Here's the live share price of Energy Infrastructure Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Energy Infrastructure Trust has declined 3.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.16%.
Energy Infrastructure Trust’s current P/E of 19.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Energy Infrastructure Trust
|0.24
|-0.60
|-5.81
|-2.34
|-1.15
|-3.18
|-3.73
|Knowledge Realty Trust
|-4.34
|-0.28
|-0.76
|10.30
|12.09
|3.88
|2.31
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|0.62
|-1.82
|-5.51
|9.04
|16.99
|12.16
|5.45
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|-5.36
|-6.24
|-4.79
|7.69
|26.67
|14.19
|8.49
|Nexus Select Trust REIT
|-1.39
|-0.90
|-2.34
|8.86
|20.59
|15.18
|8.85
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
|1.57
|3.58
|7.24
|12.42
|23.05
|10.51
|7.48
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT
|0
|0
|4.66
|2.92
|3.67
|1.21
|0.72
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT
|-0.39
|0.57
|2.54
|6.16
|2.14
|0.07
|0.04
Over the last one year, Energy Infrastructure Trust has declined 1.15% compared to peers like Knowledge Realty Trust (12.09%), Embassy Office Parks REIT (16.99%), Mindspace Business Parks REIT (26.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Energy Infrastructure Trust has underperformed peers relative to Knowledge Realty Trust (2.31%) and Embassy Office Parks REIT (5.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.38
|83.43
|10
|83.37
|83.43
|20
|83.54
|83.77
|50
|85.87
|84.96
|100
|86.23
|85.62
|200
|85.42
|87.07
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 06, 2026, 5:37 AM IST
|Energy Infra. Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Jan 31, 2026, 1:45 AM IST
|Energy Infra. Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Jan 20, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
|Energy Infra Trust - Reg 26K: Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate governance
|Jan 19, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
|Energy Infra Trust - Unit Holding Pattern
|Jan 19, 2026, 8:26 PM IST
|Energy Infra Trust - Investor Complaints
Energy Infrastructure Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 23/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/18-19/0008. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Energy Infrastructure Trust is ₹83.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Energy Infrastructure Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Energy Infrastructure Trust is ₹5,544.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Energy Infrastructure Trust are ₹83.75 and ₹83.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Energy Infrastructure Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Energy Infrastructure Trust is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of Energy Infrastructure Trust is ₹79.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Energy Infrastructure Trust has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, -5.11% over 3 months, -1.16% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and -3.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Energy Infrastructure Trust are 19.56 and 1.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.