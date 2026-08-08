What is the share price of Nexus Select Trust REIT? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹167.82 as on .

What kind of stock is Nexus Select Trust REIT? The Nexus Select Trust REIT is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nexus Select Trust REIT? The market cap of Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹25,424.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nexus Select Trust REIT? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nexus Select Trust REIT are ₹168.49 and ₹165.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nexus Select Trust REIT? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nexus Select Trust REIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Nexus Select Trust REIT is ₹143.01 as on .

How has the Nexus Select Trust REIT performed historically in terms of returns? The Nexus Select Trust REIT has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 2.07% for the past month, 8.47% over 3 months, 14.3% over 1 year, 13.22% across 3 years, and 9.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nexus Select Trust REIT? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nexus Select Trust REIT are 23.47 and 1.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global