Here's the live share price of Nexus Select Trust REIT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nexus Select Trust REIT
|0.44
|2.07
|8.47
|4.80
|14.30
|13.22
|9.99
|Knowledge Realty Trust
|-0.70
|1.48
|-0.35
|-7.56
|10.73
|3.45
|2.06
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|0.84
|-1.58
|4.73
|-2.49
|14.22
|13.11
|4.29
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|0.43
|1.29
|7.17
|0.70
|18.25
|17.40
|11.46
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
|0.97
|1.45
|6.42
|-4.98
|7.93
|11.63
|4.71
|Energy Infrastructure Trust
|2.03
|-4.91
|-1.95
|-8.56
|-7.93
|-8.01
|-5.65
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT
|-4.35
|-7.56
|0.92
|0
|3.67
|1.21
|0.72
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT
|0.74
|1.67
|4.10
|3.55
|12.68
|1.38
|0.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nexus Select Trust REIT has gained 14.30% compared to peers like Knowledge Realty Trust (10.73%), Embassy Office Parks REIT (14.22%), Mindspace Business Parks REIT (18.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Nexus Select Trust REIT has outperformed peers relative to Knowledge Realty Trust (2.06%) and Embassy Office Parks REIT (4.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|167.35
|167.44
|10
|167.2
|167.15
|20
|166.08
|166.09
|50
|160.97
|162.97
|100
|158.35
|160.66
|200
|159.76
|157.82
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|60,24,875
|1.11
|98.35
|5,24,324
|0.58
|8.65
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Nexus Select Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Nexus Select Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Nexus Select Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Nexus Select Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Nexus Select Trust - Reg 18(16): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution
Source: Dion Global
Nexus Select Trust REIT is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 10/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/REIT/22-23/0004. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹167.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nexus Select Trust REIT is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹25,424.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nexus Select Trust REIT are ₹168.49 and ₹165.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nexus Select Trust REIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹143.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nexus Select Trust REIT has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 2.07% for the past month, 8.47% over 3 months, 14.3% over 1 year, 13.22% across 3 years, and 9.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nexus Select Trust REIT are 23.47 and 1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global