52-6.76-26.60-15.16-34.90
Genomic Valley Biotech		3.830.2523.91-7.92-54.8611.254.84
Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)		1.85-4.07-24.75-37.153.136.093.61

Over the last one year, Genesis IBRC India has gained 322.34% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (-0.07%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-0.77%), Tierra Agrotech (5.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Genesis IBRC India has outperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (-0.01%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-12.41%).

CCME Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

CCME Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.8580.04
1089.2384.53
2093.3287.33
5084.6688.03
10098.4787.57
20074.5975.48

CCME Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CCME Global saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CCME Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 17, 2026, 02:59 PM IST ISTGenesis IBRC India - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 08, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTGenesis IBRC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Apr 08, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTGenesis IBRC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
Apr 08, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTGenesis IBRC India - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Apr 08, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTGenesis IBRC India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Appointment Of Company Secretary, Compliance Offi

About CCME Global

Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47733AP1992PLC107068 and registration number is 107068. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Balakrishna Koppula
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vanitha Nagulavari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasada Rao Kalluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Baba
    Independent Director

FAQs on CCME Global Share Price

What is the share price of CCME Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCME Global is ₹81.30 as on Apr 17, 2026.

What kind of stock is CCME Global?

The CCME Global is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CCME Global?

The market cap of CCME Global is ₹105.69 Cr as on Apr 17, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CCME Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CCME Global are ₹81.30 and ₹77.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CCME Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCME Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCME Global is ₹184.90 and 52-week low of CCME Global is ₹19.25 as on Apr 17, 2026.

How has the CCME Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The CCME Global has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -21.3% for the past month, 8.4% over 3 months, 322.34% over 1 year, 96.65% across 3 years, and 61.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CCME Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CCME Global are 0.00 and 11.00 on Apr 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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