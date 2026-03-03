Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Energy Infrastructure Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Energy Infrastructure Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Energy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.25₹83.75
₹83.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.00₹102.00
₹83.50
Open Price
₹83.75
Prev. Close
₹83.50
Volume
2,25,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Energy Infrastructure Trust has declined 3.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.16%.

Energy Infrastructure Trust’s current P/E of 19.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Energy Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Energy Infrastructure Trust		0.24-0.60-5.81-2.34-1.15-3.18-3.73
Knowledge Realty Trust		-4.34-0.28-0.7610.3012.093.882.31
Embassy Office Parks REIT		0.62-1.82-5.519.0416.9912.165.45
Mindspace Business Parks REIT		-5.36-6.24-4.797.6926.6714.198.49
Nexus Select Trust REIT		-1.39-0.90-2.348.8620.5915.188.85
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust		1.573.587.2412.4223.0510.517.48
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT		004.662.923.671.210.72
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT		-0.390.572.546.162.140.070.04

Over the last one year, Energy Infrastructure Trust has declined 1.15% compared to peers like Knowledge Realty Trust (12.09%), Embassy Office Parks REIT (16.99%), Mindspace Business Parks REIT (26.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Energy Infrastructure Trust has underperformed peers relative to Knowledge Realty Trust (2.31%) and Embassy Office Parks REIT (5.45%).

Energy Infrastructure Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Energy Infrastructure Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.3883.43
1083.3783.43
2083.5483.77
5085.8784.96
10086.2385.62
20085.4287.07

Energy Infrastructure Trust Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Energy Infrastructure Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 06, 2026, 5:37 AM ISTEnergy Infra. Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Jan 31, 2026, 1:45 AM ISTEnergy Infra. Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Jan 20, 2026, 10:39 PM ISTEnergy Infra Trust - Reg 26K: Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate governance
Jan 19, 2026, 11:35 PM ISTEnergy Infra Trust - Unit Holding Pattern
Jan 19, 2026, 8:26 PM ISTEnergy Infra Trust - Investor Complaints

About Energy Infrastructure Trust

Energy Infrastructure Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 23/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/18-19/0008. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Aneja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Rengan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Swati Mandava
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Energy Infrastructure Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Energy Infrastructure Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Energy Infrastructure Trust is ₹83.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Energy Infrastructure Trust?

The Energy Infrastructure Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Energy Infrastructure Trust?

The market cap of Energy Infrastructure Trust is ₹5,544.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Energy Infrastructure Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Energy Infrastructure Trust are ₹83.75 and ₹83.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Energy Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Energy Infrastructure Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Energy Infrastructure Trust is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of Energy Infrastructure Trust is ₹79.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Energy Infrastructure Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Energy Infrastructure Trust has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, -5.11% over 3 months, -1.16% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and -3.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Energy Infrastructure Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Energy Infrastructure Trust are 19.56 and 1.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Energy Infrastructure Trust News

More Energy Infrastructure Trust News
icon
Market Pulse