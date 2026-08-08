Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nexus Select Trust REIT Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEXUS SELECT TRUST REIT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Theme
REITS & InvITs

Here's the live share price of Nexus Select Trust REIT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.82 Closed
1.04₹ 1.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nexus Select Trust REIT Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.50₹168.49
₹167.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹143.01₹175.00
₹167.82
Open Price
₹166.70
Prev. Close
₹166.09
Volume
18,401

Source: Dion Global

Nexus Select Trust REIT Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nexus Select Trust REIT		0.442.078.474.8014.3013.229.99
Knowledge Realty Trust		-0.701.48-0.35-7.5610.733.452.06
Embassy Office Parks REIT		0.84-1.584.73-2.4914.2213.114.29
Mindspace Business Parks REIT		0.431.297.170.7018.2517.4011.46
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust		0.971.456.42-4.987.9311.634.71
Energy Infrastructure Trust		2.03-4.91-1.95-8.56-7.93-8.01-5.65
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT		-4.35-7.560.9203.671.210.72
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT		0.741.674.103.5512.681.380.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nexus Select Trust REIT has gained 14.30% compared to peers like Knowledge Realty Trust (10.73%), Embassy Office Parks REIT (14.22%), Mindspace Business Parks REIT (18.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Nexus Select Trust REIT has outperformed peers relative to Knowledge Realty Trust (2.06%) and Embassy Office Parks REIT (4.29%).

Nexus Select Trust REIT Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nexus Select Trust REIT Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5167.35167.44
10167.2167.15
20166.08166.09
50160.97162.97
100158.35160.66
200159.76157.82

Source: Dion Global

Nexus Select Trust REIT Share Holding Pattern

Nexus Select Trust REIT Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
60,24,8751.1198.35
5,24,3240.588.65

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nexus Select Trust REIT Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTNexus Select Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTNexus Select Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 04, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTNexus Select Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 03, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTNexus Select Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTNexus Select Trust - Reg 18(16): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution

Source: Dion Global

About Nexus Select Trust REIT

Nexus Select Trust REIT is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 10/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/REIT/22-23/0004. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tuhin Parikh
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Arjun Sharma
    Vice Chairman, Non Exe. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dalip Sehgal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Alpana Parida
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Merchant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Michael Holland
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sadashiv S Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nexus Select Trust REIT Share Price

What is the share price of Nexus Select Trust REIT?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹167.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nexus Select Trust REIT?

The Nexus Select Trust REIT is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nexus Select Trust REIT?

The market cap of Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹25,424.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nexus Select Trust REIT?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nexus Select Trust REIT are ₹168.49 and ₹165.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nexus Select Trust REIT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nexus Select Trust REIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹143.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nexus Select Trust REIT performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nexus Select Trust REIT has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 2.07% for the past month, 8.47% over 3 months, 14.3% over 1 year, 13.22% across 3 years, and 9.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nexus Select Trust REIT?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nexus Select Trust REIT are 23.47 and 1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nexus Select Trust REIT News

More Nexus Select Trust REIT News
Market Pulse