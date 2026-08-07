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Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

BROOKFIELD INDIA REAL ESTATE TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
REITS & InvITs

Here's the live share price of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹344.95 Closed
0.12₹ 0.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹342.50₹346.00
₹344.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.85₹376.50
₹344.95
Open Price
₹346.00
Prev. Close
₹344.52
Volume
6,636

Source: Dion Global

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust		0.971.456.42-4.987.9311.634.71
Knowledge Realty Trust		-0.701.48-0.35-7.5610.733.452.06
Embassy Office Parks REIT		0.84-1.584.73-2.4914.2213.114.29
Mindspace Business Parks REIT		0.431.297.170.7018.2517.4011.46
Nexus Select Trust REIT		0.442.078.474.8014.3013.229.99
Energy Infrastructure Trust		2.03-4.91-1.95-8.56-7.93-8.01-5.65
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT		-4.35-7.560.9203.671.210.72
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT		0.741.674.103.5512.681.380.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has gained 7.93% compared to peers like Knowledge Realty Trust (10.73%), Embassy Office Parks REIT (14.22%), Mindspace Business Parks REIT (18.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has outperformed peers relative to Knowledge Realty Trust (2.06%) and Embassy Office Parks REIT (4.29%).

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5342.43342.59
10341.44341.93
20340.42339.9
50329.9334.73
100329.02332.89
200335.57330.21

Source: Dion Global

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Share Holding Pattern

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
57,45,5251.09190.2
41,42,4691.55137.13
18,34,7330.5960.74
17,20,4740.6456.95
12,03,7501.139.85
10,83,5940.9535.87
8,88,8612.0429.42
5,75,2470.9119.04
3,60,4890.7211.93
2,98,9030.99.89

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTBrookfield India Rea - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 06, 2026, 03:53 AM IST ISTBrookfield India Rea - Reg 18(16): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution
Aug 06, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTBrookfield India Rea - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Jul 22, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTBrookfield India Rea - Reg 23(5)(g): Outcome of Unitholder meetings
Jul 21, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTBrookfield India Rea - Reg 26E: Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate governance

Source: Dion Global

About Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 17/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/REIT/20-21/0004. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Gupta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Alok Aggarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Thomas Jan Sucharda
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Akila Krishnakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹344.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

The Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

The market cap of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹22,077.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are ₹346.00 and ₹342.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brookfield India Real Estate Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹376.50 and 52-week low of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust is ₹310.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Brookfield India Real Estate Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, 1.45% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, 7.93% over 1 year, 11.63% across 3 years, and 4.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are 23.53 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust News

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