Here's the live share price of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
|0.97
|1.45
|6.42
|-4.98
|7.93
|11.63
|4.71
|Knowledge Realty Trust
|-0.70
|1.48
|-0.35
|-7.56
|10.73
|3.45
|2.06
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|0.84
|-1.58
|4.73
|-2.49
|14.22
|13.11
|4.29
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|0.43
|1.29
|7.17
|0.70
|18.25
|17.40
|11.46
|Nexus Select Trust REIT
|0.44
|2.07
|8.47
|4.80
|14.30
|13.22
|9.99
|Energy Infrastructure Trust
|2.03
|-4.91
|-1.95
|-8.56
|-7.93
|-8.01
|-5.65
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT
|-4.35
|-7.56
|0.92
|0
|3.67
|1.21
|0.72
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT
|0.74
|1.67
|4.10
|3.55
|12.68
|1.38
|0.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has gained 7.93% compared to peers like Knowledge Realty Trust (10.73%), Embassy Office Parks REIT (14.22%), Mindspace Business Parks REIT (18.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has outperformed peers relative to Knowledge Realty Trust (2.06%) and Embassy Office Parks REIT (4.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|342.43
|342.59
|10
|341.44
|341.93
|20
|340.42
|339.9
|50
|329.9
|334.73
|100
|329.02
|332.89
|200
|335.57
|330.21
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|57,45,525
|1.09
|190.2
|41,42,469
|1.55
|137.13
|18,34,733
|0.59
|60.74
|17,20,474
|0.64
|56.95
|12,03,750
|1.1
|39.85
|10,83,594
|0.95
|35.87
|8,88,861
|2.04
|29.42
|5,75,247
|0.91
|19.04
|3,60,489
|0.72
|11.93
|2,98,903
|0.9
|9.89
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Brookfield India Rea - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:53 AM IST IST
|Brookfield India Rea - Reg 18(16): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|Brookfield India Rea - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Brookfield India Rea - Reg 23(5)(g): Outcome of Unitholder meetings
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Brookfield India Rea - Reg 26E: Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate governance
Source: Dion Global
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 17/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/REIT/20-21/0004. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹344.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹22,077.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are ₹346.00 and ₹342.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brookfield India Real Estate Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹376.50 and 52-week low of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹310.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, 1.45% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, 7.93% over 1 year, 11.63% across 3 years, and 4.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are 23.53 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global