What is the share price of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹344.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Brookfield India Real Estate Trust? The Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust? The market cap of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹22,077.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are ₹346.00 and ₹342.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brookfield India Real Estate Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹376.50 and 52-week low of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹310.85 as on .

How has the Brookfield India Real Estate Trust performed historically in terms of returns? The Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, 1.45% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, 7.93% over 1 year, 11.63% across 3 years, and 4.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are 23.53 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global